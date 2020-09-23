U.K.-based Judges Scientific (OTC:JSCIF) is a bit of a cult stock overlooked by the wider market. It is loved by some investors for its focused business model and solid commitment to dividends. Although its recent interim results showed that it had suffered from this year’s slower demand in end markets, its dividend streak continues and looks set to continue in the years to come.

Judges Scientific: A Simple but Smart Business Model

The company was flagged up to me by Seeking Alpha reader Robbins in a comment (thanks). It is basically a small conglomerate focused on the scientific instruments market. Many such instruments are made by small companies, whose directors seek to sell either to realise cash or on retirement. The company buys up such makers and adds them to its conglomerate while letting the companies and current owners, if they wish, to maintain significant operating freedom. In that sense, it is a bit like the purchase model Warren Buffett often discusses.

The instruments are specialized and accuracy is critical, which gives the group pricing power. There is some benefit of scale to being part of a wider company for the individual companies, part of the buy and build model which can make Judges attractive to sellers who want a good home for businesses they have worked hard to develop. There is a good video explaining the acquisition model on its website. Additionally, because Judges is very disciplined on its buying criteria such as earnings multiple, it tends to avoid overpaying for acquisitions. This discipline in only buying at a low earnings multiple is critical to the company’s model.

This means revenues and earnings have grown well over the years and are set to continue so doing.

Source: company website

It seeks targets with sustainable profits and cash flows in order to obtain immediate and enduring earnings enhancement. Growing cash flow enables more acquisitions and growing dividend payments. As the chairman said in the company’s most recent annual report, “Delivering returns to our shareholders remains the core objective of the Group”.

As an example, consider the acquisition in May of Heath. The total cash consideration was £7.3 million, including a £2 million earn-out which was paid in full after the end of the period. In the twelve-month period to 30 April, Heath produced adjusted EBIT of £1.3 million, so the P/E multiple Judges paid was just under 6x. The company, like most Judges companies, is British based but sells into the global export markets. It makes calorimetry instruments used to measure heat release during chemical reactions. The main application for these devices is ensuring the safety of lithium-ion batteries, the main market of which is China.

The Company Has a Healthy Balance Sheet

The company seeks to fund acquisitions from cash and bank borrowings. It tends to have little, if any, net debt.

Working capital movements worsened during the past six months, as clients delayed payments, installations were delayed and the company stockpiled components. Despite that, the period end cash balances were £19.4 million and adjusted net debt sat at only £6.4 million, from £2.0 million at the beginning of the year.

2020 Has Posed Difficulties for the Company

Despite the company’s strong historical performance, it has not been immune to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn. In its recent interim results, it announced that revenues were down 6.8% versus the prior period, and pre-tax profit on a statutory basis was down a little over than a third.

Source: company interim results

However, this is a bump and I expect recovery. Key end users such as universities and hospitals have deferred orders, but the company expects that in many cases, these have indeed been deferred not cancelled.

Second-half organic orders to 18 September are 13.8% down compared to the same period in 2019, bringing the year-to-date organic orders to 16.2% down. That shows that the trend this year has been gently improving in recent months.

Dividend Growth Has Been Strong

The company's policy is to increase dividends by a minimum of 10% per annum. They have been delivering on this policy. The recently announced interim dividend of 16.5p is a 10% increase on the prior year, and there has been a minimum dividend increase of 10% in the total payout annually for the past eleven years. Dividend CAGR for the past fourteen years has been 24%.

There was also a 200p special dividend paid last year.

2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Interim (P) 1 1.1 1.2 1.3 2.5 3.3 5 6.6 7.3 24 9 10 12 15 16.5 Final (P) 2 2.2 2.4 3.7 5 6.7 10 13.4 14.7 1 18.5 22 28 35 Total ordinary dividends (P) 3 3.3 3.6 5 7.5 10 15 20 22 25 27.5 32 40 50 % growth 10% 9% 39% 50% 33% 50% 33% 10% 14% 10% 16% 25% 25% Special dividends (P) 200

As the company is cash generative, the dividend is well covered. Last year’s dividend was covered 4.5x by adjusted earnings. Even in today’s tough market, the interim dividend is covered 5x by adjusted earnings.

Although this dividend growth is excellent, the high share price means that the current yield (excluding the special dividend) is just 1.0%.

Valuation is High but The Growth Story is Strong

The market often knows a good growth story when it sees one and Judges is such a case. Accordingly, its shares have been marked up a lot in recent years.

Source: Google Finance

The P/E at the current share price is around 28x. I regard that as high. Nonetheless, this is a high-quality business: it operates in niche markets with limited price pressure, it is highly disciplined financially, largely eschews long-term debt and has a highly progressive dividend policy.

Conclusion

Judges is a company run on simple, but very smart principles. Its acquisition model provides a virtuous circle of cash flow long term which helps it keep growing. This has been recognized by the market and the shares are fully priced. They could move around a lot in the short term, including downwards. However, for investors seeking dividend security who are happy to buy and hold for the long term, this is a very attractive company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.