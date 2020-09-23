Introduction and history

Conduent (CNDT) is a global BPO (Business process outsourcing) company, with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, automation, and analytics. With annual revenues of c.$4.4 billion, it is estimated to have a market share of c.2.2% of the +$200 billion valued global BPO market. The company reports under three verticals- Commercial (c.53% of annual revenue), Government services (c.28% of annual revenue), and Transportation (c.18% of annual revenue).

As an exercise in value unlocking, The CNDT stock began trading on Jan 3, 2017 after being spun-off by Xerox (XRX). It is fair to say that investors who thought the spin-off would be a lucrative idea have been left quite disappointed. Since listing, the stock has been decimated by c.74%, severely underperforming the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD), the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT), and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite(^IXIC). This underperformance has been driven by a series of challenges ranging from contract & revenue attrition, divestitures, lawsuits, top-management churn, data center migration, obsolete technology & associated goodwill impairment. I believe the stock has got its comeuppance for these issues and is making tenuous attempts at salvation. I’ve been encouraged by the stewardship of Clifford Skelton who was appointed as CEO in August 2019 (Skelton previously held the post of President at Fiserv Output Solutions); under his leadership there has been some incremental progress, and this was well-reflected in the recent Q2 results. In this article, I will touch upon some of the recent developments and also highlight why current relative valuations are rather tasty.

Life under Skelton

In Q3-19 the company initiated a strategic review and a transformation plan; key initiatives include standardizing processes and the operating model, trimming the cost base, consolidating real estate & data centers, revamping the IT infrastructure, moving away from commoditized offerings to SaaS-based offerings (Software as a Service), centralizing the sales functions, hiring a chief revenue officer, and launching a client retention program. We’ve seen the benefits of these developments being reflected in the recent Q2 results.

TCV signings - Getting a Chief Revenue Officer onboard and bringing sales executives within a single centralized unit seems to have paid off handsomely, with new business TCV (Total contract value) signings in Q2 growing at an impressive rate of 90% YoY and 84% QoQ (incidentally this is the strongest new business signings quarter since listing). With $947m of new business signings, the company has almost equaled last year’s total signings of $991m. That said, I would have liked some insight into which of the three verticals received the most signings in Q2, as this would provide some color on the transition of the group EBITDA margin. Say, if a bulk of the signings were government-related, this would bode well, as the government vertical (despite high start-up investment costs) delivers the most margins at 33-36%, vis-à-vis transportation at c.20% and commercial at c.19%. Besides the barriers to entry in the government segment are harder to crack and not every BPO gets its foot in the door.

COVID-19 impact- The health pandemic had a positive impact on assistance volumes for the government vertical boosting revenue by c.$45m while segment EBITDA margins were up by 500bps. Conversely, transportation tolling volumes were weak and this impacted transportation revenue by $36m, whilst the commercial segment too suffered (mainly on account of interest rate related declines at BenefitWallet and pressure in transaction processing) with revenues being impacted by $44m. Net-net we saw a $35m hit to revenue on account of COVID-19. If not for this, the group revenue decline would have been -5.5%, better than their guidance of 6-8% decline they had given at the start of the year. Going forward the government segment is expected to be resilient, whilst the transportation segment may see some incremental improvement from a low base. The commercial segment is still expected to face ongoing headwinds.

Cost savings- To make up for this $35m attrition (which may likely persist), the company is going to have to chip away at the cost base, and fortunately, they have been making good progress on that front. In Q1 the company mentioned that they were targeting c.$100m of cost-savings for 2020 with 60% permanent (consolidating real estate, vendor rationalization, etc.) and 40% COVID related (furloughs and travel-related). More encouragingly, the management admitted that they may well overshoot this cost-savings target by 20-40%. Cost savings and the greater government-related revenue in Q2 saw group adjusted EBITDA margins grow by 50bps YoY to hit 10.8%.

Leverage- CNDT currently has about c.$437m of cash and $1649m of debt bringing the net debt to EBTIDA ratio at an acceptable 2.6x. What’s encouraging though is that they don’t have any major debt maturities until Dec 2022 (where they are due to pay $719m), so this gives them some breathing room to continue to invest organically and revamp the IT infrastructure to make it more competitive. Besides, in Jan 2020 they paid the final $118m (of the total consideration of $236m) related to the State of Texas case so there will likely be less pressure on the cash flow (Page 17 of 10-Q).

Current relative valuation feels misplaced

As you can see from the table above, CNDT’s valuations relative to peers are extremely low (peers highlighted in red are core BPO peers, the other companies in black compete with CNDT mainly in the government and transportation space, and have slightly different product and service offerings). Let’s start with the P/BV, as CNDT’s multiple is the lowest in this space, trading below book. If you look at CNDT’s balance sheet you’d notice that the dominant share of the asset base is taken up by goodwill (and to some extent intangible assets and accounts receivable). On account of sub-par technology and poor acquisitions, CNDT has had to undergo significant write-offs and impairment. Goodwill which accounted for more than half the asset base in 2018 has been written off by 55%, and at the end of FY19 represented c.33% of the asset base. All this has consequently eroded the book value of the firm and made the P/BV less appealing. In effect, when a stock trades below book value, it is invariably because the market has a problem with the quality of assets. I believe CNDT is making progress on this front by making investments to revamp their tech software. It also looks as though the inorganic route will not be pursued as aggressively as before, meaning the scope for goodwill impairments gets reduced.

Given the inherently commoditized nature of BPO offerings, there is not an awful lot to choose between the product mix of different companies in this space. I believe rather an apt proxy is the EBITDA margin as it demonstrates a degree of pricing power in what is otherwise a very competitive market. As you can see from the table above, most of the established BPO peers have margins in the 13.5%-16.5%, and CNDT still has some way to go to get there. CNDT's adjusted EBITDA margin range for the next two years is between 10.5%-11.5% (a greater government share of the business will be key to improving this). Yet still, I do feel CNDT is being excessively punished. Its margins are better than SYKE and not too far behind MMS, yet these two companies trade at much superior EV/EBITDA multiples. I also think that if their cost-savings drive goes to plan we could see further uplift in the margins. CNDT has also previously been accused of having a large employee base with not sufficient offerings in the AI/analytics/automation value chain (this is being addressed), yet still, if you look at the revenue per employee metric at over $66000, it is far superior to all the other established and diversified BPO peers (between $11000-$36000) except for MMS. It’s relatively strong sales base of $4.4bn too is not something to be scoffed at (incidentally this represents a criminally low TTM price to sales multiple of 0.16x). All in all, regardless of CNDT’s previous flaws, I do feel that the current Forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x feels too cruel for a company of CNDT’s high sales base, employee efficiency, and generally improving prospects. Yes, they still have a lot to do to get to the EBITDA margin levels of the likes of G, TTEC, WNS, and EXLS (all of whom trade at double-digit EV/EBITDA multiples), but I feel a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.5-8x which is SYKE’s current forward multiple, feels more in tune. Current YCharts EBITDA estimates for FY20E are at $430m. At a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.5x, and after deducting the net debt (including preferred stock), you get an estimated price value of $9. Thus, given its operational structure/efficiency relative to peers, a value of $9 feels about right, but clearly, the market feels other intangible challenges don't yet warrant an expansion of CNDT’s valuation multiple.

FY20E EBITDA estimates (In m) $430 FY20E Assigned EV/EBITDA multiple (x) 7.5x EV $3,225 Total Debt as of H1-20 (In m) (-) $1,649 Preferred stock (In m) (-) $142 Total cash as of H1-20 (In m) (+) $437 Equity value (In m) $1,871 Weighted average shares o/s 209.129 Estimated price $9

Closing thoughts

When a stock loses three-fourths of its value since listing, credibility in the management is invariably at a premium; there’s no great insight in saying that Skelton and his band of honchos have their work cut-out. Q2 results were promising, and they seem to be on the right track, but CNDT will have to keep this up for at least 2-3 quarters to provide some semblance of righting the previous wrongs, and regaining the trust of the investment community. For the stock to make large, sustained moves, it is going to need increasing institutional interest, and at the moment, institutions aren’t beating the drum as yet. As you can see from the tables below, the number of institutions with interest in the stock has declined over time; within the broad institutional space, hedge funds too have been ditching the stock. It's worth noting that from Q1-19 to Q2-20, institutional interest in CNDT has declined by about c.30%.

The other issue to consider is this recent aversion to the high-priced tech sector which had previously led the market for much of this year. Institutional surveys and opinion pieces are now ripe with plans to rotate away from broad tech into industrials and cyclicals. We may already be seeing some of this play out; over the last few weeks, the tech-heavy Nasdaq (IXIC), and the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Tech ETF (PSCT) have underperformed the industrials-based Dow-Jones Index (DJI).

I’m not going to debate the merits of this shift, but if this theme of sector rotation persists, small-cap tech names such as CNDT could get caught in the crossfires of a broad sector sell-off, which means CNDT may have to work doubly hard and deliver something substantial that exceeds market expectations.

It's worth noting that expectations are already quite high after the CEO recently came out and said that they are on course to hit or exceed the mid-point of their previous Q3 revenue guidance of $960-$1010m, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 10-11.5%. The high-point of this range implies a Q3 EBITDA figure of $116m. THE current EBITDA consensus taken from YCharts is hardly a breath away, at $113m, so, in my opinion, they will need to deliver something special, beyond the high point of their guidance range of $116m to surprise the market. Admittedly, they do have the levers for this; management spoke about a potential $20-$40m further upside to their original $100m of cost savings for 2020 (Source- Q2 earnings call). Besides, if the commercial vertical doesn’t fall as much as initially feared, and the transportation segment normalizes and we see more traffic volumes, CNDT may well surprise us.

From a technical angle, I see some encouraging signs on the weekly chart, but on a higher time-frame chart- such as the monthly chart- things are still inconclusive, and it is still too early to say if things have turned. On the weekly chart, after forming a bottom and trading in a tight zone for about 20 weeks from March to August, the stock broke free of this zone with a strong bullish-engulfing candle. The stock has since demonstrated relative resilience and is currently in the midst of forming something akin to a bullish flag (albeit a bullish flag is usually something one sees in an uptrend). If the stock can manage to stabilize above the $3 levels for a while (this was the previous resistance from March to August) that will provide the impetus for the bulls to take it higher to the next resistance point at $7 levels, and then, perhaps even touch the $10 levels, if they can demonstrate sustained execution. On the daily charts, worth noting that the stock has been hugging the psychologically crucial 200 DMA for over a month; this is indicative of broad indecision amongst the bulls and the bears.

To sum up, CNDT delivered an encouraging Q2 and valuations are cheap relative to peers, but I would like to see them keep this up and execute over a longer time frame. Given how cheap valuations are, aggressive-risk investors may consider building a small position at these levels, but for the more risk-averse investor, it would be preferable to wait and see if they can keep this up for a few more quarters, and hence a neutral rating feels right at this juncture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.