Apple (AAPL) has had a rough September, with shares down 20% after splitting on August 31 - it doesn't yet seem to buy a compelling buy, as the release of the Apple One bundle and other developments does not bode too well before the release of new 5G iPhones. Some subsequent downside could potentially lie ahead due to these developments.

Apple's event earlier this week did not welcome the release of new iPhones, though that is likely to occur within the next month - however, Apple did unveil its subscription service, Apple One. It's offering three plans, detailed in the graphic below, and could save from $6 to $25 per month ($72-300 per year) depending on the plan selected (instead of paying for each separately).

Source

It had been rumored that Apple was planning a subscription service for some time, and now, it is finally here. But it doesn't really seem to provide a pure out-and-out benefit to Apple. Sure, "bundling services is a good way to cross-promote: people might want Apple Music but not Apple TV Plus, but bundling Apple TV Plus with Music might help Apple drive up overall usage of its new entertainment platform while also collecting monthly revenue." Yet, there's already been some backlash with bundling - take Spotify (SPOT) for example.

By bundling (in a similar fashion to Amazon Prime [AMZN]), Apple is "creating an ecosystem that is harder to leave. If someone has their gaming, music, and entertainment resources all in one monthly subscription package, that might deter them from using alternative apps like Spotify." And that's an extremely valid point.

Spotify stepped forward and "accused Apple of anticompetitive behavior" as it claims that "Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services." This isn't the first time that Spotify and Apple have clashed over this problem, yet this time there's more to fight about.

Apple's bundle isn't just made to save Apple users money - it's made to tie Apple's users to Apple products and services. Apple Music and Spotify are competing for the same space, one that's already filled with competition, yet now Apple is offering these bundles to favor Apple Music and not other music streaming services. What's the point of Spotify if Apple Music offers nearly identical content while allowing access to other Apple services through a bundle?

Apple remarked that customers are still free to choose between Apple's products and other developers' - but Apple has more control over the ecosystem. It's reminiscent of cable bundles, which have fallen out of favor recently during the cord cutting dynamic; it's not the same but has the same underlying ideas driving the bundle - "when operators control the cable and also produce content, they are likely to favor their own channels over those of the competition."

But why do the bundle? Apple's services still lag behind competition - Netflix's (NFLX) viewers far outpace Apple TV, and "Apple Arcade launched and then quickly fizzled; Apple News+ received backlash for a messy rollout." Bundling is a way to help drive engagement to Apple's services and create a more 'unified' user experience (read monopolized).

This might seem repetitive at this point, but it's what Apple is now dragging itself into. It's even worse at a time when Apple is facing anti-trust probes. Deep integration of Apple's services does negate competitive presence on the App Store, similar to how Amazon has dominated the online marketplace and is under similar anti-competitive probes.

Apple's suit is primarily targeting the App Store - namely monopolistic practices. The original May 2019 ruling did not classify Apple as a monopoly (yet), but we've seen more developments enter the fray. Epic Games most recently bumped heads with Apple due to the in-app transactions that Epic added to Fortnite, leading to Apple kicking it off of the App Store. Epic tried to circumvent Apple's "30% cut of both app sales and in-app purchases" while Apple defended itself by claiming all developers must follow the same rules.

In addition, Apple Pay is facing scrutiny from the EU. The investigation had been opened in June and deals with the "conceal[ment of] information about wireless payment technology in both smartphones and wearable devices." There are also questions about how " the terms and conditions Apple imposes on merchants wanting to use Apple Pay to take payments may 'distort competition and reduce choice and innovation'" since iOS devices can only use Apple Pay and not other wireless payment systems. In the probe, Margrethe Vestager noted that "Apple had created a 'gatekeeper' role for itself in managing the 'distribution of apps and content' to consumers" and that it must be ensured that Apple does not "distort competition."

Then there's the WeChat ban which has now been put into effect starting Sunday - this did have some potential implications for Apple when it was originally announced. While the ban is on new downloads of WeChat and TikTok, existing users won't be able to update to new versions, although they will still be able to use the apps - certain transactions will be prohibited.

But Apple still has the potential benefits to the coming '5G supercycle' where it's expected to have up to 350 million phones set for potential upgrades following the release of the iPhone 12. But that's the only real driver for upgrades - 5G. 5G is the major opportunity for Apple to capitalize on, not Apple One; the subscription likely won't be causing a shift to Apple products/ecosystems, rather it will provide supplementary monthly value to Apple from existing users purchasing subscriptions.

Financially, Apple is facing a similar predicament - it's quite prone to shifts in China. Think back to 2018, when the anti-China rhetoric began with tariffs and the trade war - Apple saw weakness in revenues and fell over 33% through early 2019. Now, Trump's anti-China rhetoric is ramping up ahead of the election again. However, the WeChat ban was temporarily blocked by a federal judge, and rightfully so, as the app "is effectively the only means of communication for many in the [Chinese-speaking] community."

So, the WeChat ban is still up in the air - Trump wants it, but it's blocked. Still, it poses a large threat to Apple whether or not it does actually occur. China is Apple's "third largest revenue driver and the second largest contributor to net income on an operating margin basis." China drives $45 billion of revenues and $16.5 billion in operating income, with a 36.59% operating margin (708 bp higher than Americas). Any retaliatory actions imposed by China in response to Trump will most likely include Apple.

If members in the Chinese-speaking community choose to split from Apple products, Apple could be facing some substantial losses in that region; assuming a worst-case scenario where "50% of iPhone/iPad sales vanish [in China], that would estimate a decline of ~$14 billion in net revenues, and services associated could add another $2-3 billion to that decline." And it's estimated that a WeChat ban would only put about 3-6% of iPhone shipments at risk in an optimistic scenario; whichever is the case, it does have ramifications to Apple.

Yet, it's a complex picture - anti-China rhetoric will adversely impact Apple's performance, and while that could be offset by upgrades to 5G iPhones, there's a chance that people in the Chinese-speaking community will forgo upgrades due to anti-China action from Trump. Combining that with more outrage leaning towards anti-competitive stances in Apple One and App Store only threatens the ecosystem - while Apple One is attempting to drive monthly revenue by bundles, it's already become a target for anti-competitive actions, which is not a good sign so soon after the launch.

As the complexity masks an easy understanding of what the outcome to Apple's sales and financial performance will be (due to the many moving parts involved), Apple's valuation metrics don't signal strength. Apple's forward revenue growth is under pressure, and at 4.97%, it's falling below YoY revenue growth of 5.72% - Apple typically sees higher forward revenue growth, but now that's not the case. The same is the case for EBIT and EBITDA growth, with forward rates lagging YoY rates. While this does boil down to consensus estimates, it's a collection of 35 to 40 analysts, so it's quite a collective assumption (on average) that these growth rates will lag.

So, with forward growth rates below norm, and other potential weaknesses surfacing from the political sphere, it's hard to justify buying Apple just yet as it's trading at an abnormally high P/S ratio. Over the past decade, Apple has typically traded at 3x to 4.5x sales, aside from some dips to 2.5x; shares recently traded as high as 8.6x sales at Apple's peak.

Data by YCharts

This isn't necessarily a case of multiple expansion, regardless of what you want to believe - the sales growth is not really there to back it up as forward sales are under pressure. And the speed at which Apple's multiple expanded is also cause for worry. Momentum and power in tech, alongside a new influx of retail investors after strong earnings and the split, pushed shares 25% higher through the month of August - all those gains have been lost. A fair value estimate might be closer to 5.7x to 5.9x sales (assuming multiple expansion) - that gives Apple a $1.58T to $1.63T market cap, or downside to $92-$95; if multiple expansion isn't justifiable to that extent, downside could be nearer to the mid-$80s on P/S of ~5.2x.

Apple looks to be falling down a slippery slope, not just alongside the near-term weakness and declines in tech, but also with the other developments arising that could have impacts on business performance. Apple still remains one of the best stocks to buy in the long-term, but it just doesn't yet feel like the right opportunity due to adverse events popping up. While the rollout of 5G iPhones and other new devices should boost revenues from upgrades, Apple One is already stoking claims of anti-competitiveness, and could thrust Apple back into the spotlight again. It's still facing claims from Epic around the App Store, as well as a probe into Apple Pay from the EU. Apple's empire is starting to come under more fire as it exerts its powerful influence across more spheres, and an extremely lofty valuation coming into September has already felt the pressure and could continue to feel it in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.