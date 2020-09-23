Near its year highs, the company's improved performance may help drive shares further up. But it is inconsistent and there are more transparent options available elsewhere in the sector.

A dividend cut of 30% will help finances, but is bad news for investors used to decades of dividend growth.

U.K.-based consumer goods conglomerate PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUF, OTCPK:PZCUY) released full year results in which the main news was a 30% cut to the dividend, which won’t be reversed after the pandemic blows over. The rest of the results were mixed: earnings fell, but prospects are stronger. The inability to turn COVID-19 into a short-term boon for the company in the way that larger consumer goods companies managed underlines a key point about investing in PZ Cussons: it’s not a bad company or investment, but it’s not best in class.

COVID-19 Reiterates that PZ Cussons is Good, not Great

A lot of consumer goods companies were able to turn the pandemic crisis into an opportunity. PZ Cussons is a company built on selling soap, so one would hope that it would have a good chance of doing that. However, its results were weak, with all key metrics showing a fall.

Source: Company final results (footnotes omitted)

The Dividend Has Been Cut

The final dividend will be 3.13p (2019: 5.61p), making a total of 5.80p (2019: 8.28p). This 30% cut is not simply a temporary cut in response to COVID-19.

Rather, the company signaled that it has cut the dividend permanently. It explained: “The decrease primarily reflects the need to reset our dividend coverage to a more sustainable level. This will provide the business with the capacity for incremental investment in our key brands and in new opportunities such as hygiene amid COVID-19 related uncertainty." As the Financial Times summarized the choice, “Cussons chooses hand sanitiser over shareholder payouts.”

This is a good example of why I think the company’s response to COVID-19 shows its fundamental lack of attractiveness compared to consumer goods peers such as Unilever (UL, UN). While the pandemic is specified as creating new opportunities for the business, the response is not to increase profits and grow dividends, but rather to use related development costs as a pretext for a substantial dividend cut. In terms of my taxonomy of dividend payers in a crisis, PZ is a “camouflaged lark,” hiding behind the general crisis to make a sustained dividend cut.

Having increased dividends for three decades, the company was prized for its dividend consistency, as seen in Cash-Centered Creep’s 2016 Seeking Alpha article PZ Cussons: A Reliable Dividend Payer. While the use of cash to build the business rather than pay dividends helps to bolster the investment case on one hand, on another it somewhat damages it. PZ Cussons had long had the reputation of being a business with erratic results but consistent dividends. The dividend cut, on a large scale, puts an end to that part of the investment case.

Prospects Are Unclear But Seem Broadly Positive

Of course with PZ Cussons there is always jam tomorrow. In a trading statement for its first quarter to the end of August which was issued alongside the final results, the company said that it had had a good start but foresaw volatility ahead. Q1 Revenue growth was 23%, with so-called focus brands recording growth of 37% at constant rates of exchange. That sounds encouraging, although it is worth remembering that the comparative baseline is weak, as the company had a tough first half last year.

The company said that a key driver for the growth spurt has been strong demand for hygiene brands. However, the growth has been heavily concentrated in Europe and Americas market. The key driver is the “Carex” brand, whose market share in the U.K. hand wash market has increased to circa 40% and also has clear leadership of the growing hand sanitizer market in the U.K.

Growth in the key African markets is weak, partially hampered by exchange rate fluctuations.

Source: Company trading statement

In short, it is hard to look forward with much clarity as there are wild swings in results. However, the U.K. business is clearly on a tear and that will likely continue as hand sanitizer is to a large extent a white space in the U.K. but looks set to become a sizeable, permanent part of the landscape for the foreseeable future. Overall, it is also clear that the company is more focused on driving revenue growth on key brands than it was before. So, in broad terms, I expect the company’s performance to be stronger in the next couple of years than it has been over the past several years.

Liquidity Remains Strong

The company’s balance sheet is looking markedly healthier particularly with regard to debt. Net debt at the end of May stood at £49.2m versus £153.8m compared to last year. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 0.6 x, and there was external financing headroom of £198m at the end of May.

Cheeringly, in its trading update, the company added that liquidity remains strong and net debt has been further reduced compared to the year-end, without giving further details.

Conclusion: PZ Cussons is Not Compelling

The company has shown more strategic focus more in the past year or two, with new management and an increased push to build a more stable business. That will always be a challenge, given the company’s ragtag collection of assets in markets including a lot of exposure to frontier markets such as Nigeria and Indonesia.

That has been rewarded with an uptick in the share price. The share price today of 207p has edged down slightly from the 52-week high of 216p which greeted the results. Long term, if the company can continue to show financial discipline and strong results, the shares have room to increase further.

However, there are better ways to play both consumer goods and exposure to Africa. PZ Cussons remains inconsistent in delivery and unable to crystallise market opportunities in the way larger competitors such as Unilever or Clorox (CLX) managed over the past few months. I continue to avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.