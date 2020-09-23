While the market is still in its rout, it could present a good time to purchase Walmart (WMT) as the relative safety it provides as a value stock has been backed by recent developments. Future gains could be driven by steps in e-commerce, and although the true strength of Walmart+ will be seen in time, strategic investments have also been paying off.

Walmart+ was partially behind Walmart's $20 one-week rally up to new all-time highs at $151 in late August/early September, as the $98/year subscription is a near direct competitor to Amazon Prime (AMZN). Yet the service isn't as encompassing as Amazon in what range of products it carries, so you'd be stuck with whatever Walmart carries.

The service costs $12.95 per month, or $98 per year (and has a 15-day free trial option), and gives members access to multiple perks. Unlimited free monthly deliveries - as soon as same-day - with one-hour delivery windows, fuel savings of 5 cents per gallon, and mobile scan & go shopping in-store are some of the first benefits listed, as Walmart plans to add more. The only requirement is the $35 minimum order value.

But it's not yet as complete as Amazon Prime. And while people might "be interested in purchasing an Amazon membership and Walmart membership," that Walmart+ membership needs to offer something unique (not necessarily available through Amazon) for some to justify spending over $200/year for both. Prime already has a network of over 150 million members, and so people might not be as willing to switch to Walmart+.

Prime's "free, fast delivery on millions of products on its sprawling marketplace" are a key driver for recurring purchases - Walmart doesn't have the experience or network yet, as its last attempt at free shipping in 2017 was scrapped.

It's still a step in the right direction for Walmart to capitalize on the e-commerce dynamic, even though the company has notoriously been against subscription services in efforts to provide the ultimate best value for shoppers. E-commerce is continuing to show strength, albeit boosted by the pandemic, and will be a key region for Walmart to delve into to find sales growth. From Q2, Walmart already witnessed 98% to 217% e-commerce growth internationally (UK/Ch./Mex./Can.), as store comp transactions fell 9.7% to 40.3%.

Walmart also has a strategic investment in Flipkart, one of the larger players in India's e-commerce realm. Flipkart is reportedly planning to list itself overseas, with Singapore or the United States two likely destinations for a listing. It's not expected to happen until 2021, but Flipkart is eyeing a $45 to $50 billion valuation. Walmart, who has a 77% stake, could see its original $16 billion investment doubled at that valuation.

Flipkart has a wide range of benefits to the Indian business landscape. Flipkart's Wholesale segment aims to establish "growth and prosperity for the nation’s kiranas and micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises" with wide product selection, data-driven recommendation, and credit opportunities. It's an effort to drive the scalability and profitability of these businesses during the pandemic; in the bigger picture, Flipkart's GMV has already exceeded pre-COVID levels.

Aside from those developments within e-commerce, Walmart is taking a larger step into media and advertising with its tentative stake agreement for TikTok, paired with Oracle (ORCL). The agreement would give Walmart 7.5% and Oracle 12.5% stakes. While Walmart does not normally seem a good fit for a social media app, "TikTok’s large and engaged userbase [provides] an opportunity for Walmart’s ads business" which is not very large but is growing.

Walmart Media runs the advertising segment for Walmart, and barely makes up less than 1% of annual sales, combined with fuel and other services. Here, "advertisers can sponsor their products to appear prominently in search or on product detail pages. It also has a display advertising network, which lets advertisers reach Walmart customers both on the retailer’s own digital properties and off-site."

It's not so much the case that Walmart would be advertising itself on TikTok, but rather advertising sellers of products and driving engagement to its retail/e-tail platforms. 50 million active daily users in the US is a huge market, giving Walmart an ability "to translate the platform into ‘even if you’re not selling here, you want the eyeballs that are coming here'." Again, it wouldn't be an easy task to accomplish, but it does potentially provide a much larger scope to advertising targets.

Aside from these recent strategic ventures, Walmart is also adapting to new corporate management structures that emphasize the value of employees and uplifting the work environment. While this does not directly translate into gains in financial performance, creating a positive work environment and dedicating time to that goal affects future performance.

Walmart announced, "a new team-based operating model - and giving pay raises to tens of thousands of employees." It's part of a series of steps Walmart is taking to give back to associates and provide better "pay, benefits, training and career opportunities." There's new leadership roles: co-manager and assistant manager are now 'store lead' and 'coach'; a new hourly pay structure, from $11-$15 per hour for deli and bakery, up to $18-$21 (and potentially $30) for team leads. It's all part of a transition to create a more leadership-oriented environment, to put the employees (the people) first and the tasks second.

Financially, Walmart is still a behemoth. It's on its fourth year of over half a trillion in revenues, and with pretty constant revenue growth, which is currently pegged at 4.6% YoY and just under 3% for the year ahead. E-commerce and these strategic investments should only add to those revenue streams in the long run. Walmart is the prime example of slow and steady growth, but has the opportunities to find extra pockets of strength within that growth picture.

With revenue growth comes EPS growth, and with that comes a growing dividend. While Walmart's $2.16 annual dividend isn't the highest yield available, it's extremely consistent, at a 40% payout ratio and easily covered by free cash flow (which was an outstanding $15.4 billion in Q2). Walmart's consistent 2% CAGR isn't the greatest, but the consistency is key with value investing, as that growth is not likely to stop anytime soon.

But e-commerce is a shining light for Walmart, which could potentially change the growth picture. Walmart's business model of providing value to customers comes at low margins - gross profit margin has hovered between 24.5 to 25.7%, while net margin is just above 3% after plunging to 1% in late 2018.

E-commerce brings a higher margin mix. From Q2, e-commerce contributed 600 bp to comp sales as growth rates were strong. As Walmart develops its e-commerce base, it can benefit from margin expansion due to this shift.

Walmart is estimated to earn $5.62 per share in 2022, up from $5.31 in 2021, giving Walmart a forward P/E of 24.7 for 2022 and a 26.02x multiple for 2021. Yet the growth potential might not be accounted for in those estimates.

Sales for 1H for e-commerce across all segments was $27.3 billion (~10% of net sales), up from $16.9 billion in 2019 (~6.7% of net sales). If e-commerce continues on this growth trajectory, and can push $40 billion in net sales by 2022, revenues could grow to $590 billion (as revenues for 2020 could be as high as $550 billion). With revenues at $590 billion on $40 billion of e-commerce sales, gross margin could find expansion, and be pushed up to 27%, with net margin rising to 3.8%.

These margins are possible, relatively speaking when compared with peers (even though it's a fair increase from Walmart's norms). Comparatively speaking, Walmart's margins still lack those of Amazon (AMZN) and Target (TGT) while they exceed Costco's (COST).

Of the peer group, Target has the best gross profit margin, while Amazon has just climbed above Walmart over the past year on incredible growth since 2013. Walmart and Costco (as well as Target) are very stable when it comes to margins due to the nature of the business model - providing value to customers, buying/selling in bulk and passing savings down. Yet Costco's pure bulk model leads to lower margins, while Target and Walmart find higher margins by not relying on bulk.

When it comes to net profit margins, it's a tighter game, with the four only separated by 180 bp. Costco again has the lowest margin currently, while Target and Amazon compete for the top spot around 4.1% and above. Here's where Walmart can find growth - Amazon, as a pure e-commerce-oriented retailer, will ultimately find higher margins as it does not have to rely on physical stores, while Target is finding higher margins not just because it has a higher gross margin, but because it's also finding a higher mix of sales through digital channels.

Target ran about 17.2% of sales through digital channels in the previous quarter, with the six-month period from Feb. to Aug. showing 16.3% derived digitally. This is a huge boost to the previous 7.2% digital sales Target showed in 2019. And while margins did shrink due to pandemic-related issues, Target was still able to drive net margin up 26 bp in six quarters (20 bp before in four quarters prior to the pandemic) as digital sales rose. Walmart, as previously mentioned, only has about 10% of sales digitally, and driving digital sales higher could easily see a similar growth in net margin like Target - given eight quarters, that's where Walmart could see net margin rise by 40 to 55 bp.

With those numbers and margins previously mentioned ($590bn rev., etc.), Walmart would be earning $22.4 billion in net income in 2022, representing about $4.5 billion of growth to TTM net income of $17.9 billion. This is an optimistic scenario, as margins might not grow as much as expected; yet this would still point to 2022 EPS around $7.9 (or consistent quarters similar to Q2). It's a large stretch, but even revenues at $570 billion with a net margin at 3.70% would have EPS come in favorably above consensus at $7.4. This could justify Walmart reaching new highs in the $160 range by 2022.

And as the market is struggling to hold on to lofty valuations after August's rally, and other investors are attempting to justify stretched multiples, Walmart offers a more attractive valuation standpoint aside from the broader market. That forward P/E of 26.02 (and the 24.7) is above Walmart's five-year average of 20.9, and the same is the case for forward P/S, where the current 0.70x multiple is a bit higher than the historical 0.53x average. As Walmart is still looking for normalization in store comp transactions, which had fallen during the pandemic, its attractive valuation numbers relative to the market point to more stability.

Yet the largest risk to Walmart is that these investments, or more specifically the investment into Walmart+, doesn't hit the mark. If that's the case, margins might not be able to grow as expected, and that will dampen future revenue growth as Walmart won't be able to capitalize as much as it can on e-commerce dynamic shifts. Walmart+ is basically a near-direct competitor to Amazon Prime, which has a head-over-heels head start on the industry for over a decade. Walmart doesn't have the breadth of products that Amazon does, nor the logistics network - spending there could easily crimp margins. Any expenditures related to expanding logistics or ramping fulfillment of digital orders boils down to margin pressure, and that might be the largest risk to Walmart as it steps in to challenge Amazon.

At the end of the day, Walmart is one of the biggest and most well-known American corporations, and has a consistently strong track record of performance to its name. While the pandemic did send comp sales and transactions for a wild ride, those trends won't persist forever. As Walmart is still feeling the effects of retail, and the shift to e-commerce, it's positioned well to capture both a retail recovery and e-commerce growth.

Strategic investments in Flipkart and Walmart+ look to be paying off. Walmart's value is still attractive, as multiples are not as stretched as most of the broader market, and consistent growth in revenues and dividends remain. From a long-term stable value standpoint, Walmart is still just as attractive as ever, with its large value base now benefiting from new growth opportunities.

