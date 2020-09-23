I like the strategic rationale and deal structure, with much of the deal paid for in elevated Nvidia stock.

Nvidia (NVDA) has been the winner these days. While the stock enjoyed a great run from $30 to nearly $300 between 2016 and 2018, shares suffered a more than 50% correction throughout 2019 with the crypto boom ending and related demand for Nvidia's products falling rapidly.

Secular tailwinds in other important markets such as autonomous driving, data centers and many other industries made that shares recovered to a peak near $300 in February of this year and despite a big drop to $200 in an initial reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, shares recovered in a big way and far surpasses previous highs, now trading at $500.

A Mega Deal

Nvidia has reached a deal with challenged SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) to acquire ARM in a deal valued at $40 billion! The rationale is driven by the combination of Nvidia's strength in AI computing and ARM's ecosystem. Acquired in 2016 by SoftBank, the Japanese firm is seeing a gain on its investment, but perhaps not as big as hoped for given the run seen in semiconductor stocks in recent year.

After all, SoftBank already paid over $31 billion for ARM back in 2016. While the roughly 30% premium looks solid, note that not all proceeds will benefit SoftBank as some money is earmarked as earn-out and a small portion will go to ARM employees. Furthermore, SoftBank has owned shares for a four year time frame during which shares of Nvidia have increased a factor of 10 times!

With Nvidia claiming and betting on AI, as the most powerful technology force of our time and amidst the wave of new computing, Nvidia is making a big bet on ARM to drive AI in technologies such as cloud, smartphone, self-driving cars, robotics and IoT, among others.

Important in today's technology world: ARM will continue to operate under the principle of customer neutrality and use its open-licensing model, used in nearly 200 billion chips being shipped to date by the licensees of the technology. One can have some doubts about the credibility under this new ownership structure about the neutrality goal.

The deal component is a bit more complicated than typically is the case. Nvidia will issue 44.3 million shares with a value attached of $485 per share, representing a $21.5 billion valuation. It will furthermore pay $12 billion in cash, for subtotal of $33.5 billion. The remainder of the deal valuation comes from a $5 billion cash or stock earn-out and $1.5 billion in equity being issued to employees of ARM.

The price for such quality does not come cheap as ARM generates just about $1.8 billion in revenues, yet supports EBITDA margins of around 35%, for an EBITDA number at around $630 million, resulting in sky-high margins. Despite the sky-high multiples, Nvidia sees unspecified accretion to adjusted earnings per share on the back of unspecified synergies and other key assumptions.

The market took the deal quite well as shares rose about 5% in response to the deal announcement to $515 per share.

The Base Case

In February of this year, when shares of Nvidia were approaching the crypto induced highs again, the company reported its fiscal results for the year 2020. The company reported a 7% fall in full year sales to $10.9 billion. Adjusted earnings per share fell 13% to $5.79 per share, thereby representing very high multiples with shares trading at $300. While a net cash position of around $9 billion was formidable, it "only" worked down to just around $15 per share.

Note that this was not really telling the entire picture as the company has seen a very strong recovery towards the end of the fiscal year with fourth quarter sales up 41% to $3.1 billion and non-GAAP earnings improving to a run rate of $8 per share.

The company did provide a guidance with first quarter sales seen around $3.00 billion, as the company was early to warn on the COVID-19 impact already. In May, the first quarter results were released with revenues of $3.1 billion, stronger than guided for, amidst worse than anticipated COVID-19 development, with the company furthermore closing on the $7 billion Mellanox deal in April. Despite COVID-19 the company guided for second quarter sales around $3.65 billion with a low-teens revenue contribution seen from Mellanox. That basically works down to $350-$400 million, revealing solid organic growth of the core operations!

COVID-19 actually has been a major driver for the business as it became apparent in August, with the second quarter results released in the middle of the month. Sales rose 50% to $3.87 billion as data center revenues jumped 167% to $1.75 billion, in part driven by the Mellanox deal, yet to a large extent driven by strong demand for the data center activities. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.18 per share.

The company ended the quarter with $4.0 billion in net cash despite the Mellanox deal and guided for a rather spectacular $4.4 billion in revenues for the third quarter. With 626 million shares outstanding, essentially valued around $500 ahead of the deal with ARM, the company supported a $313 billion equity valuation, or $309 billion enterprise valuation. This values the company at 17-18 times annualized sales, even based on the great revenue outlook for the third quarter.

While strong growth, and operating margins around 40% on adjusted basis, seem to be key drivers behind this, it might be a bit too much. Despite the huge price for ARM, revenue multiples of 22 times are somewhat in line as this is a different business model and ARM's margins could or should be higher in the long run. Paying a steep multiple furthermore is not so much of an issue as Nvidia's business and shares have seen great momentum with more than half the purchase price being paid for in stock, as the $5 billion earn-out has already been included in the $40 billion headline price. If no earn-out is due, the purchase multiple drops to about 19 times sales.

What Now?

Having been constructive on Nvidia, and for a time having held stake in the aftermath of the crypto correction, I got out entirely late 2019 and early 2020 from a position which I entered at $150 early in the 2019 summer.

Hence, I have been watching with amazement that shares essentially doubled from the highest levels at which I sold my last shares about half a year ago, as valuations have gotten very rich. Part of this is the result of better sales and earnings, but most stems from higher valuations attached to that performance.

Given the great stock component and earn-out, the risk of paying the $40 billion deal tag for ARM is more modest than it looks, although pro-forma net debt will jump to $8 billion. That however assumes closing immediately as the deal will take time and probably face some regulatory scrutiny to close (if it can happen at all). This gives the company plenty of time to retain more earnings to manage debt, therefor not being a major risk to me.

I am a bit intrigued about the comment of immediate accretion to adjusted earnings per share. Knowing that ARM posts EBITDA around $630 million, and assuming no D&A component, no leverage and 20% tax rates results in a pre-tax earnings contribution of about half a billion. This is of course before factoring in financing of the acquisition.

Assuming that Nvidia reports adjusted earnings at $9 per share currently and has 626 million shares outstanding, it implies earnings of around $5.63 billion. Including ARM, this rises to $6.13 billion, yet the share count jumps by 47 million given the shares issue to SoftBank and employees of ARM. Interest foregone on cash and incurred on debt could run at a 2% interest rate, or about $250 million based on the $12 billion cash component, of course ahead of taxes.

That would result in $5.93 billion in pro-forma net earnings. While up $300 million in dollar terms, the dilution will make that earnings per share could fall to $8.86 per share. This suggests that for earnings per share to remain flat, synergies or growth should at least have a hundred million impact on the bottom line, quite a number as the assumptions outlined are quite aggressive already in terms of anticipated earnings contribution.

So while the strategic rationale seems good and relative sales multiples are rich, the risk is being covered a great extent by the share issuance. That said, I fail to see great enthusiasm other than that Nvidia remains one of the most well positioned plays on long term AI, in part thanks to its willingness to initiate and make targeted bets.

Here and now this has all already been reflected in very lofty valuations, as the ARM deal does not really alter that stance.

