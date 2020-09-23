Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is a senior gold mining company based in Canada with mines located in three different countries. Gold itself has been a very stellar performer this year, which has naturally proven to be a very beneficial thing for companies like this. This is quite clearly reflected in the company's year-to-date stock market performance. However, it may be that the lion's share of the profits to be made off of this run-up are already behind us. Thus, we should begin to investigate and revisit the company to see if this is indeed the case. This article will endeavor to do exactly that.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

As just mentioned, Agnico Eagle Mines is a senior gold mining company based in Canada. A senior mining company is a company that actually operates existing mines that generate cash flow. This can be compared to a junior mining company that focuses on the discovery of new mining projects and derives the majority of their cash flow from the sale of new shares of stock. Agnico Eagle Mines operates mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, which gives it a fairly wide breadth of operations:

Source: Agnico Eagle Mines

It is nice to see this because it provides the company with a certain amount of protection against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that a government or other authority will take some action that has a negative impact on the company. An easy example that is relevant to the mining industry is nationalization of mines. As Agnico Eagle has mines in three countries, it reduces the risk that the entire company will be brought down by the capricious actions of any single government. Admittedly though, the nations of Canada, Mexico, and Finland are fairly stable jurisdictions that have historically had strong respect for private property. In fact, Agnico Eagle has a higher proportion of its mines in such safe jurisdictions than almost any of its peers:

Source: Agnico Eagle Mines

This should come as a comfort to investors as it serves to reduce risks. In short, we are able to get exposure to the same precious metals, primarily gold, at lower risk to our capital. This is always nice.

Another thing that sets Agnico Eagle apart from its peers can be found by looking at the company's mineral reserve grade. This is a measure of the amount of gold found in the ore at the site. For the most part, a higher ore grade means that it is easier to extract the gold from the mine because less ore needs to be dug out in order to extract a given quantity of gold. Thus, all else being equal, a mine with higher grade ores will have lower production costs for a given quantity of gold production. As we can see here, Agnico Eagle has a higher gold reserve grade across its mines on average than any of its peers:

Source: Agnico Eagle Mines

All else being equal, this should result in Agnico Eagle having somewhat higher margins for a given gold price than what its peers have. This speaks quite well for the company's reserve quality and gives us some indication that it is focusing on developing and exploiting very high-quality deposits. This may be one reason why Agnico Eagle's stock has consistently outperformed both the price of gold and its fellow gold mining peers since 1998:

Source: Agnico Eagle Mines

Many investors think of gold miners as a way to play gold prices. Thus, this chart is likely to be very interesting to many people. As we can clearly see, the spot price of gold has consistently outperformed an index of gold mining companies by quite a lot. However, Agnico Eagle's stock has outperformed both the spot price of gold and the S&P 500 index. When we consider the impact of compounding, we can see that this represents a great deal of extra money over time. This alone makes Agnico Eagle a very appealing investment for someone that is looking to play a rising gold price.

Gold Fundamentals

As the chart above clearly shows, gold has consistently outperformed many other assets over the past two decades, including the overall S&P 500 index. However, as investors we are more interested in how an asset will perform in the future and not so much how it performed in the past. Fortunately, there are reasons to expect gold to continue to do well. First of all, gold entered into a new bull market back in 2016 and has been steadily climbing in price since then:

Source: Agnico Eagle Mines

This is likely to continue going forward due to the policy framework that has dominated global central banking since the financial crisis. These policies got even more aggressive following the recent pandemic. As I pointed out in a previous article, the CARES Act that the U.S. Federal government passed back in March was the largest single spending bill in American history with a price tag of more than $2 trillion. This spending was essentially all financed by the Federal Reserve printing money. This shows up on the central bank's balance sheet, which currently consists of $7.1 trillion worth of government and corporate bonds. Prior to 2008, the bank's balance sheet was normally steady at around $800 billion:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The Federal Reserve can grow its balance sheet by creating new money out of thin air to buy mostly government securities (although it did buy some corporate bond funds during the height of the pandemic). We might expect this to have increased the amount of money circulating through the economy, which did in fact happen. As we can see here, the M3 money supply is currently $18.327 trillion, a 144.6% increase over the $7.492 trillion that was in circulation back in January 2008:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This is substantially more than the 33.0% GDP growth that the United States has delivered over the same period and is part of the Federal Reserve's efforts to stimulate inflation. This is because inflation is caused by a growing quantity of money chasing the same quantity of goods and services. In other words, inflation should result when the money supply grows faster than GDP does. This has not occurred much over the past twelve years because most of the newly-created money went into the stock and real estate markets and not into the real economy but it is likely only a matter of time before people want to spend their wealth and thus stimulate inflation.

Gold has historically served as a hedge against inflation. This is because the same factors that cause inflation also boost the price of gold. The supply of gold is limited unlike fiat currency. This is due to the fact that gold cannot be printed out of thin air but must be mined out of the ground through hard work by companies like Agnico Eagle. Thus, as the number of dollars chasing after the same limited supply of gold increases, the price of gold should increase. A rising gold price should increase the profits of gold mining companies such as Agnico Eagle.

Growth Projects

There are two ways for a senior gold mining firm to increase its profits. The first is by a rising gold price. This is because each ounce of gold that the company sells generates higher revenue but does not increase the company's costs, allowing more revenue to flow down to profits and cash flow. Unfortunately, the price of gold is entirely out of the control of any single mining company. The other method of producing growth is by increasing the production of gold. This naturally gives the company more products that it can sell and thus generate revenues off of. Agnico Eagle has a long history of doing this, a trend which it intends to continue over the next few years:

Source: Agnico Eagle Mines

As we can see, Agnico Eagle expects to increase its production by 24% over the 2020-2022 period. The company will accomplish this by expanding two of its existing gold mines and possibly opening two more. One of the expansions is located at the Kittila mine in Finland. This is one of the company's only mines that was able to maintain full production through the COVID-19 shutdowns and in the second quarter actually set a new production record. In May, Agnico Eagle was awarded a permit to process two million tonnes of ore at the site and promptly began to expand its mill and the mine to exploit this permit. The company expects to commission the million expansion during the fourth quarter. This positions the company for production growth at the site as we head into 2021.

Valuation

Agnico Eagle certainly appears to be one of the best-managed and best-performing senior gold miners around but we still have to make sure that the price makes sense. One way that we can do that is by comparing the company's forward price-to-earnings ratio to that of its peers. That is shown in this chart:

Company Forward Price/Earnings Agnico Eagle 44.26 Newmont Corporation (NEM) 28.12 Kirkland Lake (KL) 14.65 Kinross Gold (KGC) 13.54 Barrick Gold (GOLD) 30.99

As we can see, Agnico Eagle is significantly more expensive than its peers on a forward price-to-earnings basis. This could speak well for the high quality of the company's operations. However, it could also be a sign that the stock has gotten ahead of itself and is overpriced at the present level. It may be a good idea to wait until the price corrects before pulling the trigger on this very high-quality gold miner.

Conclusion

In conclusion, gold and gold miners could be a very good investment in the current environment that is rather conducive to inflation. Agnico Eagle has some of the highest quality operations of any of its peers and a long history of outperformance, which provides a certain amount of appeal for an investor looking to play this story. Unfortunately though, it is fairly expensive compared to its peers so it might be a good idea to wait for the price to come down a bit before pulling the trigger.