Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) President & CEO Joseph Kim Presents at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit Transcript

Joseph Kim - President & CEO

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you, really appreciate that. Hey, everybody, we have our second call today for our Fireside Chats. And we're hosting Inovio which is a company that we got to know over the past year, actually before COVID-19 hit. And then with COVID-19, our interactions with them have increased because we actually cover three of the companies that are at the front lines of developing therapies against COVID-19 in Gilead, Regeneron, Moderna and Inovio is right there with them with a different approach.

We have Dr. Joseph Kim with us, he's been with the company since 2009 and this is a company that has developed a lot of vaccines using a DNA based platform. And vaccine companies were out of favor for a while, but COVID-19 has potentially restored their luster and Inovio is one of them. So Joseph if you want to, first of all, thanks for being here and joining this fireside chat. And then secondly, yes and would you like to go ahead and just give us kind of high level summary of the company, we can jump into the Q&A?

Joseph Kim

Yes, absolutely. So Inovio is a leader in DNA medicines development. We’re using our proprietary technology platform that just uses DNA sequences as products, as vaccines or immunotherapies to treat human disease like cancer and infectious diseases, we entered 2020 with lot of hopes and expectations about our clinical pipeline products, our Phase 3 program for treating cervical dysplasia VGX-3100 starting in orphan disease INO-3107 against RRP and not to mention our glioblastoma treatment, INO-5401 for important overall survival at 12 and 18 months, and then COVID-19 happened and utilizing our prolific platform, we were able to quickly mobilize our team, apply our extensive knowledge in vaccine development in particular in Coronavirus vaccine development where we had gained extensive experience against MERS virus, which is a related Coronavirus and we have been really devoting the last several months to vest INO-4800 as a vaccine against COVID-19 disease.

So at towards the end of September today, we’re very excited with very promising Phase 1 data under our belt expecting to start Phase 2/3 efficacy trials this month with extensive external funding to support that, we’re very excited at this juncture.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, Joseph and by when you say I don't want to get carried away into specifics right now because we can talk about that later want to sort of come from a high level roots down, but when you see starting the Phase 2/3 this month, we're already close towards in the last basically week of September. So would you does that mean sort of September, October timeframe or specifically September?

Joseph Kim

No, I realized there are only seven days left this month. But I'm happy to reiterate that we still expect to start in September Phase 2/3 trials.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then maybe let's just take a step back and talk about your just your platform technology. And I think it's important because one of the reasons why we've had extremely high conviction on Moderna with some throughout the year with some of the biggest revenue numbers, although we're low now because we haven't updated our model a little bit.

We should be doing that. But revenue numbers and also our price target for Moderna has been because we got to see them develop their technology over time. It wasn't a flash in the pan which is why the various regulators have leaned heavily on them in that initial wave of Operation Warp Speed companies, I think with Inovio what is attracted me personally to your platforms that you've been working on this for a long time and getting ready and gearing up for COVID-19 vaccines, which will need billions of doses and many companies to be able to produce that is not a flash in the pan cuff endeavor. I know you've got ways to go. But maybe you can just help us frame that conversation as to all of the work from a platform base that you've been doing that positions you now as one of the second wave of core constituent Operation Warp Speed companies?

Joseph Kim

Yes, thank you. Thanks for pointing that out. I think that's really the one of the striking point of what Inovio is doing. We have a long tested platform that's been validated across over now well over 2,000 patients across multiple indications cancer, other vaccine and infectious diseases and HPV therapeutics, all demonstrating consistent immunogenicity while doing it in a very safe and tolerable way. And really there's so many potential positive attributes of our platform and our products that we're generating for instance, thermal stability of DNA vaccines and DNA immunotherapeutics is in the tops and in the field and that DNA is one of the most stable forms of biological form.

And we've demonstrated around five years of long-term shelf life in our lead clinical compounds over one year, stability at room temperature is incredible and we never have to freeze our vaccines. So you don't have to worry about freezing cold chain considerations for distribution. So there are a lot of back-end positive attributes but the front end the safety, all we inject is pure DNA using our proprietary smart device called CELLECTRA utilizing transient brief electrical energy. So we inject no chemicals, no adjuvants, no lipids, or nanoparticles that can stay around and cause any unwanted effects.

So all we inject is DNA and we have designed that to be safe and direct to immunoresponse. And thus far we have been able to demonstrate.

Unidentified Analyst

And Joseph if you can just also talk a little bit about your device, I know that that's been a differentiator, the regulators and authorities all over the world want different approaches from everything from a single shot to a double shot vaccine to an oral vaccine. Your device is absolutely differentiated, maybe just talk a little bit about that, but also if you can address the pros and the cons of that approach versus for example in oral or injection?

Joseph Kim

Yes, so we decided long-ago that the best way to deliver DNA plasmid is using this physical delivery of using transient electrical energy, in a technical term is in vivo electroporation, we trademark that as CELLECTRA system. So and to combat the COVID-19 disease, we have received external, extensive external funding from Gates Foundation, CEPI and DoD to advance our commercial vaccine delivery system, we call CELLECTRA 3PSP, it literally looks a lot like electric toothbrush, which can be utilized up to 5,000 injections with a single use arrays and using the DoD funding, we’re in the process of scaling up the production capacity up to 100 plus million dose supports starting 2021.

The device allows us to physically deliver our plasmids without adding any of the chemicals or adjuvants that can negatively react in our body. So all we're injecting is just pure plasmids with just a little bit of salt and water. And in fact the safety of DNA plasmids have been well demonstrated through publications, extensive work in over 2,000 human subjects and patients. There's really no concern about DNA incorporating into our chromosome or anything like that. So those are well vetted. I think you mentioned this earlier on really, the Inovio’s technology platform has been properly and stepwise been advancing. And this I hate to use the term opportunity but the pandemic really allowed a situation where Inovio can flex up and demonstrate this platform in a very highly visible fashion.

So we took this on as challenge, I give all the credits to our incredible team who literally has been working day and night during this very difficult pandemic time to events are not just INO-4800 but all of the other leading Phase 2, Phase 3 programs that we’re still on track in advancing within our pipeline.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And then is there Joseph, are there any sort of technical hurdles still that you need to solve. Now, I have to be clear that every company that's developing drugs always have technical hurdles to solve before actual final approval. And you're in an accelerated kind of approval kind of pathway with COVID-19. All the companies are that are working on these, but other additional hurdles that you've solved like sample, plasma, plasmid manufacturing or the ability to, I don't know ship the devices, you mentioned that each device can give up to 5,000 shots. But if you can talk about anything additional that you need to work over the next six to nine months, as you're hopefully preparing for filing for an approval next year?

Joseph Kim

Yes, absolutely. So I mean, there are common hurdles that all COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are facing. So I'm not going to complain about those, because those are the things that must be done well to demonstrate safety and efficacy and scalability of these vaccines. But for Inovio specifically with INO-4800 prior to the manufacturing of our plasmids and devices, most of our vaccine trials were in 100s of people, not 1000s or 10s of 1000s. So and we never had to think about scaling up to 100s of millions or billions of doses until much later in time.

And as a leader in DNA vaccines, Inovio really is carrying the bulk of the scalability tasks. Now DNA plasmids been around for a few decades. So the manufacturing DNA plasmid is not a rocket science, but doing it in a large scale is something that we have taken on. And that's something that we’re in the process of solving for and really turning that into our advantage. So to attack and address this problem, we’ve taken a tact of utilizing the special advantage of DNA plasmids or DNA products is characterized ability.

So, in terms of biological material, I think you know very well, most of the monoclonal, viral vectors, viral products or proteins, process is considered to be the product right. So the regulators consider because how you manufacture the products can impact what the characteristics that the biological products. Well, DNA plasmids is the closest thing from a biological material to a chemical material, you can characterize down to specific nucleotide, or even chemical elements through PCRs and other analytical essays. And that's an area that Inovio has invested heavily into for several years.

So we’re confident that we can demonstrate comparability of products, whether it's made at Thermo Fisher, or Ology or else Richter-Helm or elsewhere. So we took this tact of bringing on a global consortium of manufacturers that can help us to manufacture up to 100s of millions of doses going forward. So that's we're not as big as Pfizer or even Moderna. So we had to think more creatively or that's the tact that we have taken and I think we've taken a great step forward in solving for this manufacturing challenge.

And I can tell you now that that's no longer a major challenge for us. And we will be bringing on additional manufacturer to this growing global consortium of manufacturers for plasmids, similarly to the devices, so we’re calculating to have about 1,000 handheld devices, one device to deliver about thousand doses in the field. Each device can deliver up to 5,000 or more doses and we’re putting in a high scale manufacturing lines to help us to do that starting 2021, the actual needle parts what we call the arrays are single use, so they have to match the number of doses. Again with the leverage of DoD funding that we announced in the summer, we’re able to put in automated manufacturing lines both here in the U.S. and eventually ex-U.S. to scale-up the array manufacturing.

So, these are the things that we were going to solve for as we commercialize our therapeutics and vaccines over time, what this pandemic challenges provided for us is the contraction of time and availability of this supportive external funding to help us to do this faster and perhaps better.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, absolutely. Joseph. I mean your commentary around being a leader in DNA vaccines, and the challenge of that. I mean we've seen that with Moderna in the sense of the extensive amount of capital investment they had to make in their Norwood facility. And they had many years as a private company do that, you're trying to do that as a public company all the while Wall Street wants right now as opposed to a month from now. So that's great. One just point of detail, which is that, when you think about manufacturing, companies are already getting to the point the first wave of Operation Warp Speed companies is that they're starting to now talk about what they can deliver dose at the end of this year, and then how many they can deliver next year as the base case? And what's their stretch goal?

Do you have any sort of line of visibility there? Like how much you think you can, how many patients you could deliver to at the end of this year? Of course, you won't be approved, but at the end of this year, but and then what is your base case next year And what would be your stretch goal for next year?

Joseph Kim

Yes, so for next year is about 100 million doses. And that's really what we have been focusing on. We also gave us a short-term goal of million doses, mostly to deal with our clinical supplies or potential emergency utility. Obviously, our current funder and DoD we have several doses that will go to them as needed. And so really, I think the Operation Warp Speed and many other sort of global consortiums to prepare the doses, I think it's a great thing. But I think the challenge and the need doesn't stop at the end of this year. Obviously, we wanted these vaccines for safely and effectively approved yesterday. But there are realities of doing this very fast and appropriate way.

As you know, the fastest most vaccines take over a decade to develop and get it onto the market, fastest in history, I think was mumps in four years. So we're trying to at least half that time. While I'm being under the scrutiny of public health interest then and this all plugged in social media world. But I think all the manufacturers big and small are trying to do our best to bring out safe and effective vaccines, the ones that we will be confident in vaccinating our kids or our parents. So that's how we address Inovio and I'm sure the others are as well. And I'm sure the FDA and the other regulators will make sure for the interest of public health and interest of public safety but also expediency of making sure that we're developing these vaccines as rapidly as possible. That's a tall task to balance and that's something I think we will all have to take on collectively.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that makes a lot of sense, Joseph. I mean I think that the pandemic will go as long as it'll go, I think most people believe it'll at least run through 2021 and maybe into 2022 and even could go as far as 2023. We don't know. But then there'll be an endemic setting. And I think the DNA approach, and especially your devices could be really differentiated there. How are you thinking about that? Have you I know that right now, your focus is to start this clinical trial, try to get the COVID-19 vaccine onto them approved as soon as possible. But have you and your team done any work into thinking between the pandemic and the endemic setting and what that means to your approach?

Joseph Kim

Yes, I think DNA approach provides a unique opportunity and attributes because of better storage conditions, it’s really well suited for hotter climate areas like Texas and Florida, but also outside in Africa and other tropical temperate areas. We've always looked at global health challenges at Inovio, one of our early funders for our COVID-19 vaccine had been CEPI and the Gates Foundation. So, we do care about how we can develop and distribute vaccines in the U.S., we've always looked at global, serving the global needs. So and as such Inovio was one of the first companies to think about not just testing our vaccine in our home fields.

But also, we have currently a Phase 1/2a study going in South Korea with our partner International Vaccine Institute with CEPI’s funding. Separately, we also have a trial going in China with our partner of Beijing Vaccine. So INO-4800 is independently getting developed in a coordinated fashion across the U.S., South Korea and China. And we think that's going to collectively the data generated experiences with various regulators and our global perspective is not only going to benefit our development in the U.S., but our vision of providing our vaccines globally.

And that's always has been our strategy balancing, making sure that the U.S. needs are taking care of with our extensive funder being the U.S. government already, but also looking to address the global health needs. So I think that's the balance that we've been able to strike very well. And while our current Phase 2/3 trial that we're looking to start in September is all based in the U.S., we’re also looking potentially to doing a global efficacy trial, if and when the opportunities come arise.

So our focus is getting the FDA approval first next year, emergency use authorization subsequent year for the full BLA is our plan. But we also want to get WHO prequalification to make sure that INO-4800 can be distributed and utilized around the globe.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just last couple of questions on this before we tackle the other parts of your pipeline, Joseph. One is just in terms of the trial itself is Phase 2/3 is it sort of similar in size and scope to what Moderna, although Pfizer's has gotten bigger because you're only U.S. based, I believe those are global trials or is your smaller because it's U.S. based. What's the size and the scope of the trial, if you can give us any insight there or just any color?

Joseph Kim

Yes, so it's great that Moderna and Pfizer and others have published their protocol. So we can speak quite well in detail, our conceptual approach are the same of demonstrating efficacy and safety, our endpoints are very much the same, it’s the case driven Phase 3 trial with FDA and WHO guidance, 90% power one-to-one randomization, 30% lower bound throwing all these things in being case driven with 50% efficacy to be shown in your vaccine group above the placebo at least.

And when you crunch all those numbers, the magic number comes out is around 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease. That's what you want to demonstrate in a randomized blinded fashion. And you're hopeful because your vaccine will be effective that most of those 160 more so are in the placebo group than your vaccine group. Now that being said, only it's different variable is Inovio is actively seeking at risk, higher risk populations through their application or where they live. And we've done lot of internal and external work to confirm or projected attack rate which is consistently coming out higher than what's been published or projected by these other groups.

So, we're confident and we stand by it and really our Head of Biostats tells me numerous times, it really doesn't matter what your projection sample size is, you've already seen the increase of sample population by other groups. But if you're projecting differently, then you can adjust that why you're executing the trial. And we also have built in interim looks just like the other groups. So you want to get to 53-ish numbers first, the first look and then 110 and 160. And then you still have to follow to attain the full BLA of course you want to demonstrate long-term safety.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I think you might have mentioned this, but all this number crunching gets you to that 30,000 patients, right as a bare minimum, I believe?

Joseph Kim

While our attack rate assumption is a little bit higher than the other groups have used. So I think we're a little bit smaller in overall size. But I think because the designs are similar, I think we'll get to the same endpoint. And we're very confident in that.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, so assuming that there is one or two vaccines or maybe more approved by the end of this year, now conversations with Moderna and some what the other companies are saying, you're going to have vaccines being deployed with UA first half of next year, and you don't want to be competing against that, right? You want to go to areas where maybe those vaccines might not be getting to because of initial supply constraints and put your patient population as quickly as possible because once there are no supply constraints for those vaccines, I think for vaccine manufacturers that are developing COVID-19 vaccine, it becomes really difficult task right to get these clinical trials across the finishing line.

Joseph Kim

Practically though, because of lack of long-term safety, I mean, it's not due to any of our faults is you just can't create time.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, that’s fair.

Joseph Kim

You have long-term safety in the long-term. My guess I think a lot of the experts also are projecting that even when the UA are given out by end of this year, early next year, those will be limited to specific healthcare workers, or maybe elderly, they're projecting, I will be concerned about the elderly because obviously, you need the safety. So I do think we’re targeting some healthcare workers. But we've moved away from targeting healthcare workers in our Phase 3 trial, just because thankfully, they're very well protected now with plenty of activities.

So they're not no longer having such a threat of infection due to their exposure. But certainly, so UA into healthcare workers is not going to negatively impact large trial enrollment.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Joseph Kim

But I think that these are all important considerations. And one last thing I do want to say is, as I mentioned earlier, safety of our DNA that seen is something that we're very proud of. And we have designed these vaccines to be more favorable in safety because we’re not injecting anything other than the DNA plasmids into the people. So that's what we're demonstrating. And we look forward to building up the safety of the database all the way up to 10,000 people as necessary. And I expect as we have already demonstrated in over 2,000 people in other trials collectively, well favorable safety profile, I think that will be a distinguishing factor for our vaccine going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, absolutely. I mean I think that like you said, I mean, we don't want to the word opportunities, probably not appropriate for COVID-19. But I think a lot of vaccine manufacturers like infectious disease companies have been kind of kicked to the curb, so to speak about biotech investors and were languishing. And this pandemic demonstrated to us that you have such companies like yours, and now hopefully, you should be able to through your science and technology and execution accrue some of that value for you, your co-workers and your shareholders and patients will benefit.

Let's talk a little bit about just some of the other approaches. We've got about 10 minutes. Joseph, so we'll go backwards. We'll talk about the approach that interest us most because it's with a company that we cover called Regeneron. It's a vaccine that you presented some really interesting data on INO-5401 and GBM is a very difficult disease to treat. Can you just talk a little bit about what line of therapy were you treating and I believe it was in combination with Libtayo right the trial, and just a little bit around the design of the trial, the patients you were treating and then talk a little bit about the results that that you've demonstrated?

Joseph Kim

Yes, GBM is arguably the most deadly of cancers and one of the most difficult to treat, and there hasn't been any substantive advancement and therapeutic in two decades since temozolomide. So, we took on GBM because we wanted to get to a proof-of-concept as quickly as possible. And we wanted to have a meaningful result that we can stand behind our oncology side of our platform. And we collaborate -- we’re collaborating with Regeneron with their Libtayo PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, because we felt that there may be a very powerful PD-1 shut down molecule that can give us the one-two punch.

So using INO-5401 to generate strong CD8+ T cell responses against three of the cancer antigens that we selected WT-1, hTERT and PSMA in preclinical models, we felt we demonstrated that these antigen targets were great, we can clear tumors in animal models and hitting it with treating newly diagnosed GBM patients who are also receiving chemo radiation and treating them with 5401 with Libtayo will be a great addition.

And so far, that's how it's been bearing out. So at the Virtual ASCO this year, in May we were able to present our coordinating pie and David Reardon from Harvard was able to present 85% overall survival in both cohorts of total of 52 newly diagnosed GBM patients both unmethylated and methylated population, whereas the standard of care historical value would be around 65% or patients demonstrated 85% survival at 12 months from starting of our treatment period.

So we thought that was highly encouraging. And we’re on track to present the overall survival at 18 months later in the fall in November. So GBM is a very, very difficult target from a drug developers perspective, but it's so deadly. The five-year survival of GBM patients is in low single digit percentage. So, we really wanted to see if we can make a difference along with Regeneron. And we’re hopeful we're very encouraged by the data thus far.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, and you mentioned historical value of 65%. That's a 12 months too, right?

Joseph Kim

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Good and then that's temozolomide or is that radiation?

Joseph Kim

Both, so post surgery temozolomide and radiation.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, got it. I'll tell you, honestly, Joseph, Regeneron has a tremendous amount of R&D activity. I mean tremendous. And on one hour conference call with analysts, they're really limited in what all they can present. So the fact that they've now presented their collaboration with you twice on two different calls to me earnings calls, means something. George there does not speak lightly, let's say when he has high expectations of the data he likes to present. So that's why we're interested also. Another question I would have is what his next steps is there, do you think that your trial with Libtayo which could possibly be actually almost best in class like Keytruda, probably better than any of the other PD-1s out there.

So you got a good horse that you're riding with, but is there any way that you could try to get an accelerated approval to this trial, maybe a big breakthrough therapy designation, and what would be the contours of something like that?

Joseph Kim

Yes, a great question. All of those options are available to us, really based on the data and I think OS18 as well as the median overall survival numbers will help us to formulate our path forward with the FDA and the regulators. So we feel as something we'll be working out with Regeneron. But we feel that GBM is such a horrible cancer, that as we continue to demonstrate these potential survival and disease benefits, I think everything will be available to us as the data supports.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there so once you have that 18 month data, could you then have sort of a Type C meeting? Or would that be an end of Phase 2 meeting or what would be the next step before?

Joseph Kim

All patients for at least through two years and certainly we want to get to the median OS, there's potential to follow as long as they're healthy and such love to follow them further because one of the hallmarks of immunotherapy really is the long tail, long tail. And we are hopeful that with 5401 and Libtayo, we will be able to bring those promising data to these patients, but we still have to see, but we’re highly, highly encouraged by what we have seen thus far.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, understood.

Joseph Kim

So one thing, one thing I want to add here is 5401 is combination of three of our top cancer antigens, WT-1, PSMA and hTERT. By no means is this just a GBM targeted antigens rather the GBM cancer cells expressed these antigens, but so do many of the other cancers. So, for instance colorectal lung, pancreas, breast, all highly expressed these antigens. So if we can show success in GBM potentially, we can go after other cancer targets, other types of cancers expanding out and we think with the right partner such as Regeneron, we could address multiple broad levels of cancers and arguably perhaps less difficult than GBM because we've been told that GBM is, if not the most difficult, one of the most difficult cancers.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I would agree with you there. And I think WT-1, PSMA, I mean I've come across those often, those are extremely high value targets/antigens hTERT is one I've heard for the first time, but absolutely that makes complete sense. And I think that's the way the drug development should be right as you go after the most difficult cases first and work backwards from there because then you can really test your platform. Joseph, we've got two minutes left, I'll ask people, if they got any questions put in the Q&A box, or they can email me. And while I'm checking my email, please feel free. What is, maybe you can highlight for us what is the next product or project you're most excited about and what to look for in that project over the next few years?

Joseph Kim

I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about our HPV Therapeutics, so VGX-3100 even through the pandemic, difficulty globally, we’re on track to present our top line unblinded REVEAL 1 data, Phase 3 data in Q4, so before the year end this year. So again, incredible work by our team to make sure we can stay on track with that study during the pandemic. I'm also very excited about the second and third indication beyond Cervical Dysplasia, those dysplasias of anal and vulvar regions. So we would have four Phase 2 data from those two indications using VGX-3100 by the end of this year as well. And perhaps lastly is our orphan drug INO-3107 often designated compound against RRP Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis. I mean, other than deadly cancer, I can think of any worse disease than this.

These patients have to undergo multiple surgeries in their throat to debulk just to survive and breathe. So it's something that we had great pilot study data on. And we're very excited to start that again and the challenges of pandemic has given us a lot of difficulty, just like every other studies in the world, but our incredibly dedicated team is really moving that forward. And we were hopeful that we can make an impact in this horrible disease as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Fantastic Well, that brings us to the end of our time, Joseph, thank you so very much. This was actually extremely edifying. And again, kudos in all your efforts in COVID-19 and the other disease and we look forward to keeping this conversation going.

Joseph Kim

Thank you. Thank you, great to be here.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, all right, Joseph. Have a good day, stay safe and stay safe.

End of Q&A



Joseph Kim

Thank you. Thank you, bye-bye.