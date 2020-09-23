How Bill Gross Leads You From Sovereign Debt To Tobacco

Both Europe and the US are providing massive fiscal stimulus, but neither will have healthy debt levels at the start of 2021.

Words by the legendary Bill Gross reminded me the other day that debt levels across Europe are rising and that this creates medium-term risks for stock market investors. He also came up with a strategy and recommended buying tobacco stocks with the main argument being that stimulus should run out sooner rather than later and defensive stocks are the way to go in that environment. In this article I will be exploring the sovereign debt issues in the US and EU, debt-level effects on economic growth, and some tobacco and other low-volatility exposure.

The US

The US is stimulating the economy at a record pace in 2020 with a deficit that will reach 16 percent of GDP. Given that a national debt over 100% of GDP is considered unhealthy, it is worrisome that the US is approaching that level.

The chart below shows the 10-year deficit projections. A reason why the September baseline looks better from 2025 onwards than the March baseline is because of lower interest outlay projections and lower inflation expectations.

Source: CBO.

Inflation could obviously become a negative surprise there. The Federal Reserve is printing money like Jerome Powell’s life depends on it and this could spark inflation down the line. Inflation is harmful to the fiscal deficit and a solid reason to raise interest rates. I must caution however, that rising inflation is not a consensus, which is why the low inflation assumptions by the CBO are justified. But even with the current projections, the national debt is set to reach 109% of GDP by 2030. Similar levels have only been observed at the end of World War II.

Source: CBO.

The ability to carry that debt is very different today versus then, however. The post-war economy recovered at a rapid pace in the late 1940s and 1950s, allowing the debt to shrink at a record pace.

One might argue that the debt could easily go higher from 109%, just like it did in Japan which will see debt surging past 250% of GDP according to Fitch. Though the situation is not really comparable. Japan has a persistent current account surplus (unlike the US) and has a large external net credit and investment position relative to peers as Fitch points out. Also, a lot of the government debt is held by Japanese commercial banks and the Bank of Japan.

The situation in the US is quite different than in Japan, but its credit rating is still strong and the US could probably bear a lot more debt. However, there are other factors that should be considered too. As this article points out, the Japanese governments spending had a negative effect on private investment. The result is an economic stagnation that has lasted for 30 years, including low rates and low inflation but a constant fiscal deficit. So even though taking on more debt is maybe quite bearable, Japan’s model is hardly one to aspire for.

Through the years, numerous academic studies have supported the notion that high public debt is associated with low growth. A particular interesting find is that a debt-to-GDP ratio of 90%-100% or higher is particularly detrimental to economic growth according to a study by the European Central Bank.

I believe that the above makes the case well that a much higher US Federal debt is not feasible or desirable. However, at this moment, we are in the middle of a massive worldwide stimulus program that is justified everywhere by the observation that this is an extraordinary event and that deficit spending is the way to a V-shaped recovery. Though there are some holes in the logic. To start, we could be facing another pandemic in five years from now. Who knows? Also, the Spanish flu of 1918, though deadly, did not produce massive deficits nor a global recession significant enough to be recognized as such in economic history. So we cannot conclude that what happened this year was inevitable. Another nice example is Sweden, which decided against lockdowns and outperformed other European countries on GDP growth and is now also outperforming European peers on number of infections.

While there are some holes in the sensibility of the strong government responses worldwide, it is mostly water under the bridge and we should look forward to the next phase. We could well be facing a crunch of sluggish GDP growth and a tough environment to significantly use stimulus and raise debt levels further. That is not just an American problem, but something that is an issue throughout the (developed) world. Europe is arguably the second most important market globally for investors and its problems are probably worse than that of the USA.

Europe

The chart below shows the 2018 and 2019 national debt ratios of European countries. As you can see, Spain, France, and Italy had high debt ratios above or approaching 100%. Of the major economies, only Germany had a debt level below 80% of GDP.

Source: Eurostat.

The chart below shows the spring forecasts of the European budgetary developments as a percentage of GDP in 2020. Note that the spring forecast is a bit outdated and was still conservative. France for example, is looking at a deficit of 11% this year, instead of the 9% shown in the chart below.

Source: European Commission.

It is clear that, Germany aside, the major euro area (EA in the chart above) economies will see debt-to-GDP ratios that exceed 100% by the end of 2020. This is a problem because individual eurozone members are not in control of their own currency, like Japan and the US are. Though European Central Bank is mostly independent, it relies on member states and has to operate in a fragmented landscape of opinions and interests. For example, German economists have long argued against asset purchase programs and have started challenging these in German courts with some success. This could eventually ban the German central bank from participating in asset purchases, which would be very detrimental to ECB policy.

From the start, my position on the pandemic has been that, though a recession is a logical consequence of the policy measures taken, we are certainly not entering the 1930s. One thing that I did not fully appreciate is the other side of policy response, which is massive fiscal and monetary stimulus. This has caused surprising data for a recessionary year. For example, in September, the Netherlands recorded the lowest number of bankruptcies in 21 years. Yet Dutch consumer confidence is far below April’s level and Q2 GDP is down 9.3% YoY.

In my view, the real hit to Europe will come when the market starts to focus on government debt of Southern European nations that have a reputation for deficit spending or sluggish economic growth. Concerns about European sovereign debt caused the European debt crisis, which started in 2010, picked-up speed in 2011 and plunged Europe into a double dip recession. I wrote about this in January and about the likelihood that Italy will spark the next one. For now, it seems that I was wrong.

The table below shows that though Italy is still paying a higher interest rate than Germany or France, the spread is still much narrower than it was in 2012 and the absolute interest rate seems to be quite bearable as Italy can today refinance its debt at much lower rates than what it paid in the past.

Long-term interest rates Italy, Germany, France January 2007 – August 2020. Source: OECD (2020), Long-term interest rates (indicator). Accessed on 23 September 2020.

I may be wrong now, but the euro crisis did not reach its peak until 3 years after the global financial crisis. This time, the EU and ECB have taken action to delay pain. The ECB is aggressively buying bonds and European countries have agreed upon a recovery fund, which Fitch called a 'step towards a more resilient Eurozone'. This recovery fund is effectively a redistribution of income between EU member states (also non-euro zone members participate). Several countries were highly sceptical, but the resistance led by the Dutch prime minister Rutte, eventually broke down after the mutinous states were promised higher discounts on their EU contributions.

Whether or not there will be a European debt crisis soon, it is clear that it is a looming threat as debts rise and this constrains deficit spending going forward. As discussed before, high debt levels also impede economic growth and this is the biggest problem as debt levels rise further.

This takes us back to the original point of Bill Gross. Governments in developed markets used a lot of firepower to combat the economic fallout from battling the coronavirus, but this has placed a heavy mortgage on the future. Low beta stocks could be the best way to profit from this environment.

Stocks to look into

Bill Gross explicitly mentioned tobacco companies as an option to invest in. My problem with these is that the number of smokers is declining rapidly. I have put the volume developments of four major tobacco companies in the chart below. It looks like Imperial Tobacco (OTCQX:IMBBY) and British American Tobacco (BTI) are outperforming Altria (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM), but all of then are facing annual declines each year.

Source: author’s own calculations. *Tobacco is defined as stick equivalent of traditional tobacco products. IMB book years end in September with TTM figures ending in March instead of June.

Overall, these companies managed to keep revenue stable or growing by raising prices or selling novel products. For example, the valuation of Philip Morris is most demanding, due to its large product line of heated tobacco in Japan and other efforts to transition to a smokeless tobacco company. I think that BTI may be the best pick among them due to its recent success with vaping products. The fact that the stock lost over 17% of its value YTD also helps its case, as well as its undemanding 7.5% dividend yield that is well-covered by free cash flow. Imperial Brands and Altria lost more value YTD, but they have bigger challenges in the field of replacing revenue from traditional tobacco products.

Another part of the case for the tobacco industry is that these companies carry a fair amount of debt. In the low interest rate environment, this is a great thing as this debt can be refinanced cheaply over time. Another element to the investment case is that tobacco is very resilient to inflation.

Tobacco stocks are not the only ones out there that offer a stable income in sub-par economic times. Utilities are also an interesting play and YieldCos in particular can offer stable income. For people who want to read more about YieldCos, I can recommend this guide I wrote previously. Unfortunately, most YieldCos have appreciated in value this year or were already quite expensive. However, the low interest rate environment is very advantageous for these stocks, that have an otherwise very stable business model. Among the few things that can upset them is the bankruptcy of a client, as in the case of PG&E (PCG), but this was largely resolved.

A remaining interesting pick in this space is Clearway Energy (CWEN.A). The stock has a forward dividend yield of 5.5% and given the high quality of its assets and modest corporate debt level, it is quite cheap compared to its peers that have forward yields ranging from 4% to 6%.

There are many other stocks with stable revenue streams that could be suitable for this environment that have not performed that well so far this year. Coca Cola (KO), to name a defensive one, is down 10% while the market is up.

To name some other examples, low volatility ETFs such as the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) are down 9% YTD. I have gathered data on some of the low volatility ETFs available for US stocks and found that they generally underperformed the S&P 500 ETF. Low beta small cap stocks, represented by the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) performed worst with a decline of almost 35%.

Source: Seeking Alpha/TradingView.

To provide some more color and perspective, I pasted the respective sector overviews of the SPY and XSLV ETFs below.

SPY sector overview. Source: Seeking Alpha.

As could be expected, the sector split of the broad S&P500 ETF shown above is very much geared towards Technology, while the low volatility small cap ETF XSLV below is bigger in Industrials and Financials. Interestingly, while the S&P 500 ETF has just over 500 holdings, versus 121 for XSLV, the largest holding in the S&P 500 ETF is Apple (AAPL) with 7%, while the XSLV’s top spot is taken by WD-40 Co (WDFC) at a weight of 1.11%. This tells us not only something about the way these ETFs are constructed, but also reminds us of the big influence of just a few stocks on the S&P 500 index where the top 10 names account for 29% of its value.

XSLV sector overview. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Of course, there are good reasons to discount many of the small cap stocks that have underperformed this year, but in the greater scheme of things, it is surprising how low volatility small cap stocks underperformed the S&P 500 by such a remarkable margin in a bad economic year like 2020.

Conclusion

To me, it looks like sovereign debt is passing the wrong thresholds in a fair number of countries this year with little hope of paying that debt down soon. These debt levels are detrimental to future growth and limit the ability to engage in further fiscal stimulus, especially in the EU.

In this rather bearish worldview, Tobacco stocks and Utilities look like safe havens, especially amid the possibility of low interest rates and high inflation. A last possibility is to look into low beta small cap stocks, as these have underperformed the broad market severely this year but should offer protection against a sluggish economy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTAFF, CWEN.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short CWEN but have a net long position in Clearway Energy.