The restaurant sector has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, suffering from mass store closures all over the globe. But while COVID-19 essentially shut down the dine-in segment of restaurants, demand shifted toward deliveries and drive-thru purchases. As a result, franchised stores such as those of Domino's Pizza (DPZ), whose sales are primarily through deliveries, had a more favorable fate.

In its latest earnings report, the company posted exceptional results, despite the challenges, as demand for affordable and convenient food reached record levels during the staying-at-home economy. Domino's offers exactly that: Relatively good quality food, at a competitive price, with easy ordering access and efficient service.

However, with the stock trading at all-time highs, the question that arises is whether Domino's valuation remains reasonable, presenting an investable opportunity for current investors as well.

In order to find out, in this article, we will:

Discuss Domino's financials and prospects

Assess the stock's valuation, capital returns, and expected investor returns

Conclude why Domino's shares remain quite investable in the medium-term

Financials and prospects

Domino's financials over the past decade have been continuously advancing, as the company has been fully utilizing the merits of the franchising business model. As of its latest quarter, the company had more than 17,100 global stores, with 98% of them being operated by independent franchise owners.

The company's key revenue streams are its royalties, as well as its supply chain sales. When it comes to royalties, Domino's generally charges a 5.5% royalty fee on sales of its franchises. This provides the company with a hustle-free stream of cash flows, in which it essentially enjoys almost 100% net profit margins.

Its supply chain, on the other hand, accounted for 58% of the company's revenues in FY2019. The segment specializes in dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers in the U.S., which the company can then employ to supply its franchisee-run stores. This business model is genius. Not only is Domino's enjoying a fat royalty on the stores' sales, but the company also gets to earn more per store by supplying the ingredients needed itself. Of course, the supply chain division is subject to much thinner margins (12% gross margins in Q2-2020), offsetting the revenues-are-profits margins coming from royalties.

As we mentioned, despite the challenges, Domino's sales growth remained robust during Q2-2020. The company saw incredible same-store sales growth, boosted by the numerous people working from home, seeking affordable and convenient food. Same-store U.S. sales grew by around 16%. International store sales growth remained more humble, as a result of unfavorable FX and pricing mix.

The company posted revenues of $920M, a 13.4% growth YoY. This growth is quite remarkable, consider that as of July 8th, just under 600 stores (around 3.5% of total stores) had not reopened. As usual, Domino's kept on executing on its growth strategy, achieving net store expansion of 84 stores, including 39 net new U.S. stores and 45 net new international stores.

As a result of continuous store openings, expansion of its supply chain, and organic same-store sales growth by efficiently appropriating digital ordering platforms, Domino's sales have been hitting new highs consistently. Further, the company's revenues have actually started accelerating, currently at a five-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12.6%.

As we mentioned, Domino's supply chain segment compresses the company's overall gross margins, which are currently under 30%. However, as the company keeps franchising more and more stores, economies of scale start to kick in. The company's per-store operating costs (e.g., overseeing franchisee performance) go down over time, while the supply chain itself becomes more optimized when it comes to delivering ingredients (e.g., the cost goes down by delivering in stores close with one another). This has resulted in net income margins continuously expanding, boosting Domino's bottom line by the quarter.

With such robust profitability and a pandemic-proof business model, let's assess whether management's capital returns and the stock's current valuation make Domino's an investable opportunity.

Valuation, capital returns, investor expected returns

The valuation

Domino's valuation multiple has greatly expanded over the past decade. The company's balance sheet has become healthier over the years, while operations and growth have become more consistent. Therefore, it makes sense that Mr. Market would price the stock more reasonably than the low teens P/E ratio it had attached during the early 2010s.

One can argue that Domino's current 33 times on its forward earnings valuation may be steep. However, we believe that it is, in fact, quite fair. The company is growing revenues at a double-digit rate, owns one of the most established brands in the world, and just displayed solid performance while the underlying economy was undergoing some severe challenges.

Therefore, we don't consider the stock to be expensive. What we want to examine is whether at its current valuation, however, current investors should expect an adequate return potential.

Capital Returns

Domino's management has been committed to returning considerable capital to shareholders over the years. Since 2013, dividend growth has been rapid, with a current five-year DPS CAGR of 20.6%. However, what's more impressive is Domino's dedication to stock buybacks. Granting that shares were attached to quite a lower valuation in the past, management took this opportunity to be retiring shares on the cheap, when appropriate. Over the past 15 years, the company has reduced its share count by nearly 45%, which has certainly been quite effective in creating shareholder value.

Now let's use reasonable growth rates and capital return estimates and assess what investors should expect over the next few years.

Investor expected returns

As we mentioned earlier, Domino's five-year revenue CAGR currently stands at 12.6%. However, amid continuous net income margins expansion, that figure when it comes to its net profits is 21%. Further, EPS growth combines the net income growth on top of Domino's aggressive stock buybacks, bringing its five-year EPS CAGR to 29.3%.

That's to show that Domino's has managed to grow its EPS by more than double the rate it expands its revenues, based on these two catalysts. Considering that we don't see any tangible reason for these two catalysts to fade out in the medium term, we are going to estimate an EPS CAGR of 15% in the medium term, just over the company's current revenue growth. Indeed, we believe that this growth rate is quite humble, as it assumes a massive deceleration to Domino's current EPS growth figures. Still, we prefer that we stay prudent.

For its DPS growth, we estimate a medium-term CAGR of 20%. We maintain the estimate at the level of Domino's latest DPS increase. The payout ratio remains quite low, below 25%. Therefore we don't see any reason why growth in distributions should decelerate.

Plugging in Domino's current share price of $413.75, our expected growth rates, and different potential future (2025) valuations, we get the following results:

As you can see, despite the stock's valuation expanding over the past few years, expected returns remain quite attractive. Assuming that shares will trade at a P/E between 25 and 33 (the current forward valuation), investors should expect annualized returns in the low teens. Further, shares offer a significant margin of safety. Even amid a huge valuation compression, shares are incredibly unlikely to deliver negative returns in the medium term. That is, as long as the stock achieves our expected EPS growth, though we believe this is a reserved estimate, as we mentioned.

Conclusion and risks

Domino's is a wonderful company with a robust business model. Its financials remained solid, showing incredible resilience during the pandemic. When it comes to its risks, investors should be looking at same-store sales and franchisee renewal rates. In its latest quarter, same-store sales were explosive, while in its FY2019, the company had a franchise agreement renewal rate of approximately 99%.

Additional risks include its long-term debt, which is at an all-time high position of over $4B. However, its cost is quite low, at just 3.8% due to Domino's healthy balance sheet. Finally, interest payments are covered by more than four times the company's operating cash flows.

Overall, we believe that the company's shares remain investable, offering adequate expected returns, powered by its organic growth, net income margins expansion, and aggressive buybacks. Therefore, we are quite likely to initiate a position over the next few weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.