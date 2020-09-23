Canonic has entered into agreements with multiple potential partners and anticipates commercial sales to begin in 2022 first in Israel and then Europe, followed by the US in 2023.

Canonic has Israel's largest Cannabis R&D facility, is fully licensed, and has a state of the art 22,000 square foot greenhouse and molecular labs.

Evogene is a computational biology company. This article is Part 4 of a 4 part series which will focus on Evogene's wholly-owned subsidiary Canonic Ltd. (medical cannabis).

Despite its recent share price increase, Evogene continues to be undervalued given the sum of parts valuation of its 4 main subsidiaries and $45 million cash position.

This is the 4th article in a 4-part series on Israel-based Evogene Ltd. (EVGN). This article will focus on Evogene's 100% owned subsidiary Canonic Ltd. established in April 2019, to develop effective, precise and stable medical cannabis products for optimized therapeutic impact.

Since publishing my first article on Evogene on August 13th, ARK's Genomic fund has made an investment in Evogene and Evogene's share price has moved up significantly. See Evogene's 1-year share price chart above.

For those readers already familiar with: (1) Evogene Ltd.; (2) Israel as an innovation and technology center, and (3) computational biology, please skip the following pages and begin reading again at Evogene's Corporate Summary.

Background on Evogene Ltd.

Israel based Evogene Ltd. has developed a leading-edge computational predictive biology platform (using recent advances in AI, genomics, and big data to create advanced algorithms) to create next-generation life sciences products with novel modes of actions, ranging from microbiome therapeutics to herbicides to medical cannabis.

In 2002, Evogene was spun out of Israel based Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company that has developed a proprietary computational predictive target discovery platform to focus on internally-discovered drug targets for cancer immunotherapy.

Compugen currently has a market cap in the $1.5 billion range and is the 4th largest holding in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG), part of the ARK Invest Group of ETFs led by Cathie Wood which focuses on investing in companies engaged in potential areas of disruptive technology.

See the 3-year share price chart for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF below.

On September 1, Evogene announced a $10 million private placement in which ARK would be the lead investor with a $7 million purchase of Evogene shares at $1.70 per share. The closing was on September 3, 2020. As a result of this private placement, the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG) now owns 4,540,677 shares of Evogene, representing approximately 14% of Evogene's outstanding shares. Evogene is now ARKG's 38th largest position (still a relatively small percentage of ARKG). However, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is Evogene's single largest and most significant shareholder.

Evogene's computational predictive biology platform provides it with a competitive edge to substantially increase the probability of successful life-science product development, increase the efficacy, and reduce the toxicity of its life-science products while reducing time and cost to development.

Its strategic partners include major multinational companies such as BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), Corteva (CTVA), as well as major regional companies such as Israel-based ICL Group Ltd. (ICL), and various academic and medical institutions.

As of June 30, 2020, Evogene has 121 employees (including its subsidiaries), including 40 with Ph.D. degrees, with multidisciplinary and wide-ranging expertise in biology, chemistry, genetics, agronomics, mathematics, computer science, and other related fields.

Israel Punches Above Its Weight in R&D and Technology Innovation

Israel is ranked the world's sixth most innovative country by the 2020 Bloomberg Innovation Index. It also has one of the highest per-capita rates of filed patents, and according to the OECD, ranks #1 in the world for spending the highest percentage of its GDP on scientific research and development.

A number of Israeli universities are ranked among the top academic institutions in the world in various scientific and research disciplines, including the Weizmann Institute of Science, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Hebrew University, and Tel Aviv University.

Computational Biology

Computational biology is becoming a hot area in biotech as biotech companies (as well as investors) are beginning to appreciate the ability to utilize sophisticated computational biology platforms to fundamentally change the way new drugs, and other life science products, are discovered and developed. This computational technology change is creating the ability to increase the probability of successfully identifying and developing novel drug targets, novel drugs and accelerate the entire life science product discovery and development process. Ultimately, it should lower the cost of drug/life science product discovery and development.

What is computational biology? According to www.nature.com:

Computational biology and bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that develops and applies computational methods to analyse large collections of biological data, such as genetic sequences, cell populations or protein samples, to make new predictions or discover new biology. The computational methods used include analytical methods, mathematical modelling and simulation."

Evogene is one of those computational biology companies.

There are a number of exciting biotech companies utilizing leading-edge computational biology platforms to develop drugs and identify drug targets. Some examples include:

Compugen has developed a sophisticated computational predictive target discovery platform that utilizes its big data analysis system using proprietary algorithms to discover drug candidates including previously unknown or underappreciated immune checkpoints and Immuno-oncology drug targets. It claims it can do so more accurately, faster, more efficiently and at a fraction of the costs of conventional drug discovery companies. Compugen has 3 drugs in Phase 1 clinical trials and has collaboration agreements with Bayer, Bristol-Myers (BMY), AstraZeneca (AZN) as well as a research collaboration relationship with Johns Hopkins University. Compugen has a current market cap of approximately $1.5 billion Schrodinger (SDGR) has developed a physics-based computational platform used in drugs and materials discovery. The company's computational platform has been used successfully in discovering new drugs which resulted in a few valuable transactions. Schrodinger has a number of partners including AstraZeneca, Takeda (TAK), Bayer, Thermo Fisher (TMO), Gates Ventures, and Viva Biotech (OTCPK:VBIZF). It went public through an IPO earlier this year at $17.00 per share and now trades in the $60 range with a $4.3 billion market cap Simulation Plus, Inc. (SLP) a bioinformatics software company focused on modeling and simulations with "predictive capabilities for drug discovery assistance and development." It has a $1.2 billion market cap and has 133 employees across various US offices as well as an office in Paris, France BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) has been using its computational programs for drug development using algorithms, data analytics, big data, and AI to support the clinical development of a large number of biopharmaceutical partners including Takeda, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). BioXcel Therapeutics' lead assets, BXCL501 and BXCL701, have been identified using its computational AI platform. BioXcel has a $900 million market cap. Relay Therapeutics (RLAY), based in Cambridge, Mass., went public in July 2020 raising over $400 million (after initially announcing a $250 million IPO). According to its Form 10-Q dated August 27, 2020, filed with the SEC it is using a computational approach which it believes will transform the drug discovery process. The company's lead drug candidates (which it computationally discovered), RLY-4008 and RLY-1971, are only in Phase 1 clinical trials. The Company's IPO was at $20.00 per share but the share price opened at $35 on the first day of trading. Relay's shares are trading in the $40.00 range and the Company has a $3.6 billion market cap.

Evogene has a market cap of approximately $100 million as of September 21, 2020 (increasing substantially from its $29 million market cap, and share price of $1.22) when I published Part 1 of this 4 part series on August 13.

Evogene's Internal Ag-seed trait division and its 4 Main Subsidiaries (Biomica, Lavie Bio, AgPlenus, and Canonic)

Deploying its computational predictive biology platform, Evogene's focus is on discovering and developing life science products. It has an internal Ag-seed trait division as well as 5 subsidiaries of which 4 are potentially significant.

In addition to its internal Ag-seed trait division, Evogene's 4 main subsidiaries include:

90% owned Biomica focused on microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immune-mediated and infectious diseases. Biomica was the focus of my first article in this 4-part series published on August 13. On September 8 Biomica announced positive pre-clinical data for its live biotherapeutic drug candidate BMC128. While Biomica plans to present more detailed data at an upcoming conference, its September 8 press release announced that when BMC128 was administered in pre-clinical animal studies in combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor it significantly improved anti-tumor activity and increased animal survival. Furthermore, according to the press release, "The study indicates that treatment with BMC128 conditions the immune system and primes it for an efficient, well-orchestrated anti-tumor response. This is in-line with numerous scientific publications, demonstrating the effect of the gut microbiome on the response to ICI, and more specifically a reduced response to ICI in patients with compromised microbiome following treatment with antibiotics. ..." Biomica expects its proof of concept immuno-oncology study in humans to begin in mid-2021. Biomica's August 10, 2020, corporate presentation can be found on its website Biomica or here. 72% owned Lavie Bio focused on developing, i) bio-stimulants, which are ag-biologicals for crop enhancement, directly impacting crop yield or abiotic stress tolerance; and ii) bio-pesticides, which are ag-biologicals for crop protection, addressing biotic stresses such as insects, diseases and weeds. Last August 2019, Corteva (a $21 billion market cap company spun off from DowDuPont), made a direct investment in Lavie Bio worth $27.5 million in return for a 28% interest in Lavie Bio and appointed one of its senior people to Lavie Bio's board of directors. The Corteva transaction gave Lavie Bio a valuation of about $100 million back in August 2019. Lavie Bio was the focus on my second article in this 4-part series. Its August 20, 2020, corporate presentation can be found here. 100% owned AgPlenus leveraging Evogene's leading-edge computational algorithms, AI models, and big data, to design and develop effective and sustainable Ag-chemicals (herbicides, insecticides and other crop protection products). Its most advanced novel mode of action herbicide is HERB32 is expected to become a "Lead" by year-end, and an "Optimized Lead" in about 18 months thereafter. A "Lead" or "Optimized Lead" novel mode of action herbicide is a valuable asset and will likely generate interest from larger players who may want to license HERB32. AgPlenus has more than 10 in its pipeline that are already "Hits" and are becoming "Leads" in next few years. 100% owned Canonic focused on developing medical Cannabis products by improving active compounds yield, genetic stability and Cannabis varieties for specific medical indications. Canonic is the focus on this article.

Evogene Corporate Summary

All figures in $US unless otherwise stated

Evogene, TASE (Israel)

Common Shares Outstanding (September 14, 2020) - 31,636,605 shares (including recent issuance of 5,882,353 shares under $10MM private placement)

Current share price (September 22) - $3.28 USD

Market Cap (September 22, 2020) - $103,766,080

Cash position as of June 30, 2020 - estimate $45 million ($38.1 million as of June 30th plus $10MM private placement closed Sept 3, 2020, less certain expenses. The $45 million cash estimate is also a figure referenced by Evogene's CEO during a recent conference call)

Debt: n/a

Operating loss for Q2 2020 was approximately $5.2 million, including $0.9 million for amortization (see August 5, 2020 Q2 2020 press release)

July 30, 2020, Preliminary Prospectus Filed with the SEC for $50,000,000

Investment Thesis

On a sum of parts basis, the market has only recently begun to appreciate the value of Evogene's computational predictive biology platform, its ability to generate successful life science products (and companies), and has not understood the value of Evogene's 4 main subsidiaries (Biomica, Lavie Bio, AgPlenus, and Canonic).

While I believe Evogene still remains significantly undervalued, its share price and market cap has more than tripled during the past 5 weeks as Evogene has slowly begun to be discovered and after ARK Invest's recent $7 million investment. It still has no analyst coverage and is a more complex story to understand but in my view worth the time to do so.

When I began my initial due diligence into Evogene in June and July, its share price was just over $1.00 and its market cap was in the $25 million range, which was less than the $38 million cash on its balance sheet as of June 30th. When I published Part 1 of this series on August 13, Evogene's share price was $1.22 and market cap of $29 million.

With many significant milestones and catalysts spread among its divisions and subsidiaries, if all goes well, during the next 2 years, Evogene may handsomely reward investors who invest at current price levels.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, Evogene remains a relatively early stage company suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance. Investors should be aware of the investment risks which are discussed at the end of this article.

As the Evogene story is somewhat complicated, I decided to write a 4-part series on the Company. This is Part 4 of that series.

Part 4 of 4: Canonic Ltd.

Evogene's wholly-owned subsidiary Canonic Ltd. was founded in 2019 utilizing Evogene's computational predictive biology platform (including Evogene's GeneRator AI). It has also developed proprietary databases to "breed genetically stable varieties for better therapeutic effects and higher yield." Canonic has Israel's largest Cannabis R&D facility, is fully licensed, and has a state of the art 22,000 square foot greenhouse, tissue culture and molecular labs.

Note: All of Canonic's slides in this article are taken from Canonic's September 17, 2020 corporate presentation, currently available on Evogene's website.

Starting with plant genetics, Canonic is developing Cannabis varieties that address the medical cannabis industry issues relating to "genetic stability, compound yield, and active compounds". It plans to begin selling its medical cannabis products, beginning in Israel (and then Europe) in 2022. The North American market will be addressed in future years.

Management Team

Canonic is led by CEO Dr. Arnon Heyman, previously Vice-President and General Manager of Evogene's Ag-Seeds division managing all plant genetics activities and related collaborations. Prior to Evogene, Dr. Heyman was CTO of BondX Technologies Ltd. from 2009-2014. Dr. Heyman earned a PhD in Biotechnology from Hebrew University in Jerusalem and his MBA from the College of Management.

I have had an opportunity to interview Dr. Heyman on a number of occasions since July on Zoom calls, most recently on September 17th the same morning (Toronto time) that Canonic's most recent corporate presentation was released.

Head of R&D, Dr. Inbal Dangoor, an experienced plant scientist with expertise in genetics, biotechnology and computational biology. Dr. Dangoor holds a Ph.D. from the Weizmann Institute of Science..

Executive Chairman Ofer Haviv, is also the CEO of Evogene. CFO Dorit Kreiner is also the CFO of Evogene.

Board of Directors includes Ofer Haviv, Dorit Kreiner as well as Raanan Cohen, former CEO of Koor Industries.

Scientific Advisors

Dr. Yossie Tam, PhD, Cannabinoid Clinical Research, Director, Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabinoid Research of the Hebrew University. The launch of the Multidisciplinary Center on Cannabinoid Research (http://cannabinoids.huji.ac.il). The formation of the Center was announced in April, 2017 "as one of the world's leading institutes for conducting and coordinating research about cannabinoids, endocannabinoids and medical Cannabis."

Dr. Yariv Brotman, Ph.D., Plant Metabolic Pathways, Ben Gurion University & Max Planck Institute of Molecular Plant Physiology

Shai Leviatov, Plant Breeding & Product Development, Commercial varieties breeding for more than 30 years in top leading multinational seeds companies including Syngenta.

Global Cannabis Market

According to market research quoted by Canonic and by cannabis VC Canopy Rivers, the current global legal cannabis market is approximately $15 billion and is estimated to grow to between $40 billion to $200 billion within the next 5 years, with 60% of that market being in medical cannabis.

*slide below taken from Canonic's September 17th presentation

*the slide below taken from July 2020 corporate presentation of Toronto, Canada based Canopy Rivers Inc. (CNPOF), a public VC fund specializing in cannabis-related investments.

Medical Cannabis: For the purpose of this article, medical cannabis (also called medical marijuana) are plant-based or plant-derived cannabis products prescribed by a medical practitioner for the treatment of a specific medical condition such as epilepsy, pain, anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, inflammation, multiple sclerosis, etc., but where the cannabis product has not gone through the formal clinical trials and regulatory approval process to obtain marketing approval from the FDA or similar regulatory agency.

While THC and CBD are the two most common cannabinoids, there are at least 144 cannabinoids have been isolated from Cannabis plants which exhibit varied potential therapeutic effects that are still unknown or fully studied. Tetrahydrocannabinol (also known as "THC") is the primary psychoactive component of the Cannabis plant which provides the "high". Cannabidiol (also known as "CBD") is non-psychotropic and often used for seizure disorders such as epilepsy, but also used for anxiety, pain, a muscle disorder called dystonia, Parkinson's disease, Crohn disease, and many other conditions, although there isn't necessarily thorough scientific evidence supported by a full set of clinical trials to support these uses.

Pharmaceutical Cannabis: In contrast, pharmaceutical cannabis refers to medical cannabis products that has gone through rigorous clinical trials and which has obtained applicable regulatory approvals from the FDA or other similar regulatory agency, as a drug with marketing authorization. GW Pharmaceuticals Inc. (GWPH), with a market cap in excess of $3 billion, is an example of a pharmaceutical cannabis company. Its lead drug Epidiolex ultimately receiving FDA and other regulatory approvals for its cannabinoid-based drug Epidiolex for two childhood epilepsies, LGS (Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome) and DS (Dravet Syndrome). GW also obtained recent FDA approval for Epidiolex for the treatment of TSC (tuberous sclerosis complex).

Canonic is addressing the medical cannabis sector currently, from the genomic development of Cannabis plant varieties to (in future) commercial sales.

*see slide below from Canonic's September 17th corporate presentation

Medical cannabis is growing rapidly due both to an increasing number of clinical trials involving different types of cannabis products, as well as regulatory acceptance of cannabis products, particularly for medical-related products.

Current Challenges in the Medical Cannabis Market:

During my due diligence on Canonic, I found a number of recent articles published by Canopy Rivers Ltd., a Toronto based publicly-traded VC fund focused on investments in cannabis-related companies which I found helpful. Canopy Rivers has invested in a portfolio of cannabis-related companies and has developed significant insights into the sector. Its largest shareholder is Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC), the largest cannabis company in the world with a $6 billion market cap.

In her March 25, 2020 article, Stable Genetics and the case for cannabis seed specialists, Mary Dimou, Senior Director, Venture Capital & Portfolio Operations, Canopy Rivers, Dimou writes that the "lack of stable genetics is a key obstacle impeding many cannabis cultivators" and that there is a lack of consistency in cannabis growing operations that must be addressed. While that plant breeding (as it pertains to cannabis) is a costly and time-consuming process, Ms. Dimou suggests that a potential solution would include a plant genomics library, which "enables breeders to explore a plant's genetic diversity" and that seed stabilization is a viable business opportunity in the cannabis space.

Ms. Dimou's belief that the lack of stable genetics is a key obstacle impeding cannabis cultivators is precisely one of the 3 challenges in the medical cannabis market which in fact Canonic is addressing.

As set out Canonic's September 17th corporate presentation, they view the 3 main challenges in the medical cannabis sector as being:

Challenge #1: Genetic Stability: There is high genetic variability among available cannabis lines, which results in the current state of cannabis inconsistency. Canonic is utilizing its computational technology, as well as its enormous plant/ genomic library and databases to address this issue.

Challenge #2: Cannabinoid yields: The price per gram of cannabis is decreasing making it more sensitive to the cost of production. The ability to increase yield of cannabinoid per square foot is a significant factor to be addressed which is one of Evogene's and Canonic's strengths.

Challenge #3: Cannabinoid specificity: While there are currently hundreds of pre-clinical and clinical trials testing various cannabinoids, there is still a lack of clinical data demonstrating the correlation between medical indications and the genomic and cannabinoid profile of the cannabis plant. Canonic is using its advanced breeding technologies to improve the properties of cannabis varieties, establishing a unique cannabis database (based on its diverse genetic collection), and "identifying specific genomic elements in order to enhance either specific active compounds in the plant or the plant's total active compounds."

Canonic's Unique Proprietary Database

Building on Evogene's enormous plant genome libraries, and leveraging big data and AI, Canonic believes it has the scientific and technical capability to understand gene specificity and the relationship to other genes and traits to breed new varieties of cannabis plants for higher efficacy and for the treatment of specific medical conditions.

Canonic claims that it has access to over 10 billion data points to assist it in decoding cannabis from more than 100 Cannabis plant lines, which in turn are incorporated into Evogene's plant genome library, one of the largest in the world.

As set out in Canonic's website, "Evogene's existing information network incorporates data from many years of research.

14+ million plant genes

200+ plant species

100+ Cannabis lines

10+ billion data points

10+ Omic data types"

Canonic has built Israel's Top Cannabis R&D Facilities

Canonic now has Israel's largest Cannabis R&D facility including:

molecular labs (which allows Canonic to accelerate its genetic analysis and provide constant feedback to its computational systems and breeding program);

tissue culture rooms (allows Canonic to develop advanced methods in tissue culture for next-generation products);

22,000 square foot greenhouses with integrated technologies for collecting plant-specific data, all synchronized with Canonic's computational platforms. The greenhouses include an "in-house quarantine greenhouse" supervised by the Israeli plant protection services, allowing the company to import diverse genetic material and shorten time to cultivation.

Last November 6, 2019, Canonic announced, the initiation of its cultivation and breeding program of cannabis varieties, as well as receipt of the required regulatory approvals from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency (IMCA). More specifically, Canonic's press release confirmed

... the initiation of its cultivation and breeding program of cannabis varieties with unique genomic profiles for the development of medical cannabis products. The initiation of cannabis cultivation follows: (1) successfully importing widely genetically diverse cannabis lines originating from different territories, (2) establishment of cannabis dedicated R&D facilities, including greenhouses, a molecular lab and tissue culture rooms and (3) receipt of the required regulatory approvals from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency (IMCA). Canonic achieved an important milestone with the import of a genetically diverse seed collection of cannabis lines originating from different territories. These seeds were specifically selected to be the foundation of Canonic's advanced breeding program and product pipeline consisting of MetaYield - medical cannabis products with a stable increase of total plant active compounds, and Precise product line - medical cannabis with a stable increase of specific plant active compounds. ... The company has received the required regulatory approvals for both greenhouses and labs including Good Security Practice (GSP) approval and possession license for cannabis from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency (IMCA). Canonic's scientific approach for the development of cannabis products with unique genomic profiles is based on decoding the cannabis plant's genome to overcome the current market challenges associated with these products. To achieve this goal, Canonic employs the use of Evogene's unique technology developed over the past decade, the CPB platform, leveraging deep understanding of plant genomics, Big Data and artificial intelligence. The Company intends to use the genomic data of the new varieties imported to expand its genomic database and to be integrated in the CPB's computational platforms in order to accelerate development efforts. ..."

MetaYield & Precise: Medical Cannabis Product Families Under Development by Canonic

Canonic has two product families under development which it refers to as:

1. MetaYield - cannabis plants and seeds under development which stabilizes and increases total active compounds per plant, as well as develop plants with specific traits to increase compounds per planted area (eg. dwarf plants, plants which flower earlier and which can increase the number of crops planted per year);

2. Precise - developing cannabis plants with stable, specific active compounds (eg. cannabinoids such as CBG, CBC, etc). Canonic is also developing these plants with those compounds which address specific medical needs (eg. pain and inflammation) in conjunction with pre-clinical and clinical medical studies that it is conducting with certain medical institutions.

Canonic Anticipates First Commercial Launch in Two MetaYield Varieties in 2022

Canonic's first commercial varieties will be two "MetaYield" varieties which Canonic has not provide details other than to advise that the relevant market will focus on the T20/C5 (20% THC, 5% CPD) market. Currently, companies marketing medical cannabis with T20/C5 target are delivering products that may contain active ingredients that are 20% higher or lower than specified on the label.

Canonic plans on reducing that variability significantly. Presumably, details will be released over the next year as pre-commercial activities accelerate.

The initial commercial varieties of Canonic's first two MetaYield cannabis plant varieties are also expected to generate much higher yields per acre and much higher levels of active compounds per plant.

The initial commercial market for Canonic's first two MetaYield varieties will be Israel which has a surprisingly large medical cannabis market for its 9 million population, with an estimated market of approximately $170 million in 2022. Canonic plans to expand quickly into the European market in 2022 which, while fragmented by country, is a multiple of the Israeli market. Canonic plans to reach the U.S. market in 2023 which is a multi-billion dollar market.

Canonic's Precise+ Product Family (Medical Indication focus)

Canonic's Precise+ Product family are next-generation medical cannabis products addressing specific medical indications beginning with inflammation and chronic pain.

Next Generation Products

Precise Product #1: Targeting Inflammation: Canonic's first anticipated Precise product will address inflammation. Pre-clinical studies are currently underway with the Hadassah Medical Centre.

As set out in Evogene's January 27, 2020 press release, Canonic entered into an agreement with Hadasit, Hadassah Medical Center Technology Transfer Company, to conduct pre-clinical studies. In particular,

... pre-clinical studies to support the development of anti-inflammatory medical Cannabis products as part of its Precise product program. The work will be conducted by the laboratory of Prof. Reuven Or in Hadassah Medical Center (Ein Kerem, Israel), screening Canonic's Cannabis core collection in inflammatory in-vitro models. These studies are expected to support the development of Canonic's unique Cannabis varieties with anti-inflammatory properties. ... Canonic initiated its product programs based on a genetically diverse Cannabis seed core collection. Extracts from these Cannabis lines cultivated by the company will be applied to inflammatory cells in pre-clinical studies. The data obtained from these studies will be leveraged by Evogene's CPB platform to direct and support Canonic in the development of its Precise product line, focusing on specific medical indications including inflammation and pain management. Prof. Reuven Or and Dr. Osnat Almogi-Hazan said: "... We strongly believe that only pre-clinical investigation of Cannabis chemotypes will allow the successful incorporation of disease-specific Cannabis treatments into the clinic."

Canonic expects that the pre-clinical data gathered from these studies will be available later in 2020 which will then be integrated into Canonic's computational platform to be used to develop unique proprietary Cannabis varieties to treat inflammation.

If the pre-clinical is favorable, it could be a significant catalyst for the stock.

If all goes well, Canonic believes it will begin commercial sales for its medical cannabis products to treat inflammation in 2023, beginning in Israel, then Europe and North America. Canonic estimates that the Israeli annual market size for inflammation alone is in the $70 million range.

Precise Product #2: Targeting Pain: Canonic's second Precise medical target indication is for the treatment of pain. Other indications will follow in the future.

Canonic has entered into a service agreement with Camanex, the applied science arm for cannabis of MIGAL Galilee Research Institute, to study which active cannabis ingredients are effective for the therapeutic treatment of pain.

According to a September 9, 2020 article, written by Abigail Klein Leichman, Canonic and Camanex discovered that they could use zebrafish "for a rapid and accurate identification system to determine the therapeutic potential of cannabis strains for sleep problems, seizures, Parkinson's disease and pain". Additional indications to be studied include autism and anxiety. Migal published a short article on the same topic on September 9 with the title, "Unusual research approach speeds up discovery of which cannabis plants work best for which medical indications".

*photo below of a zebrafish

Canonic expects to have its Precision medical cannabis product #2 for the treatment of pain commercially available to be launched in Israel, and then Europe and the U.S. in 2023. Canonic estimates that the market size in Israel alone for this product in 2023 will be in the $217 million range. The medical cannabis markets for the treatment of pain in Europe and the U.S. are anticipated to be in the billions.

Frame Agreements and other Contractual Arrangements

In addition to its research collaboration arrangements, Canonic has entered into a number of frame agreements (effectively Letters of Intent) with cannabis cultivators (in both Europe and Israel) including Sunlight Greens, Cannasure, Portocanna, MH Medical, and others. Canonic has developed a relationship with a regional distributor which it expects will lead to a more formal arrangement at the appropriate time.

Canonic's Upcoming Milestones - 2020/ 2021

Canonic has made a lot of progress since its inception in 2019 but a lot of questions remain unanswered.

While it has the computational predictive biology tools, enormous plant genomic databases, greenhouse infrastructure, regulatory licenses, contractual relationships, medical center relationships to conduct pre-clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain, suggest that Canonic has the capability of delivering on its business model, it is still quite an early-stage company. It has not yet unveiled the details of MetaYield products including its particular characteristics and benefits, nor been able to provide investors with the details of its Precise medical cannabis products in development. Certainly, pre-clinical trials are still ongoing with its medical collaborators in Israel studying cannabis traits for the treatment of inflammation and pain are still a work in progress.

I expect that Canonic will provide investors with a lot of answers during the next 12 to 24 months (2020-2022), as it unveils the results of its development efforts for its MetaYield and Precise products, including the release of data in 2021 from its pre-clinical medical studies.

We can also expect to see the news in 2021 as pre-commercial activities move forward for its MetaYield products in anticipation of commercialization in 2022.

If during the next couple of years Canonic is able to successfully address the market concerns it is addressing in the medical cannabis market, its market potential could be significant.

Canonic's Anticipated Commercial Milestones (5 years)

During the next 12 to 24 months, Canonic will hopefully provide the results, data and details that investors and the medical cannabis community will want to see to determine the significance and value of the potential benefits from the MetaYield and Precise medical cannabis products being developed by Canonic utilizing its computational predictive biology platform and plant genomic databases, including the Precise medical products that be developed from data generated from the pre-clinical trials being conducted in the treatment areas of inflammation and pain.

Below are the anticipated commercial milestones which Canonic believes are its path during the next 5 years.

Competition

According to Evogene's Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 27, 2020, companies that are in direct competition to Canonic are "plant genomics companies aiming to improve the properties of medical cannabis varieties, such as Arcadia Biosciences, Benson Hill and KeyGene. When Canonic reaches the commercialization of its products, its competitors will include companies developing and marketing medical cannabis products." ZeaKal, one of Canopy Rivers' investee companies, is according to its website a "next-generation seed trait technology company" utilizing plant genetics which I believe is another potential competitor. Canopy Rivers announced that it made a US $10 million investment in privately owned ZeaKal last June, 2019 for an 8.7% interest in the company.

Evogene Investment Thesis Summary:

Since publishing my first of four articles on Evogene on August 13th, 2020 the share price of Evogene has increased by nearly 160% (from $1.22 to $3.26) and its market cap has increased from about $29 million to approximately $100 million (as of close of business on September 22, 2020).

Based upon a sum of parts valuation of Evogene, in my view the value of Evogene including its equity interests in its 4 main subsidiaries (Biomica, Lavie Bio, AgPlenus and Canonic) is worth substantially more than its $100 million market cap particularly given its $45 million estimated amount of cash (following its recent $10 million private placement by ARK Invest and Alpha Capital). Evogene has no debt.

Assuming that Evogene's and its subsidiaries are able to execute on their business plan, Evogene (subject to the usual risks of an early stage pre-revenue biotech company) has the potential to return very substantial returns to investors during the next 2 to 3 years, even taking into account additional dilution that will likely occur to raise funds at either the parent or subsidiary levels.

Please consider this article as a source of information from which to begin or to add to your own due diligence on Evogene and its subsidiaries.

Investment Risks

Evogene should be considered a high-risk investment which could result in the loss of some or all of your investment. Before making an investment in Evogene, you should do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you and the sizing of such an investment.

An investment in Evogene is suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance. It is an early-stage ag-tech/ biotech company with no material current or predictable future revenues. While listed on the Tel Aviv and NASDAQ exchanges, its shares are still relatively illiquid although share volume has recently improved dramatically.

Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of developmental trial failures, underwhelming clinical or other test results, competition, IP infringements, patent challenges, regulatory issues, loss of key personnel, share dilution, difficulty in raising new funds either at the parent or subsidiary level in the future, the failure of management to execute upon its business plan including marketing, difficulty in acquiring partners or entering into licensing deals and general market risks.

Evogene's business model is frequently dependent on collaborating or partnering its assets at various stages of development. There is a risk that those collaborations or partnerships may not materialize or may not be as lucrative or as timely as hoped for or anticipated.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent public SEC filings including its Form 20F filed on July 27, 2020.

