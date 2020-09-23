Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) is on the verge of commercial breakthrough with a near-certain approval in November 2020 of their first product candidate lonafarnib in progeria. This approval will pave the way for a priority review of its next combo-therapy for Hepatitis D Virus (HDV) with the same drug candidate, lonafarnib + ritonavir. HDV has a high unmet need and disease burden, evident from the over 14,000 patients waitlist, 25% of whom die each year waiting to receive a $575,000 cost transplant. A conservative estimate by the company, with 3% penetration and orphan pricing, puts their HDV market opportunity at approximately $1 billion per year (source: company presentation). The lonafarnib mechanism of action (MoA) will make this possible.

Lonafarnib MoA

The enzyme farnesyl-transferase modifies proteins through a process called prenylation. Progerin is the aberrant protein that gets farnesylated and leads to cellular damage in progeria. Lonafarnib is an orally active inhibitor that blocks the farnesylation of progerin. The same MoA works to inhibit the prenylation step of HDV replication inside liver cells, blocking the virus life cycle at the stage of assembly. The prenylation inhibitor MoA has a broad spectrum potential to confront new and old viral threats.

Catalyst

Eiger achieved a significant milestone in May 2020, with the acceptance of their first New Drug Application (NDA) for lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria (Hutchinson‐Gilford Progeria Syndrome or HGPS) and progeroid laminopathies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a priority review with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date set to 11/20/2020. The FDA does not plan to hold an advisory committee meeting. Lonafarnib has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for progeria by the FDA and EMA and Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the FDA. The FDA also accepted the trade name Zokinvy subject to final approval of lonafarnib.

Progeria trial summary

Over 90 children with progeria were dosed with lonafarnib at Boston Children's Hospital in Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 trials. Lonafarnib monotherapy was associated with a lower mortality rate over an average 2.2 years of follow-up compared with no treatment (6.3% vs. 27%, respectively) with a hazard ratio of 0.23 (P=0.04) or a reduction in risk of mortality of 77% (Gordon et al, JAMA 2018).

Image: reduction in risk of mortality, source: company website.

Lonafarnib is generally well tolerated. Most commonly reported adverse events are diarrhea and nausea that can be well managed with prophylactic treatment with antidiarrheals and antiemetics. Longest duration of dosing is more than 10 years. All clinical trials conducted at Boston Children's Hospital for lonafarnib in progeria and progeroid laminopathies were funded and coordinated by the Progeria Research Foundation (PRF), established in 1999 by the family of Sam Berns, a child with progeria.

D-LIVR trial

The company's next lead program is the ongoing, pivotal, phase 3 D-LIVR trial of lonafarnib for the treatment of HDV infection. D-LIVR is a global phase 3 study to evaluate an all-oral arm of lonafarnib boosted with ritonavir, and a combination arm of lonafarnib boosted with ritonavir combined with pegylated interferon-alfa-2a (PEG IFN-alfa-2a). Each arm is to be compared with a placebo arm (background HBV nucleos[t]ide only) in HDV infected patients. The study enrollment is expected to complete in 2020. Approximately 400 patients will be randomized with an allocation ratio of 7:5:2:2. All patients will receive/maintain background anti-HBV nucleos(T)ide therapy with entecavir or tenofovir for at least 12 weeks prior to initiating study therapy. All patients who complete 48 weeks of treatment will have a liver biopsy for histology assessment at EOT and will be followed for an additional 24 weeks off-study treatment.

Lonafarnib has Orphan Drug designation by the FDA and EMA, Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations by FDA, and PRIME designation by EMA for the treatment of HDV infection. There is no approved therapy for the annual potential market of 100K patients in the U.S. and 200K patients in Europe.

Financials

We were a bit apprehensive about the financial condition of the company in our previous article. Let us look at the present situation. Rallying between $4.55 and $15.82 in the last 52 weeks, the stock price is presently at $9.94 (9/15/2020), with an over 30% upside potential. After a few ups and downs, the stock is again priced near the entry point we recommended last year, and that recommendation still holds good.

The company’s market capital is presently at ~$290 million, while debt stands at ~$32 million. Cash balance of ~$91 million and a cash burn of ~$68 million in the previous financial year puts the company’s cash runway up to 1Q 2021, by which time the D-LIVR trial primary will be completed. As the Zokinvy launch may not generate much revenue, we can expect fundraising around the year-end, after the near-certain approval of Zokinvy, to carry through the approval and launch process of lonafarnib combo therapy for HDV treatment.

In the last two years, there have been 15 insider buy transactions, including two multiple record transactions, whereas only 1 insider sale transaction. But insiders hold only 1.35% of the 29.24 million shares outstanding. Bulk of the shares are held by institutions at 59.68%, and while hedge funds and PE/VC firms hold 7.38% and 6.13% respectively, the public holds 25.47% shares.

Average analyst rating for the stock is very bullish with an estimated 1-year price target of $34.

The company has various license or asset purchase agreements with Merck, Eiger Group International, Inc., Tracey McLaughlin and Colleen Craig, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and the Trustees of the UPEnn and the CHOP. However, these do not have a major financial bearing at this time.

Licenses and IP

Eiger in-licensed lonafarnib (LNF) from Merck (NYSE:MRK) in 2010, and has relied upon Merck’s prior Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical experience with the drug in over 2,000 patients to understand safety and pharmacokinetics. However, consequent to an amendment to the Eiger-Merck agreement in May 2018, “Merck will not receive milestone payments in relation to lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies or any royalty payments for sales of lonafarnib to treat the currently estimated progeria and progeroid laminopathies patient population worldwide.”

Although the patents will expire before launch of a LNF product candidate, orphan drug designation provides exclusivity of 7 years and 10 years, respectively, in the U.S. and Europe.

Eiger in-licensed patents from PRF covering methods of treating HGPS or Progeria, and progeroid laminopathies. These patents provide protection until at least 2024, with possibility of extension until 2029. The company also filed a patent application in the U.S. related to a method of treating progeria and progeroid laminopathies that if issued would provide further protection until 2039.

The company has obtained patent protection for the use of LNF in combination with ritonavir (RTV) for the treatment of HDV infection, which includes claims covering a broad range of RTV-boosted LNF doses and durations, with a term that extends to 2035. Additional claims are being pursued in a continuation application. Patent extends to 2035 in Europe and Japan too.

Competition

There are no competitors in the target indication of progeria and progeroid laminopathies. In HDV, Myr has a phase 3 candidate, and Replicor Inc. has a phase 2 candidate. However, Eiger is expected to be first past the post.

Analysis with our semi automated scoring system

We are developing one of the most sophisticated biopharma analysis tools, currently available as beta version to our TPT subscribers for a select number of tickers. The tool provides a semi automated report (needing some user inputs) for any biopharma ticker, and it includes an algorithmic score-based opinion described briefly here. The opinion is not foolproof, requiring NLP or natural language processing. However, we have tested that it is a good indicator for our manual expert opinion, and so can be used as a screener for batch analysis of biopharma stocks.

The scoring method is for a company + drug + indication combination. The method takes our IOM 4-factor tool and attaches weightage scores to each of the factors and subfactors based on our subjective experience. Using this method, our score for Eiger + lonafarnib + HGPS is as below:

Trial met primary endpoint: 20

Cash runway of 6 months or more: 15

Insider buys v/s sells: 5

IP coverage / orphan drug coverage: 7

Self owned or licensed: 5

Competition: 20

Market Potential: 5

Total: 77

Obviously, the above is a cursory view and does not provide our proprietary algorithm in full detail.

The total possible score is 100. A score above 70 makes a stock a BUY as long as the primary endpoint has been met. A score above 90 makes it a strong buy.

Opinion

It is interesting to observe that our subjective opinion matches with the scoring system we developed. Like I said, the scoring system is not intended to be foolproof. The scores themselves are arbitrary, even if developed from our experience of how things work in biopharma. Datapoints are also not always as objectively analysable as the system requires them to be. However, the score is not intended to be foolproof - it is simply a screener whose sole purpose is to find stocks with indications of success. The manual component of the analysis is critical.

Here, we observe that the current indication has a small market; however, it is the harbinger of a platform whose other candidate indication, HDV, is a major market. Since the MoA of the molecule is similar in either indication, it is reasonable to expect success there if seen here. Moreover, one beef we had - low cash situation - is not there any more. So, all in all, the subjective opinion is a buy - which tallies with the automated opinion.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.