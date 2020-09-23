The company was last valued at $1.5 billion and has raised a cumulative total of $413 million, including a $200 million convertible debt deal earlier this year.

Asana is set to go public at the tail end of September, in a direct listing format that will forgo a capital raise.

As we approach the last quarter of a very eventful 2020, yet another software company has prepared to go public on the heels of Snowflake (SNOW) and Sumo Logic's (SUMO) successful debuts. Like Slack (WORK) and Spotify (SPOT) before it, Asana (ASANA) is opting for a direct listing format, in which it bypasses the typical IPO process, the capital raise, and (most importantly) the expensive investment banking fees.

Though not as well-known as "decacorns" like Snowflake, Asana has been a quiet unicorn in its own right for years. Including a $200 million convertible debt raise earlier this year, Asana has raised an impressive $413 million in capital since its founding in 2008. Here's a look at the company's fundraising history:

Figure 1. Asana funding timeline Source: Crunchbase

Asana's cachet mostly comes from the fame of its founder: Dustin Moskovitz, one of the co-founders of Facebook (FB) who served as one of the social media giant's earliest CTOs, before departing in 2008 to start Asana. Now 36, Moskovitz still leads Asana as its CEO, though he's supported by COO Chris Farinacci, a software industry veteran whose experience spans leadership roles at Agile Software, Oracle (ORCL), and Google (GOOG).

Because Asana is opting for a direct listing, the company won't price its shares until the stock starts trading, so at this point we can only speculate as to what the stock will be worth and whether it will make for a good buy (the company's last recorded private valuation was $1.5 billion). There is, however, a lot of information to absorb in the company's S-1 filing that can help us to prepare ahead of the start of trading (currently expected on September 30 per the NASDAQ IPO Calendar).

Asana: a work collaboration platform to help teams function more smoothly

Asana's mission, spelled out in the cover page of its IPO document, is to:

Help humanity thrive by enabling the world's teams to work together effortlessly."

That mission statement is both broad and timely. No seminal event has been as transformational to Asana's growth prospects as the coronavirus. With offices and teams shifting to remote work formats, companies have had to figure out how to replicate their work processes with their entire teams working in a distributed format. Instead of managing employees and collaborating through in-person meetings and check-ins, teams have had to resort to technology to make sure projects remain on track.

Enter Asana. Asana was born out of Dustin Moskowitz's own experiences at Facebook. Taken from the S-1 filing:

Instead of spending time on work that generated results, they were spending time in status meetings and long email threads trying to figure out who was responsible for what."

Asana's goal is to eliminate "work about work," as both a productivity and collaboration tool that helps to drive projects to completion.

Asana's website has plenty of interface demonstrations that can help investors get a good feel for what the product does. At its heart, Asana acts as a "system of record" for work projects. In the snapshot below, the software is used as a workflow and timeline tool for team members to execute a marketing campaign:

Figure 2. Asana interface

Source: asana.com

Another key feature in Asana is the ability to build out a product roadmap, laying out important milestones by week or month and assigning owners to each task:

Figure 3. Asana roadmap feature Source: asana.com

Examples of other features that can be accomplished in Asana include checklists for new hire onboarding, workload trackers that can gives managers a view of what each person on their teams are handling, and editorial calendars that can help shepherd content from first draft to publication.

Asana is a good example of "horizontal" software: one that is applicable not only to virtually every industry, but also any function within a company. As already demonstrated above, engineering teams can use Asana to lay out a product roadmap. Other use cases that aren't as obvious, however, include using Asana as a tool to manage sales pipelines or to manage recruiting. Here's a non-exhaustive look at the various use cases for Asana by team/function:

Figure 4. Asana use cases Source: asana.com

The breadth of Asana's applicability across both industries and functions is a big contributor in the company's estimation of a $32 billion TAM by the end of 2023, citing the IDC report for collaborative applications and project/portfolio management. This indicates that Asana is less than <1% penetrated into its available TAM at its current ~$200 million annualized revenue run rate.

Atlassian's (TEAM) Jira product is Asana's closest competitor. Jira, however, is marketed more heavily toward technical staff members and brands itself as "the #1 software development tool used by agile teams." Trello, which was acquired by Atlassian, is another similar collaboration tool, featuring boards and lists like Asana. Smartsheet (SMAR) and the still-private Airtable are other notable competitors.

Business model and traction

Like any software company worth its salt these days, Asana is a cloud-based tool that charges customers monthly and per user. Its most basic plan is actually free. But adding some of Asana's core features including timelines, dashboards, and milestones starts at the "Premium" level at $10.99/user/month. Small/mid-sized users are directed to upgrade to the $24.99/month Business tier, which features more robust tools plus integrations with other key software tools like Salesforce.com (CRM), while enterprise clients receive custom pricing.

Figure 5. Asana pricing Source: asana.com

Enterprise, needless to say, is Asana's focus and its largest opportunity for growth. While Asana's retail plans are on a self-service model, Asana is a typical SaaS company that has built out an extensive field sales organization to actively prospect for enterprise customers. Since the beginning of 2019, Asana notes that it has doubled its sales organization's size. Despite its relatively small scale (but potentially owing to the name recognition of its founder), Asana has already cultivated a deep roster of blue-chip enterprise customers.

The snapshot below shows some of Asana's anchor clients:

Figure 6. Asana key customers Source: asana.com

And since its founding in 2008, Asana has climbed quickly to >82k paying customers as shown in the timeline below, with >1.3 million paid users across these organizations. International expansion came a bit later (with the company starting to localize content in foreign languages in FY19, and adding a European DC last year), and represents another leg of growth for Asana:

Figure 7. Asana milestones timeline

Source: Asana S-1 filing

Expansion also is a major component of Asana's growth. Because it prices by the seat, it counts on a "land and expand" business model in which a customer's initial deployment may be small. But as Asana proves its value to the pioneering teams, companies can choose to expand usage of Asana to more departments. As of Q2 of this year, Asana has notched a 115% overall dollar-based net retention rate (comparable to retention rates at many other SaaS companies), while retention rates for enterprise organizations spending more than $50k per year on Asana was "over 140%." This doubly underscores the importance of investing into the company's sales organization to land more lucrative enterprise customers.

Key takeaways

Judging by the premium multiples commanded by peers like Atlassian and Smartsheet, Asana is shaping up to be another red-hot IPO. The company's roster of blue-chip customers, its hefty retention rate among large enterprise organizations, and its sky-high gross margins are all positive indicators that will drive enthusiasm for this IPO. More to come as the listing draws nearer.

