Co-produced with Beyond Saving

In the world of REITs, the quality of the tenant often becomes a driving factor in the valuation of the stock. Properties that have very reliable tenants tend to be very highly valued. Properties with tenants that are distressed or otherwise perceived as being unreliable will sell for less.

While real estate has an intrinsic value, the value of the land and the physical building, for investors the largest portion of value is often apportioned to the lease. A long-term lease with a reliable tenant is much more valuable than a lease to a questionable tenant. That's why the same warehouse leased to Amazon (AMZN) is going to sell for a much higher price than a warehouse with an identical lease to a small company with no credit rating.

When listing the most reliable tenants in the world, Uncle Sam is likely near the top of the list. The US federal government can be relied on to pay their bills, and if they don't, then we all have much larger things to worry about.

Also the government of Australia is one that a lot of people might not think of, but also is a great customer with a AAA credit rating.

It's hard to imagine two better, more stable, more reliable customers to have a contract with. There's a REIT today that receives 57% of its revenue from the US federal government and the government of Australia. It must be trading at a high price and have a very low yield right?...

The GEO Group (GEO) is actually trading at the insanely low value of under 5x AFFO. That's using projected AFFO for 2020 which is impaired by COVID-19. For investors, this means a dividend yield of 12.4% and a payout ratio of only 60% of AFFO. In addition to a generous dividend, GEO also will be retaining approximately $100 million to pay down debt this year.

GEO has a few headwinds, but they are not all that different from what GEO has faced before. Historically, when GEO has been trading so cheaply, it has been a great buying opportunity.

Election Blues

Early in the Democratic primary, private prisons became a political football. This was exacerbated as some banks came out with press releases that they would no longer lend to private prisons, including the lead bank on their credit facility BNP Paribas, which decided to take a moral stand almost exactly one month after agreeing to extend the maturity of the revolver five years.

These events certainly had an impact on GEO's share price, with many concerned about their ability to refinance their credit facility in 2024. This issued was addressed by Brian Evans in the Nov. 5 earnings call,

Contrary to these misleading claims, we continue to enjoy access to capital with several dozens of lenders and financial institutions currently in our senior credit facility. While a handful of banks have announced plans to not extend future financing arrangements to our industry, all of those banks are contractually obligated under our senior credit facility through May 2024 and those banks only represent approximately 25% of GEO's total borrowing capacity.

The bottom line is that GEO has numerous options from dealing with different banks, to utilizing their massive amount of real estate for property level financing, using the next four years to deleverage, or most likely will exercise some combination of these.

Election year volatility isn't anything new for GEO. It has in fact been routine as in five out of the last six presidential election years GEO has seen their stock pull back from January to September. Over the following year, GEO rebounded strongly with the exception of 2008-2009.

Even during the 2008 election year, which was obviously followed by the "Great Financial Crisis" which heavily impacted REITs, GEO's performance was similar to the S&P, while in all of the other cycles it dramatically outperformed.

This time is not likely to be different. The most vehement candidates against private prisons are no longer in the race and it's unlikely that even the most idealistic president could make a radical change as the government faces the reality that public facilities are operating substantially above capacity. Private prisons, like GEO, have been providing the government with essential infrastructure for nearly 40 years.

Cash Flow

COVID-19 has had an impact on GEO. Primarily as a result of the federal government limiting capacity at 70%. GEO's contracts are structured based on population, with a floor, which is usually around 70%. As a result, GEO saw quarterly revenues decline Q1 to Q2.

Data by YCharts

This revenue decline, combined with increased COVID-19 related expenses such as PPE and extra cleaning expenses, have had a modest impact on AFFO. GEO's current guidance is for 2020 AFFO of $2.29-$2.33/share. This compares to the original pre-COVID guidance of $2.57-$2.67/share.

In their guidance, GEO's management is assuming that occupancies in all federal locations remain below the minimum guarantee for the remainder of the year. They also are assuming that occupancy will remain lower than average for their community based facilities which are re-entry facilities for prisoners being paroled. With courts shut down across the country, many of these programs have not had new participants.

Dividend and Leverage

Going forward, GEO anticipates paying a $0.34 quarterly dividend. This puts the AFFO payout ratio below 60% based on 2020's AFFO, making it a very conservative payout ratio and meaning that GEO is retaining plenty of cash for debt repayment, capex, share buybacks and/or reinvestment.

Corecivic (CXW), GEO's only publicly-traded peer, made waves when they announced that they would "de-REIT." By changing their tax status, CXW will not have to pay any dividend at all and it appears they will not pay any dividend for the foreseeable future. They intend to substantially de-leverage and be fully self-funding for growth and capex.

GEO made it clear in the earnings call that they do not intend to follow in CXW's footsteps. CEO George Zoley, who has increased his personal holdings more than 870,000 shares in 2020, replied to a question about deREITing:

I don't think so. Because of what I've just said that I'm trying to put myself in the shoes of another investor, and I'm an investor in this company, so I am in those shoes. I'd rather invest in a company that's paying a significant dividend than a company that's not paying any dividend, wouldn't you?

GEO is in an interesting position because Moody's describes their fundamentals and liquidity as "solid" and that they have "stable" operating performance, with a "solid" credit profile. Yet the market is skeptical.

So even though GEO is well within their debt covenants, they believe that deleveraging will help improve the price of the common equity through easing concerns over refinancing.

That GEO is able to do so while still paying a very generous dividend is a testament to how strong their cash flow really is.

Conclusion

When you look at GEO's top tenants, it's a dream team.

Source: GEO Supplement

They are the US government, Australia, numerous US states, the United Kingdom, South Africa, etc. These are not customers that are real default concerns. Generally a REIT with broad exposure to investment-grade tenants would trade at a premium. GEO's tenants are not only investment grade, but most of their revenue comes from A-rated governments.

Despite this quality, GEO trades at less than 5x AFFO. This is the kind of valuation we usually see in highly-distressed sectors like malls or hotels. While COVID-19 has had an impact, in the grand scheme it's minor and COVID-19 fails to explain why prices were falling before March.

Most likely, the largest impact on GEO is the political fears, which have impacted GEO in most presidential election cycles. Yet no matter who was actually elected, GEO recovered substantially the following year and beat the market the year following the election. Historically, the dips GEO has experienced during a presidential election year has been a buying opportunity.

This time is not different. The election being decided will be a catalyst for GEO whichever side wins as reality sets in that reforming the American justice system is not something that will be done in a year, nor is it something that can realistically be done without the support of GEO and other private companies. GEO provides a service that the government needs. In fact it's a service that's almost impossible to replace.

The government, like any other customer, might see their needs change, but GEO is still going to be a valuable partner ready to provide the services and the real estate that is needed, in the form that it is needed. Whatever the future of the justice system looks like, GEO will be a part of it. I'm long GEO, and recommend for income investors to do the same. Income investors will enjoy collecting the huge dividends while waiting for the market to realize all the cash left on the table for investors to collect. GEO is very cheap and could be the biggest winner in your portfolio!

Note: GEO goes ex-dividend later in October, or roughly four weeks from today.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Which Dividend Stocks To Buy? High Dividend Opportunities is the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for the 5th year in a row. We are the most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over 4400 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful – simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.