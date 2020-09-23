GAP is positioned more as a "middle ground" between the more tourist-driven ASUR and more business/domestic-driven OMAB, and this could help reduce some of the recovery volatility risk.

Like its peers, GAP has seen its traffic hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, though recent trends in Guadalajara and Tijuana have been better than average.

Among the Mexican airport operators, investors have an interesting set of choices. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB (ASR) (“ASUR”) is seen as the most exposed to tourist traffic, generates robust non-aero revenue, and has the most international diversification. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) (“OMAB”) is a purely domestic player with no diversification outside Mexico and a much higher reliance on business and personal travel. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) (“GAP”), though, takes a middle ground, with some international exposure and a much more balanced mix between domestic/international travel and tourism/business/personal.

There’s an interesting range of valuations on offer today, too, though the spread is not really all that wide. I believe any of these airport operators can be expected to generate a solid long-term return, with OMAB on the high end right now. Given its more balanced business mix, I can see an argument for owning GAP as a somewhat less risky call on internal economic improvement in Mexico.

Mix Only Matters So Much

While GAP does have a more balanced mix of traffic between international tourism, domestic tourism, business travel, and “visiting friends and relatives”, those differences vanish with the COVID-19 lockdowns. Second-quarter core revenue declined 75% on an 86% decline in traffic, with sharp drops in both domestic (down 83%) and international (down 92%) traffic. While the declines were offset slightly by improved tariffs at Mexican airports under the company’s new Master Development Plan, and some sources of non-aero revenue held up, the reality is that pandemic has crushed GAP’s business just as it has ASUR’s and OMAB’s.

Management did manage to reduce operating costs by 18%, but EBITDA still plunged 94% and operating income went into the red as the travel halts destroyed the company’s operating leverage.

Will Mix Drive A Different Recovery Path?

It’s interesting to me that GAP is usually positioned as the “balanced” option between ASUR and OMAB when it comes to its passenger mix. It’s true to a point, but I do believe the details matter.

OMAB is definitely the domestic-driven operator, with about 88% of its traffic (in normal times) coming from point-to-point flights within Mexico. There are a couple of airports under OMAB’s management that do attract tourists, but even then, it skews a bit more towards domestic tourism.

Looking at ASUR, Cancun is clearly an international tourist destination, and it drives about three-quarters of the company’s Mexican traffic, but add up the numbers and ASUR’s mix of domestic traffic (around 60% to 65%) is actually higher than GAP’s (in the high 50%’s). It’s fair to say that GAP’s leverage to business travel is larger, particularly as it runs the Guadalajara airport (the second-largest city in Mexico), but I want to point this out because the perception of ASUR’s and GAP’s traffic weightings seems to be a little different than the reality.

ASUR is more leveraged to tourism (including domestic tourism), but it’s not as dramatic a difference as some seem to suggest. It’s also important to note the importance of ASUR’s Colombian operations, as that also factors into its “domestic” travel mix (not all of its domestic traffic is domestic within Mexico).

Now, considering the recovery path … I do like GAP’s balance between international tourism, domestic tourism, domestic business, and “visiting” travel. While Mexico’s economy is weak today, I do believe that we’ll see visiting travel and domestic business travel pick up reasonably soon. Traffic to Guadalajara and Tijuana was a little better than the national average in July, and I believe domestic travel will continue to improve. I’m not as bullish on tourist traffic, as I believe tourist risk perception and disposable income will be challenges for the near term.

Estimates of how long it will air travel to normalize vary widely by source, with a range of three to five years in most cases. As I mentioned in an earlier piece on ASUR, a major downturn about a decade ago (the global financial crisis, H1N1, and an airline bankruptcy in Mexico) led to a downturn that took almost four years to fully resolve, so I don’t think four years is an outrageous expectation, but I do expect traffic to Guadalajara and Tijuana to lead the recovery for GAP.

GAP Needs To Sort Out Its MDP And Boost Non-Aero Revenue

One of the most attractive angles to ASUR has been the company’s strong tourism-driven non-aero revenue. As non-aero revenue is outside the purview of the MDPs, companies have more discretion and freedom here, and this is an invaluable source of higher-margin revenue for these companies.

Cancun has been a strong driver for non-aero revenue for ASUR, and the company leads the group with P$128/pax revenue in 2019, well ahead of OMAB’s P$79 and GAP’s P$73. While GAP has been trying to improve this metric, expanding commercial areas in its airports and trying to boost revenue from parking, duty-free retail, car rental, and so on, they haven’t had the same success that ASUR has had over the past five years. While ASUR has grown non-aero revenue by more than P$40/pax, GAP has grown theirs about P$20/pax, roughly in line with the progress made by OMAB.

It’s unreasonable to expect that GAP (or OMAB) will ever match ASUR’s non-aero revenue; both simply have too large of a skew to domestic non-leisure travel, but I believe both can still be better, and future airport expansions as part of the MDP should create more opportunities to add retail space in the terminals.

Speaking of the MDP, while GAP has a multiyear MDP in place, there is a clause that allows a renegotiation if and when GDP falls more than 5%. That clause has been triggered, and GAP will seek to renegotiate the MDP to recoup lost business from the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no automatic reset mechanism and everything is up for renegotiation, but I would expect an outcome that either extends the length of the MDP and leaves the same capex requirements in place (giving the company more time to earn the same revenue on the required capex) or reduces the capex requirements. Either way, new MDP likely won’t be in place until the first half of 2021 at the earliest.

The Outlook

I like the outlook for ongoing traffic growth in Mexico from both domestic passengers and international, but it will take time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Long term, I expect mid-single-digit revenue growth, and I don’t see much differentiation between the airports on that metric. It’s possible that OMAB or GAP may accelerate their non-aero revenue growth more than I expect, and it’s likewise possible that GAP may see more traffic growth to its Jamaica airports (about 20% of total revenue) than it sees within Mexico, but I believe 5% to 7% revenue growth is a reasonable range for now.

GAP has a good earnings track record, though it’s not quite as efficient (in terms of EBITDA margin) as OMAB, and hasn’t done quite the same job on reining in costs that its peer has. I expect required capex investments to hit FCF margins in the near term, but I still expect strong FCF margins over the longer term (in the 30%’s) as it moves beyond the investment phase of its MDP. With that, I expect strong FCF growth on the border between the mid single digits and high single digits.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back, I believe GAP is priced for just under a double-digit annualized return (double-digit if you round up). Between ASUR, GAP, and OMAB, there’s not a lot of difference in expected annualized return (about 150bp), and I think investors can reasonably expect to do okay with any of these names. I see more turbulence in the recovery of ASUR and more vulnerability to Mexico’s economic recovery with OMAB, so GAP may indeed be a solid “middle path” option that is capable of leveraging both a recovery in Mexican business travel and international tourist travel, without being overly reliant on either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.