It has been more than a month now since I realized my new Lenovo laptop wasn’t going to work for me.

Don’t buy a 2017 car. It’s apparently not worth the risk.

That’s the lesson an associate of mine learned recently.

With her (very) old car on its last leg (or tire), she started looking for a newer Subaru Legacy, only to find a lot – as in a lot – of 2017 models available. Apparently, that’s because the 2017 model came with a whole host of issues for some reason.

After discovering that, she ultimately ended up at a Chevrolet dealership, where she purchased a 2017 Cruze. Yet, on the way back home, it outright refused to accelerate past 65 twice.

Unimpressed, she returned it right away for a 2018 Equinox instead, which she’s reportedly very content with.

While that’s a happy end to an otherwise aggravating story, it needs to be noted that Cruzes weren’t the only issue-laden Chevy coming off the assembly lines in 2017. A long list of models presented a tendency toward “hiccups” in this regard.

If you find out why the year produced such unimpressive offerings, feel free to let me know. And, while you’re at it, let me know if you have any tips on how to get my money back from Lenovo.

That’s another quality-related problem – and one I feel a much more personal, frustrating connection with.

If at All Possible, Avoid This Experience

It’s been over a month since I realized my new Lenovo laptop wasn’t working out. I won’t detail why I decided to return it, leaving it at this…

I most definitely did decide to return it.

Apparently though, I would have done just as well throwing it in the trash. That’s how far I’ve gotten in getting a well-deserved refund, despite how Lenovo has long since confirmed receipt of the item.

As it turns out, as unimpressive as Lenovo’s laptops are, its “customer service” is even worse. I would call it ineffective, except that it appears extremely effective in keeping my money and driving me nuts.

I’ve called the company multiple times now. And each time, I get put on hold so long I have to hang up. Twenty minutes… half an hour… 45 minutes…

I may have lasted an hour once, thinking I could multitask away the time until they got back on the line. But they never did.

It’s been infuriating.

For decency’s sake, I won’t give you my exact opinion of Lenovo right here in black and white. But I’m sure you can believe that I won’t be contacting it ever again just as soon as I get back my much-deserved refund.

I’ll also add that the undesirable experience has taught me to do my due diligence to a much greater extent when making such purchases. Just as my acquaintance learned about cars.

When it comes to REITs, I’m happy to say this isn’t a lesson I need to learn. I’ve been on board the thorough research train here for quite a while now.

These efforts have paid off time and time again, as evidenced by my iREIT on Alpha portfolios, where avoiding the wrong stocks is every bit as important as buying the right ones.

Simple Doesn’t Always Mean Unsophisticated

For those who aren’t as involved in investments – just as I’m apparently not as involved in computers and my associate isn’t as involved in cars – it’s too easy to get tripped up by information overload.

The more information available, the more opportunity for misunderstandings.

Modern-day baseball bats (which I should have taken to the Lenovo), for instance, are made from a limited number of materials. They’re either hewn out of wood – usually ash, but perhaps maple or hickory – or a metal alloy such as aluminum.

Because of this, there’s a limited amount of research you have to do to determine which one you want.

Laptops, however (not that I’m obsessed with the subject at the moment), consist of many moving parts. There’s the display, keyboard, hard drive, battery, modular bay device, fan guard, system board, and thermal cooling assembly, each of which consist of their own moving parts.

To make the right decision then, you either have to spend considerable time becoming acquainted with those innards, or trust someone who says they have. Then you hopefully don’t waste $1,000 or so on the results.

This applies to investments too. The more departments a company has:

The less likely you are of properly understanding what it does and how it does it. The less likely it is of working in sync toward consistent profits and payouts. The more likely you are of investing in something you end up regretting.

Admittedly, there are some stellar companies out there that manage diverse portfolios very well. But if you’re not an expert investor and don’t have time to become one, I largely recommend relying on more simplified operations.

For real estate investment trusts, or REITs, this means they focus on one property type that they themselves can establish expertise in.

Buyer Beware

This brings us to Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS). Once upon a time, it was a multi-family REIT. However it’s since evolved into owning not just “preferred” apartments, but also retail stores and office buildings.

As of March 31, the company owned or was invested in 123 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the southeast. And, as of the end of last year, its portfolio was broken down as follows:

Multifamily portfolio and student housing, consisting of 10,245 multifamily units in 17 markets across 34 assets – 47% of capital invested

Grocery-anchored retail sites, consisting of 52 shopping centers in nine states – 23% of capital invested

Office buildings focused on Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Nashville, Dallas and Austin – 22% of capital invested

Real estate loan investment program, consisting of $414.3 million loan commitments – 8% of capital invested.

Recently, it was reported that private global investment firm TPG was in advance discussions to acquire an eight-property student housing portfolio from APTS for $480 million. This included properties at Florida State, Baylor, and Arizona State.

Perhaps it couldn’t keep them up?

Regardless, it’s very clear that Preferred Apartment has developed a platform to invest across a variety of property sectors. I also would say it’s clear the REIT holds no true “circle of competence” for any one of its dedicated investment classes.

So that begs the question… “Why doesn’t it stick to its knitting?”

The Imbalanced Balance Sheet

In late 2018, I explained that:

“APTS utilizes its preferred stock (a non-traded perpetual stock) with a cumulative dividend and no financial covenants. On the surface, there's nothing unusual with… APTS’ capitalization. However, upon closer inspection, you can see that the company's preferred stock cannot be accessed through public markets.”

It chose not to do traditional secondary offerings of its common stock because of 1) the availability of other capital sources and 2) the possibility of diluting existing stockholders.

I also explained how:

“APTS has crafted a strategy to use its preferred vehicle to provide investors with a stable source of income. Yet, in my view, the company is functioning more like a commercial mortgage REIT because it is bringing in close to $400 million a year in preferred capital to incubate multiple business lines.”

My fear was that a rush to the exit gates could spark a stampede of redemptions – which would then put pressure on the entire capital structure.

In general terms, the preferred equity is redeemable at a discount for the first five years. After that, it’s redeemable for either cash or common shares at the company’s option at par.

Prior to COVID-19, redemptions were far and few between. And the ones that did happen were mostly related to deaths in the family or other personal reasons.

However, the pandemic triggered a spike in this regard, precisely as I feared. That forced Preferred Apartment to issue shares in Q2 in order to preserve liquidity.

Specifically, this amounted to $35 million in new preferreds, netting $31 million in cash, and $38 million of redemption requests.

Fundamentals

In Q2, Preferred Apartment collected 96% of rents and 97.6% after adjusting for deferrals. By asset type, it received:

99% of multifamily rents

92% of grocery-anchored shopping center rents (89% pre-deferrals)

99% of office rents.

Moreover, its retail portfolio has performed well, with only 0.3% of its tenants filing bankruptcy during the pandemic. That’s due to its strategy of focusing on market-dominant grocers like Publix (28 stores) and Kroger (18 stores).

Current management is actually well educated in retail. Chairman Dan Dupree and CEO Joel Murphy both have deep roots in this regard going back to when they built a successful shopping center development first called New Market (late 80’s).

(Disclosure: I worked with them in the early days when my former business partner “joint ventured” a shopping center with the company.)

However, that doesn’t mean its retail tenants don’t continue to present overhang for the foreseeable future. And even if they were a saving grace, that focus only accounts for 23% of Preferred Apartment’s capital invested.

The office sector, meanwhile, also is experiencing headwinds with fewer needs. All the office REITs in our coverage spectrum are down considerably so far. And we suspect it will take quarters – perhaps even years – for the sector to rebalance.

It’s true that APTS “core” multifamily portfolio has held up well. And the TPG rumor would probably be a positive move if true. Perhaps it’s a sign the company is moving back to its roots?

As it is, Preferred Apartment generated Q2 funds from operations of $0.21 and adjusted funds from operations of $0.05 per share (well below estimates). Since that AFFO was distorted because of mezzanine loan repayments, we prefer to use FFO in this regard.

As you can see above, APTS cut its dividend in Q2 (as we predicted) and withdrew guidance in April. The payout – which remains elevated regardless – is now $0.175 per share per quarter. That translates to a 13% yield.

As of Q2, liquidity was $153 million, with $60 million in cash and $93 million in revolver availability). But it's likely that APTS will continue issuing preferred units going forward since its operating cash flow doesn’t cover its current dividends, redemptions, and anticipated future investments.

What to Do?

Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at $5.34 with a p/AFFO of 6.8x versus a 12.8x norm.

Clearly, it wasn’t prepared for the exodus of preferred share redemptions. So now the dominoes are falling.

Worse yet, it will be challenging for APTS to get top dollar for its assets in this environment. So we expect another dividend cut sooner than later.

With around $2 billion of redeemable preferreds and $2.95 billion of debt on the books, we just don’t see common stakeholders getting a front row seat. And you know how I feel about being a backseat driver, especially in a “lemon.”

APTS management team has some tough questions to answer with its "diversified" business model. Perhaps a better path is to sell off the "preferred" apartments and focus on the grocery-anchored model.

After all, that’s where the CEO and chairman have the most experience.

Then again, it's complicated – especially when you have a balance sheet increasingly weighted in preferred equity. That’s why we'll stick with simple business models that provide stress-free income.

Happy sleep-well-at-night (SWAN) investing!

(By the way, still no news on my refund from Lenovo.)

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.