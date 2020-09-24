At $46.19, shares are expected to generate a 15.7% annualised return and a 50% total return over 3.5 years. We reiterate our Buy rating.

Introduction

We review our investment case on Comcast (CMCSA) after news this week of activist investor Trian taking a 0.4% ($0.9bn) stake in the company, using Q2 2020 results and post-Q2 management comments at investor conferences.

Since our initial Buy rating in January, Comcast has returned 4.9% (including dividends); it share price has been roughly in line with the S&P 500, ahead of cable and telco peers including AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ) and Altice USA (ATUS) (Neutral-rated), but behind Charter (CHTR) (Buy-rated):

Comcast Share Price vs. Comparables and S&P 500 (Since 06-Jan-20) Source: Yahoo Finance (22-Sep-20).

Buy Case Recap

Our original Buy case saw Comcast delivering a low-teens annualised return by continuing to growing its EBITDA at mid-to-high single-digits, from Cable Communications ("Cable Comms") EBITDA growing at high-single-digits, and NBC Universal ("NBCU") EBITDA growing at mid-to-high single-digits. Sky, at less than 10% of 2019 EBITDA, was assumed to be stable:

Comcast EBITDA Growth - Group & Key Segments (Since 2012) NB. 2012 group EBITDA growth is as reported, but NBCU EBITDA growth is pro forma (NBCU acquired Jan-11). Source: Comcast company filings.

In each case, growth is backed by structural drivers. Cable Comms, by far the largest segment, benefits primarily from broadband growth, helped by good cost and CapEx control, with Video subscriber losses having little impact on profits. NBCU benefits from its strong media franchises, though with growth more back-loaded due to the timing of affiliate renewals and investments (including in Peacock). Sky should be at least stable but may grow strongly if it could replicate its U.K. success in Italy and Germany.

Comcast EBITDA by Segment (2019A) NB. Excludes $1.6bn of NBCU and group eliminations, HQ & other costs. Source: Comcast 10-K (2019).

At the time of our initiation, shares were trading at a 15.7x P/E, a 5.8% FCF Yield and an 1.9% Dividend Yield ($0.84 per share).

After the COVID-19 outbreak, we re-iterated our Buy rating in June, based on our belief that the impact on Comcast would be limited and short-term. We forecasted a 41% reduction in Free Cash Flow ("FCF") in 2020, a rebound to the 2019 level in 2021, and a 10% annual growth thereafter. We also assumed the stock would re-rate upwards back to its pre-COVID level, with FCF Yield returning to 6.0% (after expanding to 6.8% in June).

Since then, Q2 results and management comments have indicated that COVID-19's impact on Comcast is more limited and temporary. After the news of Trian's involvement, shares have also re-rated back to a 5.8% FCF Yield.

Q2 and H1 2020 Group P&L

In Q2 2020, the quarter worst hit by COVID-19, group EBITDA fell 9.1% year-on-year, but would have fallen only mid-single-digits if excluding restructuring costs at NBCU. EPS was down by 11.5% in Q2, though FCF was in fact higher:

Comcast P&L Headlines (Q2 2020 & H1) Source: Comcast results release (Q2 2020).

Cable Comms: Resilient 6%+ EBITDA Growth

Cable Comms EBITDA grew 5.8% in H1, including 6.1% in Q1 and 5.5% in Q2. EBITDA margin expanded again, partly by mix (more high-margin broadband revenues) and partly by operational leverage:

Comcast Cable Comms Growth Rates & Margin (Since 2012) NB. H1 2020 revenue growth and EBITDA margin change figures exclude the impact of deferred RSN fees in Q2 2020. 2018 and 2019 EBITDA growth rates include Wireless losses; otherwise 6.4% and 5.5% respectively; H1 2020 EBITDA is annualised. Source: Comcast company filings.

2020 Cable Comms EBITDA margin is expected to improve by 100 bps (vs. 50 bps guided before). According to CEO Brian Roberts' comments at an investor conference in mid-September, Cable Comms EBITDA growth in Q3 is expected to be “substantially better” than that in H1.

Cable Comms EBITDA growth has been driven by broadband revenues, which grew 8.2% year-on-year in H1. Video subscriber losses were not material to profitability; the gap between Video revenues and programming costs has been flat-ish since Q1 2019:

Comcast Cable Comms EBITDA vs. Video Revenues & Costs (Since 2018) Source: Comcast company filings.

Broadband revenue growth is in large part driven by subscriber growth, with the number of residential broadband subscribers being 6.2% higher year-on-year at Q2, even excluding 600k+ of “at risk” or free subscribers under COVID relief programs. Broadband net adds have been consistently positive:

Comcast Cable Comms Customer Net Adds by Type (Since 17Q2) Source: Comcast company filings.

Brian Roberts also announced at the conference (on September 15) that Q3 net adds already exceeded 500k, and that he expected 2020 total broadband net adds to “greatly exceed” the 1.4m figure in 2019:

Comcast Cable Comms Customer Numbers (Since 2017) Source: Comcast company filings.

There is plenty of growth left. Comcast's 32.1m residential and SMB customers represent just over half of the 59.2m households it crosses; new build and household formation promise further growth to its addressable market.

Comcast's nascent Mobile business reached 2.3m subscribers at Q2, and is already EBITDA-positive - another source of future EBITDA growth.

Cable Comms cash generation will also be helped by falling CapEx intensity, now expected to improve by 100 bps in 2020 (vs. 50 bps before). If Cable Comms revenues were to grow 3% in 2020 (in line with H1), this would imply an approx. $400m reduction in CapEx.

NBCU: Stable Outside Theme Parks Losses

NBCU EBITDA would have been flat year-on-year except for Theme Parks losses. Historically, it grew double-digits each year during 2013-17, but has decelerated markedly since 2018, due to poor film releases in 2018, and fewer sports events as well as Content Licensing timing in 2019:

Comcast NBCU EBITDA Growth by Business (Since 2012) Source: Comcast company filings.

Cable Networks and Broadcast TV both had higher EBITDA year-on-year in H1, thanks to lower operational and programming costs (including sports). Filmed Entertainment EBITDA is volatile, but rose 24.8% year-on-year during Q2 as far less marketing costs were needed with no theatrical film releases:

NBCU P&L Headlines (Q2 2020 & H1) Source: Comcast results release (Q2 2020).

Theme Parks in Orlando and Japan have re-opened at reduced capacity since early June, but the Hollywood one remains closed. Attendance at the re-opened parks have been at 25% of the usual levels, within the 20-30% range cited by CFO Mike Cavanagh in June as needed for breakeven. Construction of the new Beijing park has been restarted and remains on schedule for a mid-2021 opening, while that on the Epic extension in Florida has been paused.

Other NBCU businesses are returning to normal far more quickly. For Cable Networks and Broadcast TV, the “advertising market was hit hard” but is “coming back more rapidly than we anticipated” (Brian Roberts, speaking in mid-September). Film and scripted TV production were entirely back as of mid-September, having been restarted to varying degrees from the summer. NBCU is being reorganised and restructured to reaccelerate its growth.

The Peacock streaming service was launched in April and went national in the U.S. in July. It has had 10m sign-ups as of Q2 results, and grew by 50% to reach 15m as of mid-September. Management is still expecting the same $2bn "investment" costs across the first 2 years as before.

Sky: Ambition to Double EBITDA

Sky EBITDA was flat-ish in Q2 and was down 7.2% in H1 (excluding currency). Revenues suffered from COVID-19's impact on sports-led Content and Advertising, offset by cost control and lower sport costs. Sky managed to retain 99% of total customers, including 95%+ of sports customers:

Sky P&L Headlines (Q2 2020 & H1) Source: Comcast results release (Q2 2020).

Management expects to “more than double EBITDA over the next several years” (Sky CEO, Jeremy Darroch, speaking at an investor conference in early September). The U.K. will be the main driver, with its significant potential in broadband (where only 50% of homes crossed are using Sky) and mobile (used by only 10% of Sky customers); Sky is also debuting its business broadband product in late 2020, with a full launch in 2021. Management also plans to reduce programming costs, especially in sports, having recently renewed Bundesliga “at materially lower cost” and having secured COVID-related rebates on events “which we will benefit from over several years”.

To grow in Italy and Germany, Sky will roll out its U.K. content offering there. It has also just launched its broadband product in Italy.

Valuation

At $46.19, on pre-COVID 2019 financials, shares are trading at a 14.8x P/E and a 5.8% FCF Yield; the Dividend Yield is 2.0% ($0.92):

Comcast Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2014-19A) Source: Comcast company filings.

Buybacks remain suspended since the Sky acquisition as Comcast pays off deal-related debt, and are not expected to resume in 2020 or 2021, but only when “EBITDA fully bounces back”. Net Debt / EBITDA was 2.7x at Q2 2020.

Illustrative Financial Forecasts

We have revised our forecasts upwards substantially, as shown below:

Comcast Illustrative 2020-23 Forecasts Source: Comcast company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

2020 FCF will fall only 5.4% (was 41% before), largely due to $2bn more in Cable Comms EBITDA, which now grows 6% vs. falling 3% before. We have reduced outflows for working capital (by $2.1bn) and interest (by $300m).

For 2021-23, we have included more detailed assumptions, including:

Cable Comms EBITDA to grow at 6% annually

Cable Networks EBITDA to be flat in H2 2020, then grows 5% annually

Broadcast TV EBITDA to be up 20% in H2 (thanks to US elections), flat in 2021 (Olympics), then to fall by 5% in 2022 and rise by 5% in 2023

Filmed Entertainment EBITDA to be back to 2019 level by 2021, and back to $1bn by 2023 (it averaged $950m in 2015-19)

Theme Parks EBITDA to be negative in H2 2020, recovering to one third of 2019 level in 2021, then to 10% above 2019 level in 2022

Sky EBITDA to return to 2019 level in 2021, then grows at 8% annually

Peacock costs of $2bn from H2 2020 to 2022 and $500m in 2023, as part of the NBCU “HQ, Other & Elim” line

CapEx to grow at 5% annually

Working capital to be $1.1bn (2015-19 average) in 2021, then grows at 5% annually

The net result is a 2023 total FCF of $17.0bn, 12% higher than $15.1bn in our June forecasts. The implied 2019-23 CAGR is 4.7% for EBITDA and 8.3% for FCF, thanks to relatively fixed CapEx and interest expense.

Illustrative Returns Forecasts

In our illustrative returns forecasts below, we assume:

Share count to be flat in 2021, then falls by 2% annually

Dividend to grow with FCF Per Share on a 33% payout ratio

FCF Yield to be at 6.0% at 2023 year-end, slightly lower than the current figure and pre-COVID level, and implies a 2.0% Dividend Yield

Our new 2023 FCF Per Share of $3.92 is 20% higher the $3.28 in our June forecasts, and implies a 10% CAGR from 2019.

With shares at $46.19, these imply a 15.7% annualised return and a 50% total return over 3.5 years:

Illustrative Comcast Returns Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

Based on Q2 results and post-Q2 management comments, COVID-19's impact on Comcast is more limited and temporary than we thought.

We have revised our forecasts upwards substantially, and now expect a $3.92 Free Cash Flow Per Share in 2023, a CAGR of 10% from 2019.

At $46.19, shares are expected to generate a 15.7% annualised return and a 50% total return over 3.5 years.

We reiterate our Buy rating.

However, we prefer Charter for its exclusive focus on cable and faster FCF Per Share growth (partly from higher leverage).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA,CHTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.