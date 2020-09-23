CNDT shares rose 86% since August as investors price in the possibility of a reversal in previous downward revenue trends.

Changes in the sales division drove new business signings up by 90% in Q2.

Investment Thesis

Leadership changes in Conduent's (CNDT) sales division resulted in a 90% increase in the new business contract signings "TCV" in Q2. The stock rose 72% on earnings release day as investors priced-in the possibility of a reversal in the downward revenue trend.

Recent remarks from CNDT's CEO reaffirmed the continuance of growth in TCV, sending the stock up further by 10%. Still, the stock is massively undervalued, opening an opportunity for huge capital gains.

Investment play

CNDT has a 60% TCV growth target this year. For the company to reach this goal, it needs to increase new business signings by 46% in the second half of this year.

I believe CNDT will be able to meet its target for the following reasons:

First, the company's CEO gave investors an early glimpse into Q3 activity during Citi's Global Technology Virtual Conference and stated that CNDT is on track to achieve its TCV target.

Second, strong momentum in Q2 TCV growth is indicative of the ability of CNDT to reach its targeted growth in Q3 and Q4.

Lastly, CNDT is poised to benefit from digitalization trends caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses look for new ways to conduct business remotely, demand for CNDT's services will increase.

Revenue

It takes 12 to 18 months for CNDT to convert new TCV into revenue. Because the TCV momentum is recent, growth in new business signings hasn't been translated to sales yet. This is the reason why CNDT's growth and profitability signals on many finance platforms are in the red, as shown below. Investors have an opportunity to grab the stock before these signals turn green, attracting the eyes of other investors.

Source: Seeking Alpha. Data as of September 20th, 2020

Insider ownership

As a shareholder, your interest will be aligned with one of the most prominent investors on Wall Street. Carl Icahn owns 18% of CNDT through his firm, Icahn Associates. Moreover, CNDT management owns ~6% of the shares outstanding, mostly gained through the company's management incentive plan.

Valuation

Year-to-date, the business process outsourcing "BPO" industry underperformed the S&P 500. Fears of the impact of a recession drove investors away from the industry. CNDT stock was hit the hardest because of its history of revenue declines and market share loss.

Having said that, the rise in new TCV in Q2 indicates that CNDT is adapting well to the new environment imposed by COVID-19.

TTEC Holdings' (TTEC) exceptional performance is coincidental. TTEC focuses on serving large tech and healthcare companies, both of which experienced a rise in demand during the lockdown. For example, TTEC has the likes of Amazon and Cisco on its client list. TTEC's HR business segment flourished during the pandemic as it was assigned the task of hiring hundreds of nurses and medical professionals in the fight against COVID-19. CNDT, on the other hand, saw a reduction in sales as a result of lower transaction volumes from its global banking and insurance businesses.

Data by YCharts

Forward P/E ratio

CNDT peer group average P/E ratio is 17.2x.

Wall Street analysts' FY 2020 EPS estimates for CNDT is $0.41 per share.

Currently, CNDT has the lowest forward P/E ratio among its peers. This is about to change for the reasons stated above.

If CNDT's P/E multiple rose to its peer group average, the stock price will climb to $7 per share, opening an opportunity of more than 100% capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

EV/EBITDA ratio

One might think that CNDT's lower P/E is due to the company's higher leverage, but I don't believe this is the case. The graph below shows that CNDT has the lowest EV/EBITDA as well, indicating that the discount is more likely due to past revenue performance, rather than leverage.

Data by YCharts

Business Risks

Winning new contracts does not always mean higher net income in the BPO industry. CNDT learned this the hard way in 2017 after it failed to complete a contract it won from the State of New York because the project was running at a loss.

Earlier in June, CNDT was a victim of a ransom cyber-attack. The company's reputation is paramount to its success in growing its customers. If the company fails to protect its clients' data, this will lead to revenue loss.

CNDT is significantly indebted. Still, the management is actively finding ways to reduce debt though. Debt decreased by more than 20% since the company became independent from Xerox in 2017.

The BDO industry is competitive and some projects require significant initial costs that can make contracts unprofitable. If the company fails to meet its contractual obligations, its reputation, and the ability to board new customers will suffer.

Summary

Structural and leadership changes in CNDT sales division drove new business signings up by 90% in Q2. CNDT shares rose 84% on the news but surrendered more than half of these gains in the recent market sell-off. This provides an excellent entry point for long-term investors.

Low valuation multiples will fuel CNDT's rise as new business signings momentum likely to continue in the next couple of quarters.

Using a dollar-cost averaging strategy will help investors build a position in CNDT during this time of high volatility. My target price is $7 per share, implying 114% capital gain in the next 6 to 9 months based on Tuesday's market close price of $3.26 per share.

Thanks for reading. If you found this article useful, please scroll up and click the "follow" button next to my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not an investment advice. My publications provide information and education for investors who can make their own investment decisions.