The centuries-old insurance industry has been lagging behind in terms of innovation and incumbents have borne the brunt of negative public perceptions over the last few decades. More recently, the emergence of insurtech companies has gained popularity in the investing landscape as investors bet on what may be disruptors of the traditional insurance business model - Lemonade (LMND) is one of the bets. LMND has the technological capabilities and innovation stack to disrupt the insurance industry but there are other disruptors such as Hippo and Root, that may pose a major threat to LMND. Investors should not ignore this and should think twice before jumping into LMND at current prices.

Industry Overview

The insurance business emerged hundreds of years ago and little have changed since its inception. The basic concept is that insurers collect premiums from a large number of individuals, in exchange for liability protection for an unforeseen future event, such as accidents, theft, property damage, and so on. In essence, the insurance business is a form of risk management for both the insurer and the insured - the insurer spreads risk by collecting premiums at a community level while the insured transfers risk to the insurer. If anything bad happens, the insured can file a claim to receive payment in accordance with the insurance contract.

The insurance industry is massive and is worth about $5.2 billion. The industry can be broken down into two main categories: life insurance and non-life insurance.

The industry can also be broken down into two key players: insurers and reinsurers. Insurers work directly with end customers, like you and me. On the other hand, reinsurers are "insurers for insurers" - insurers can hedge their risks by transferring some of the risks to reinsurers.

The insurance business seems to run on a perfectly reasonable business model. However, insurance companies have been getting a bad rap because of the sheer complexity, lack of pricing transparency, and painstaking registration and claiming process. These have been recurring for centuries and little has changed so far... until recently.

Over the last few years, insurtech companies have gained popularity among private investors and venture capitalists. According to CB Insights, insurtech companies have raised a total of $17 billion since the start of 2016. Investopedia defines insurtech as "the use of technology innovations designed to squeeze out savings and efficiency from the current insurance industry model."

When Life Gives You Lemons...

The market share of incumbents such as Progressive (PGR), Allstate (ALL), and MetLife (MET) are threatened as a result of the growth of the insurtech industry. Not only that, but the public perception towards the traditional insurance industry has worsened over decades and centuries that people have become resentful towards incumbents - I certainly have. Troublesome application, long claims process, expensive contracts, dealing with customer service. These are all, well, lemons. And when life gives you lemons, Founders Daniel Schreiber and Shai Wininger decided to open their lemonade stand.

I won't go into detail about LMND as other SA authors have done a great job in explaining LMND's business model and value proposition. I recommend you read them. However, a brief recap won't hurt.

LMND is an insurtech company offering insurance policies for homeowners, renters, and pet owners. In a nutshell, LMND leverages data, artificial intelligence, and behavioral economics to offer customers more affordable insurance policies, faster registration and claiming processes, and a chance for them to contribute towards social good.

LMND's main competitive advantage is the company's AI infrastructure which enables the company to automate a substantial portion of the underwriting and claims process, providing operational efficiency and seamless customer experience. Furthermore, LMND utilizes machine learning and big data as it collects additional data from customers' interactions with its website and mobile app. As a result, LMND's bots AI Maya and AI Jim become more intelligent and more sophisticated and thus be able to offer more precise and affordable pricing, underwrites and process claims more quickly, and detect fraud more accurately. The whole cycle repeats and as the company points out: "This vertical integration not only affords us an advantage in cost and speed, but creates a system that learns as it goes, extending these advantages with every rotation of the flywheel."

The other competitive advantage is pricing. Through AI, machine learning, and automation, LMND is able to drive costs down and thus, allow the company to charge lower prices as compared to incumbents. Prices are so low that it reminds me of Planet Fitness (PLNT). For those who don't know, PLNT is a gym franchise that offers one of the lowest gym membership prices, at about $10 per month. PLNT targets individuals who want to sign up for a gym membership but are afraid of making significant financial commitments. In fact, prices are so low that PLNT members forget about their membership and won't bother canceling it. I believe LMND's pricing advantage will have the same effect. With LMND's rock-bottom prices, existing and new customers are less likely to cancel their subscription.

There are other elements of LMND's business model that are worth mentioning - I'll go through this in rapid-fire style. Firstly, LMND collaborates with reinsurance companies as part of its risk management strategy. This enables the company to operate on low capital and maintain stable gross margins. Secondly, LMND has also used behavioral economics to align their interests with that of their customers. Through its Giveback feature, LMND aims to donate a portion of non-claimed money towards nonprofits of the customers' choice. This makes customers less inclined to embellish claims. Finally, high retention rates and a subscription business model make a highly recurring and predictable revenue stream. Furthermore, a high net promoter score of above 70 and a strong graduation trend (customers adding more policies under LMND) will bring in more customers and drive higher premium per customer, thus increasing the size of recurring revenue stream.

The infographic below shows LMND's business model and its key elements. The elements of LMND's business model, on a standalone basis, mean very little. However, when put them together, it creates an innovation stack that produces a formidable force that could potentially disrupt the insurance industry. However, LMND is not the only disruptor in town.

Not The Only Disruptor In Town

In the last 10 years, there are a total of 1,450 deals made in the insurtech space. Clearly, LMND is not the only player in town.

However, it is important to note that only 6% of insurtech startups were able to capture a whopping 67% of total funding in the last 10 years. These startups include LMND, Root Insurance, Oscar, Clover, and many more. These are the outliers and are considered the "winners" in the insurtech space today.

LMND is one of the outliers, but there are a number of outliers out there that are equally, if not more, capable of disrupting the insurance industry. In the following sections, I'll briefly discuss two of LMND's closest insurtech competitors.

Hippo Insurance - Prevention Is The Best Medicine

Hippo was founded in 2015 in San Francisco and the company focuses primarily on home insurance. Hippo also offers low prices in the market and the company achieves this by taking an active approach towards loss prevention. How does the company do this? Internet of things. Hippo utilizes IoT in people's homes and notifies them whenever their front doors are unlocked after a period of time, when they leave their garage doors open, or when there's water leakage in the house. By notifying customers of potential accidents or dangers, Hippo vastly reduces the risks of those events from happening in the first place. At the same time, Hippo offers complimentary home checkups as well as connections to their network of home repair and maintenance service providers.

Additionally, Hippo sends customers a complimentary smart home monitoring system, and if they install it, they will get an additional discount on their insurance premium. In March, Hippo launched a program with home security systems company SimpliSafe. Customers who opt in the program pay a monthly fee of $14.99 and in return, receive additional discounts on their Hippo insurance policy because they are deemed as "safer homeowners."

According to their website, Hippo also works with reinsurance partners to offload some of their risks, something Hippo has in common with LMND. Through the use of data from municipal building records, satellite imagery, and smart home devices, customers can receive a quote in less than a minute and purchase a policy in as little as 5 minutes - similar to LMND's speed. However, Hippo lacks efficiency as AI and bots are not involved in the customer acquisition process. Furthermore, customers still have to call if they want to submit a claim, a process that LMND has partially automated.

Currently, Hippo only covers home insurance in 26 states. Hippo recently raised $150 million in Series E funding in July 2020, bringing its valuation to $1.5 billion.

Root Insurance

Founded in 2015, Root Insurance offers affordable auto, renters, and homeowners insurance. Root is known for its auto insurance which, just like LMND, uses machine learning, automation, and AI to determine insurance rates. This is how it works. Customers download the app through their smartphones, go through a simple registration process, and drive their cars as they normally do. While customers drive, Root gathers and analyzes data collected from their smartphones' sensors. Root tracks the customers' driving behavior, including focused driving, smooth braking, gentle turning, and safe hours. Once the "driving test" has completed (which usually take a few weeks), Root marries the customers' driving data with conventional data such as age and location, to finally produce a tailored and fair insurance plan for each customer. Essentially, Root takes a different approach in calculating customers' auto insurance rates - the safer customers drive, the more they can save.

For the claiming process, Root still takes the traditional approach - customers go to the app, take pictures of damaged property, and wait for the support team to reach out to them. More importantly, every part of the insurance process can be done through the Root app. The major downside, however, is that it takes several weeks for customers to receive a quote, as opposed to LMND, which only takes a few minutes.

Just like LMND and Hippo, Root is backed by reinsurance companies.

What makes Root's business model so compelling is the sheer size of the auto insurance industry as compared to the homeowners and renters insurance industry. According to CB Insights, in 2018, the US personal auto insurance market is worth $210 billion while the homeowners and renters market is worth about $80 billion combined. Clearly, there are more growth opportunities for Root than LMND. Furthermore, Root has already expanded to offer homeowners and renters insurance, while LMND has not offered auto insurance at the moment.

Currently, Root is available in the states highlighted below. Root's latest funding round was back in September 2019, which secured $350 million for a total valuation of $3.65 billion.

What Are The Odds?

The whole point of this article is to inform investors that while LMND is disrupting the insurance industry, it is clearly not the only disruptor in the scene. Yes, LMND is ahead of the game, but there are many others that may not be far behind. I have only mentioned two insurtech peers - there is so much more. To give readers a sense of LMND's peers, here is a list of insurtech startups that specializes in home and renters insurance. Yes, it's a lot. And this is in the home and renters insurance business alone.

But what are the odds of succeeding in the insurtech business? According to CB Insights, only 1% of insurtech startups managed to achieve unicorn status (unicorn = valuation surpassing $1 billion). Fortunately, LMND is in the elite 1%. But that doesn't mean there will be little to no competition.

Being in the elite 1% may be confirmation of LMND's business model and concept. I do believe that insurtech companies like LMND, Hippo, and Root are set to disrupt the insurance industry. AI, machine learnings, big data, IoT, and digitalization create the innovation stack that may make these insurtech companies a major threat to incumbents. However, investors should not ignore the competitive landscape in the insurtech business - the path towards disruption may be clear, but the winners are not. As mentioned earlier, Root and Hippo have competitive edges that LMND does not possess and vice versa. It is not clear yet which technological and competitive edge will be effective and profitable in the long run.

Conclusion

As highlighted previously, LMND has a compelling business model and technological capabilities that may potentially disrupt the traditional insurance industry. However, there are risks associated with the company. Firstly, although key metrics such as revenue, gross loss ratio, and premium per customer have been improving since the company's inception, the company remains unprofitable and may require substantial scale before we see positive bottom-line numbers. Secondly, the company depends heavily on reinsurers and if the reinsurance industry faces major headwinds such as drastic regulatory changes, LMND's operational performance may be severely affected. Thirdly, co-founders Daniel Schreiber and Shai Wininger do not have prior experience in the insurance industry. Finally, LMND faces tough competition, not only from incumbents but also from other insurtech startups that may have more resources and expertise to dominate the insurance industry. I believe investors are too focused on LMND's prospects without considering emerging competitive threats.

In terms of investing in LMND, paying a hefty premium over its target IPO price of $29 seems irrational to me. For now, I will sit on the sidelines and wait for further updates from management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.