Natural gas markets have recently reached the bottom of a multi-year cycle and we are likely going to see a rally through 2021.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) has rallied strongly over the last few weeks on a broad-based recovery in the price of natural gas.

My current market view is that BOIL is likely headed higher. I believe that its methodology is setting up for strong gains over the coming quarters and that investors in the ETF are likely going to continue to see upside.

About BOIL

As you can see in the prior chart, there’s been an explosion in trading volume in BOIL since around July. If you’re unfamiliar with natural gas ETPs and the recent history, then this may come as a surprise – but earlier this year, the most popular leveraged gas products were delisted in a surprise announcement. This action has essentially elevated BOIL to be the primary bullish leveraged bet on natural gas for aggressive investors.

Prior to trading BOIL, there are a few key issues to be aware of. First off, it is a double-leveraged ETP of a commodity which is already volatile. As you can see above, BOIL has risen by nearly 17% in a single day at the time of writing. This may seem like a bit of an outlier in terms of outright return however recent history shows that double-digit returns over very short time periods is par for the course when taking a leveraged bet on natural gas. This is very important to note because while leveraged can work in your favor, it can also work against you (as seen by BOIL falling by 30% over the course of two weeks in September).

While most investors are likely aware of the risks and rewards associated with a trade in BOIL, it has been my observation that the majority of traders in the instrument are not fully aware of the issue of roll yield. I’ve studied the concept of roll yield for a few years and in my opinion, it is one of the least understood concepts in commodity ETPs.

Roll yield is what you get when you’re holding an investment in a futures contract and that futures contract converges towards the spot price as time nears expiry. If you understood that sentence, then you fully understand roll yield.

When a market is in contango (or futures are priced higher than the spot price), roll yield is negative. The reason why roll yield is negative during these time periods is that investors are holding futures contracts which are priced above spot and they are converging towards the spot price – and the way they converge is by falling in value in relation to the spot market.

This key concept is very important for traders in BOIL. The reason why it’s critical to grasp and monitor is that natural gas futures are priced above the spot market in about 85% of all days. In other words, the vast majority of the time, gas futures are delivering negative roll yield to holders in ETPs like BOIL. Even worse, BOIL is a leveraged product so it is doubling the effects of roll yield received by shareholders.

Here is a chart of the average difference between the spot price of natural gas and the first and second month natural gas futures contracts by the trading day in a month. This is using the last 10 years of data and shows the clear trend at work.

BOIL’s methodology has it holding and rolling the second month natural gas futures contract on the sixth business day of the month. It continues this process in perpetuity.

What this means for holdings of BOIL is that while it spared much of the roll yield losses seen from holding the front contract, it is unfortunately still exposed to a degree of roll yield. For example, in the above chart, you can see that on average, this results in perhaps 0.3% in losses in a typical month (and some degree of loss in the next month since it is holding front month exposure for the first few days of the month).

This is important to note for BOIL traders in that it means that over time, investors can expect to see losses in the territory of perhaps upwards of 7% per year as compared to the return of natural gas. This may seem slight, however these differences do add up and investors should be aware of this key factor.

This said, I believe that it is still a good time to hold BOIL based on natural gas market fundamentals.

Natural Gas Markets

In natural gas markets, there’s a key multi-year pattern in fundamentals which capture the cyclicality of the industry. This pattern I’m referring to is the year-over-year change in natural gas inventories.

Earlier this year, we saw a significant bottom in the natural gas markets as inventories hit gains of over 900 BCF on a year-over-year basis (which is generally an inflection point in this multi-year pattern). The underlying fundamental story during this time period was that natural gas production outpaced supply for several months straight which resulted in prices falling.

Natural gas markets are cyclical which means that it goes through cycles of boom and bust. In the first part of this year, the market bottomed out as many producers were forced to cut back production.

This decline in production is setting the stage for the next part of the cycle in which gas prices see a boom as production declines and is outpaced by demand. This has resulted in inventories climbing at the 5-year average pace for most of the past 4 months.

The current trajectory of the cycle is that inventories will continue to be pressured as production continues to slide. Going forward, this is setting up for a bullish few quarters as the EIA is expecting production to continue to decline through 2021.

Going forward, I believe the clear play at this time is to be long natural gas. I believe that we are currently at the bottom of a downwards trend in the gas cycle and that production is going to continue falling while demand generally recovers following the losses seen from the coronavirus. This has me bullish natural gas through 2021 and I believe that BOIL is going to see strong returns as a result.

Conclusion

While BOIL provides strong returns during upwards movements in natural gas, it is moderately exposed to roll yield losses. Natural gas markets have recently reached the bottom of a multi-year cycle and we are likely going to see a rally through 2021. As production continues to adjust downwards, gas becomes progressively more bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.