As you can see in the following chart, the Credit Suisse Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) has seen some upside during the year in line with a rally in gold.

In this piece, I will dig into GLDI's methodology and suggest when and why investors should hold the instrument. Put simply, GLDI is a fairly complex instrument which requires strategic holding and management of positions.

About GLDI

In the gold ETP space, GLDI is one of the more complex instruments available to investors. In a nutshell, GLDI is an ETN which is tracking the GLD ETF, but it sells covered calls against the position to deliver consistent dividends to shareholders. When it comes to a complex strategy like this, it is important to dissect the different components to understand how the product will perform under a variety of market conditions.

First off, GLDI is based on the GLD ETF. GLD is a fairly simple ETF which is very popular amongst gold investors. GLD holds physical gold in line with the assets under management parked in the ETF. At present, the ETF is holding $78 billion in gold.

And the second component of GLDI is that it is taking a hypothetical position in GLD and then selling a covered call which is 3% out of the money and it does this on a monthly basis. It is very important to pay attention to the fine details here because GLDI's strategy essentially caps the gains you will see in any given month. For example, by selling a covered call against the underlying position, GLDI is effectively making the maximum profit that you earn in a given month equal to 3% - prior to the dividend distribution that is.

This methodology of selling the upside is exactly why GLDI has underperformed GLD during this strong year for gold.

As you can see, from an outright gains perspective, GLD has strongly outperformed GLDI. And you can see that during months in which GLD rallied strongly, a clear ceiling could be seen in the performance of GLDI in which it was unable to push into new highs for the month (as you would expect should you have sold a covered call against the position).

So from a performance standpoint, it's important to note that when gold rallies, GLDI will almost certainly lag the trend and deliver only a fraction of the outright rally. However, it's important to also factor in the dividend payment - which at present, is around 9-11% per year. So while GLDI has underperformed versus GLD, it has delivered a consistent dividend.

As per an investment recommendation on GLDI itself, it depends entirely on your investment objectives. If you're looking for dividends versus capital appreciation, then GLDI is a strong instrument for trading gold. However, if you're looking for outright appreciation, GLDI is almost certainly going to underperform. The clear environments in which GLDI is a winner are when gold is moving sideways or declining - in these circumstances, GLDI will likely outperform (however, underlying returns may be still be negative if gold falls more than the dividend yield).

At present, I am bullish gold. As we'll discuss in the next section, I believe that there's a strong possibility that gold will rally by 10-20% over the next year. I believe that GLDI will deliver solid performance during this time period and depending on your investment objectives, it may be a good addition to your portfolio.

Gold Fundamentals

Gold has had a very strong year in 2020. The global volatility in markets has led to investors parking capital in a variety of gold funds and products which have elevated the price of gold. While classic investment wisdom would say that selling while prices are high is a good trade, I believe that this is actually the wrong move to do in gold at this time.

The main reason why I believe that selling gold now is a bad move is this: gold has a strong history of momentum. That is, higher prices tend to be followed by higher prices.

What this chart shows is that when gold has seen year-over-year changes of anywhere between 5-20%, the future tends to see comparable rises. For example, over the past year, we have seen gold rally by around 25%. Historically speaking, when gold has historically rallied by this much, on average it tends to continue rallying an additional 20% over the next year.

Not only is this the case, but this year's movements in global fundamentals are also suggestive of higher prices. For example, the dollar has been very volatile this year with a strong rally during the March timeframe followed by a consistent selloff. At present, the dollar is sitting on a year-over-year decline of about 1.4%.

While many investors are aware of the clear relationship between the dollar and gold (as the dollar falls, gold rises), not as many are likely aware of the predictive power of changes of the dollar. For example, when the dollar has fallen by around the amount we've currently seen on a year-over-year basis, gold tends to rally by around 8% over the next year.

An additional factor which is suggestive of higher gold prices is the recent change in the S&P 500. There's an interesting tendency at work in the market in which a flat S&P 500 tends to see gold rally in the future.

On a year-over-year basis, the S&P 500 has risen by around 10-11% (and this number is falling as the market pulls back). Historically speaking, when the market sees rallies of this magnitude, gold tends to rise by 12-14% over the next year.

This relationship may seem a bit odd, however, I believe the key fundamental driver here is that when the markets are relatively unchanged, it tends to mark a period of economic transition from one stage of the business cycle to another. This transition is often marked by greater uncertainty in markets which leads to investors parking capital in instruments which are perceived as safe destinations - like gold.

As you can see, a few different fundamental gauges are suggesting that gold is likely going to rally over the next year. If you're interested in reaping dividends more than capital gains, I believe GLDI will make a good addition to your portfolio for the next year.

Conclusion

GLDI's methodology delivers consistent dividends at the cost of capital gains. GLDI will make a strong addition to your portfolio if your investment objectives are primarily dividends. Gold is likely going to rally over the next year due to a few major fundamental indicators.

