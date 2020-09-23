Today's Stock Market Is A Mirror Image Of 1999

On the surface, it would seem there are few similarities between today and the late 1990s.

The similarities between the present Nasdaq 100 and that of the late 1990s and early 2000s are closer than most people would give them credit for. We may not have high valuations on the Nasdaq 100 as we did in the late 1990s. But we do have pockets of stocks that have valuations that make the late 1990s look tame.

Even from a technical perspective, the late 1990s and today resemble each other very closely. When overlaying the technical charts, we find that the correlation and the similarities are breathtaking and could be sending a message for what lies ahead.

Startling Similarities

From its March 2020 lows until its recent September peak, the Nasdaq 100 has risen about 83%. This massive advance took place over roughly 160 days. More startling is when we overlay a chart of the Nasdaq 100 with the Nasdaq 100 from 1999. We find that they are very similar in terms of the move higher and the duration from trough to peak. The Nasdaq 100 broke out in November of 1999. It rose by about 84% over 150 days, nearly identical in the duration and the advance higher.

Exuberance

In the late 1990s, we saw the Nasdaq 100 PE ratio rise to around 80 times earnings. Today, that PE ratio is half at 40. However, even at 40, that multiple is at a historically high level. The highest that multiple has been since the year 2002.

While the valuation today on the Nasdaq 100 does not equal that of the late 1990s, we do have companies with PE multiples that resemble that of some of the big stocks of the late 1990s. Two such stocks are Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which saw their one-year forward PE ratios rise to around 100 times estimates in 1999 and 2000. However, today, companies like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) make the 1999 versions of Cisco and Qualcomm look cheap. For example, Zoom, DocuSign, and Shopify all trade with PE multiples that are more than 100 times forward earnings estimates. While these companies indeed hold promise, just like Cisco and Qualcomm did back then, what we learned from the late 1990s is that it can take years, sometimes decades, for stocks to realize their bubble-like prices, if ever at all.

While, on the surface, it would appear that the similarities between the late 1990s and today don't exist, when we dig a little bit deeper, we find many similarities exist, both from a technical and a fundamental perspective. This should serve as a warning sign to investors today to be cautious when looking at some of these big overvalued technology stocks.

Hindsight

Having lived through, experienced, and invested during the late 1990s, it was only in retrospect that I could realize we were living in the middle of a bubble at the time. Back then, the economy was strong. The prospects for the future were bright, with price targets for the high-flying stocks consistently moving up. It was only in hindsight that we later realized just how overvalued many of these companies became, and how unrealistic some of those expectations actually had been.

It doesn't sound all that dissimilar from what some of the narratives we are hearing about today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.