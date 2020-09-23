Introduction

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is manufacturer of semiconductor and flat panel display photomasks. It was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut. Photomasks are high-precision photographic quartz or glass plates with a microscopic image of an electronic circuit. Light is shone through the mask to manufacture/replicate a circuit. It stands to gain as semiconductor use continues to increase globally. The company recently announced a share buyback utilizing its ample cash balance. I believe its shares have a 40% upside to fair value.

Secular tailwind

The increased prevalence of electronics in our daily life continues unabated. The Semiconductor Industry Association projects that worldwide sales will increase 3.3% in 2020 over the prior year, and 6.2% in 2021. A monthly chart of semiconductor revenues is below:

Apart from a few periods of inventory digestion, this is an industry that grows almost every year.

The semiconductor photomask market is about 1% of the size of the semiconductor market, with annual sales in the $4 billion range. It is expected to reach $5 billion in 2026, growing at a 2.5% rate. Note that some large chipmakers make their own photomasks and, thus, don't need to buy these from a third party.

Financial overview and outlook

In the three months ended August 2, 2020, the company's revenue of $158 million was up 14% YoY, while net income of $10.8 million was up 70% YoY. Guidance for revenue and profits to be flat YoY in the following quarter could be viewed as disappointing. Even so, the company should end its fiscal year with double-digit revenue and profit growth. To its credit, the company does not issue proforma financials excluding stock compensation and the like. The company ended the quarter with $260 million of cash on the balance sheet and $53 million of debt, for a net cash position of $207 million or $3 per share. The company completed a major capital investment program last year, so now, depreciation meaningfully exceeds capex, leading to free cash flow exceeding net income.

The consensus estimate is for the company to earn $0.57 per share this fiscal year ending October, which I think is easily achievable. The estimate for next year is $0.82, which I would regard as aggressive even with the share count shrinking. I think $0.70 is a more reasonable and conservative figure to go with.

With 65.2 million diluted shares, the company has a market cap of only $650 million and is thinly followed on Wall Street. The company recently announced a $100 million share repurchase program. This amounts to 15% of the share count at the current price. So, barring a deterioration in the company's fundamentals, this is positive for the stock.

The company has two joint ventures in Taiwan and China with the Japanese company Dai Nippon Printing. It owns 50.01% of these JVs and consolidates their results in its financials. DNP's share of profits is reflected in the non-controlling interest line item in the company's income statement.

Valuation: Fair value of $14 for the stock

I believe fair value for the stock is $14, based on a 20x multiple on next year's earnings. This is lower than the market multiple and in line with the company's valuation over time. It would translate to 17x next year's earnings excluding the $2 of cash the company should have. Thus, the stock offers a 40% upside from the current $10 price. I would add that the stock was at $15 at the beginning of this year, declined with the market in March, bounced back somewhat, but subsequently declined with increasing trade tensions between the US and China.

In a bull case, the company will increase its earnings more than expected and generate $0.80 of EPS as the analysts who follow the company expect. Using the same multiple as above, this would translate to a $16 target price or 60% upside.

In a bear case, the company's revenue and operating income will decline, and the company will miss estimates, generating only $0.50 of EPS. Disappointed investors will assign a 16x multiple, resulting in an $8 stock price for 20% downside.

The company is the only pure-play photomask company in the US, so there are no direct comparables. Semiconductor equipment manufacturer Applied Materials (AMAT) trades at 14 x EPS. AMAT's business is more volatile, and it has a $50 billion market cap.

The company could make a nice acquisition for Applied Materials or its joint venture partner DNP, which has a $6 billion market cap. With its large net cash position and reasonable valuation, I believe that the company would also be a good acquisition for a private equity player that would be able to appropriately lever up the balance sheet.

Risks are moderate

The biggest risk here is that the company's earnings will come in lower than expected due to macroeconomic, competitive, or execution factors.

The company's success is dependent on governments allowing it to operate unhindered. The US or Chinese governments could place obstacles in its way.

A rapid increase in COVID-19 cases or interest rates could cause investors to pay lower multiples for stocks. I believe that interest rates are unlikely to increase a lot with a weak economy and a dovish Federal Reserve.

Shareholders depend on a company's management being good stewards of their capital. There is a risk that the company will make an overpriced acquisition that is material or otherwise not be good agents of the owners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.