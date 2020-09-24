Box lessors have also soared, many near 5y highs. Meanwhile, ship lessors (i.e. what most think of as "shipping") all trade relatively close to 52w lows. This report reviews the disconnect and outlines top buying opportunities.

COVID-19 temporarily disrupted down all of these segments, but the underlying industry is rapidly recovering, liners are actually heading for the best year in a decade.

Containerships transport retail goods across the world and are an essential artery of the global economy, 90% of trade flows by sea.

Shipping is not a favored sector in 2020. Outside of the energy space, it is difficult to find a more beleaguered performer.

Overview: History of Containerized Trade & Ship Sizes

The modern era of 'containerization' began in the 1950s and revolutionized trade flows (read more here). This involved the invention of ships capable of carrying standardized twenty-foot boxes, which then enabled rapid transfers from factories to truck/rail to ports to ships, across the world, to ports to truck/rail to eventual customers. Much of the modern world trade revolution is directly linked to containerization, which started in the United States and was pioneered by Malcom McLean, a truck driver and thereafter an owner of a trucking company. It is a fascinating history, one which can be enjoyed by a quick read of "The Box" by Marc Levinson. If you don't agree with the investible conclusions of this article, at least the background reading is fascinating, especially if you are new to the sector.

The revolution started with tiny retrofitted ships with a couple hundred boxes fastened to welded brackets. From the 1980s and into the 1990s, ships commonly carried several thousand twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEUs"). China joining the WTO in late-2001 led to a further surge in global trade, and ships were built even larger to support this demand. The 10,000 TEU mark was surpassed in mid-2007, and the 20,000 TEU mark was surpassed in March 2017. The graph below illustrates this rapid ascent:

Source: Transport Geography

This rapid rise in ship size was led by surging demands for Asia-Europe and Asia-US trade flows; however, the recent Panama Canal expansion (completed in 2016), enabled for a surge in larger tonnage as the previous limit of around 4,500 TEU has now been extended up to 14,000 TEU for specialized designs. The chart below illustrates the massive growth in global capacity, note that the left side of the graph is all in 5-year gaps.

Source: Statista

Conventional wisdom in the early 2010s was that 'Panamax' ships (at the time, roughly 3,000-5,000 TEU designs) would be obsolete when the Panama Canal expanded since liners would prefer to use 10,000-14,000 designs instead. Although the previous 'Post-Panamax' ships (roughly 6,000-10,000 TEU) would arguably be more useful post-expansion, they too were destined to be losers due to the better economies of scale in 13,000-14,000 TEU designs.

The Obsolescence of Midsize Containerships

Panamax and Post-Panamax secondary market ship valuations cratered, while rates remained strong prior to the expansion. A few shipowners and investors heavily bet against the consensus believing the obsolescence was overhyped. In this case, conventional wisdom was indeed correct. Two public company examples of failed bets included Box Ships ("TEU" - bankrupt) and Diana Containerships ("DCIX" - down 99%+). Two major private failures included Rickmers Trust and First Ship Lease. The 10y chart of rates for 4,250 TEU ships (Panamax) and 8,500 TEU (Post-Panamax) is shown below:

Source: Harper Peterson, Harpex, 4,250 TEU & 8,500 TEU, 10-year

As can be seen, rates were very strong in 2010-2011, then began a clear trend lower with a plummet in 2015-2017 as the mainstream thesis was indeed true. However, there was a clear bottom in 2016-2017 as owners went bankrupt, demolitions surged, and the orderbook remained close to nil.

After a bit of floundering, a clear uptrend started in 2018 as the market found a balance. Additionally, regional trade areas, including parts of SE Asia, Africa, and most of Latin America were growing and demanded larger containerships; however, port limitations often precluded the larger 10k+ TEU designs. Tiny feederships of just 1-2K were insufficient. Thus, a new market was born for the 3-6k TEU vessels. Additionally, expensive building costs for 13-20k TEU ships along with restrictions even in major ports (i.e. New York barely enabled its first 15k TEU docking this month).

Check the image below - 15k TEU is an absolute monster, 366m long, equivalent to four football fields. These make sense on spreadsheets and perhaps for the world's largest routes, but in the majority of the developing world (and even in much of the industrialized world), 3-6k TEU ships are plenty large. For example, much of Hawaii is serviced by 2,500 TEU ships.

Image Credit: CMA CGM

Rebirth of the Midsize Market?

Starting in 2018, and accelerating during 2019, we entered a period of market balance with improving demand for midsized vessels of 3-10k TEU, while supply growth was actually negative for much of the sector. Our lead macro analyst, James Catlin, has published several broad updates on the sector, and his most recent public update is linked. In more recent private research updates, he has further refined the fleet balance as shown below for Panamax vessels, of which there was been no meaningful newbuilds since 2010.

Source: Value Investor's Edge, original data courtesy of VesselsValue

In the larger 'Post-Panamax' segment, the orderbook is also miniscule with no meaningful deliveries since 2016:

Source: Value Investor's Edge, original data courtesy of VesselsValue

A common complaint for investors in the shipping sectors is a seemingly endless orderbook. Containerships, particularly midsize, are a totally different beast. Supply growth is likely to be negative for many years, and demolitions are constant whenever rates are challenging. The smaller Panamax segment has already been heavily demolished, but the Post-Panamax fleet has a lot of low-hanging fruit if rates are weak.

Source: Value Investor's Edge, original data courtesy of VesselsValue

Keep in mind that containerships are built to do 30-35 years of service, but survey costs and operating costs significantly increase after 20 years, so there's a helpful global situation where investors can enjoy long tails if times are good, but can also expect older weaker parties to fold if rates plummet.

In terms of demand, the most obvious indicator is current spot and charter rates; however, we can also track the obvious shifts in Intra-Asia trade:

Source: Navios Containers, Slide 21

In terms of the Post-Panamax market, there is still massive demand for these sorts of upper-midsize designs. Asia-Europe is almost all ULCV designs, and the regional trades are almost all feeders or the aforementioned Panamaxes, but the rest of the world is heavily utilizing across the spectrum.

This has been borne out by the rates themselves. Both 4,250 TEU and 8,500 TEU rates bottomed out in 2016-2017 and have been on a clear uptrend since 2018. Panamax rates hit a fresh 5y high last Friday, and 8,500 TEU rates have meaningfully improved as well.

Source: Harper Peterson, Harpex, 4,250 TEU & 8,500 TEU, 5-year

The key to note is that this is not a rate surge due to a temporary disruption. Rather, this is a continuation of a long-term cyclical upturn which started in early-2017 and accelerated through 2018-2019. COVID-19 was a temporary disruption. This isn't a 'flash in the pan' type environment.

Big picture too, as good as the rates might look, they are significantly below long-term averages for Panamaxes.

Source: Harper Peterson, Harpex, 4,250 TEU Chart

The current rates are slightly below long-run averages for Post-Panamax. Rates are certainly 'good,' generating very strong free cash flow for owners, but these levels aren't any sort of real boom-cycle or 'craze.'

Source: Harper Peterson, Harpex, 8,500 TEU Chart

These points are important because investors are often skeptical of rate sustainability. Crude tanker investors remember the massive spikes in rates last fall corresponding to COSCO sanctions as well as the huge run in rates in early-2020 due to 'floating storage' demand. Those rates came off massively once the immediate catalyst faded.

No Logical Threat of Newbuild Supply

In this case, rates are still below long-term averages and are significantly below replacement cost hurdles. Containerships are relatively expensive to build, and the newbuild cost function between a midsize ship and a much larger one isn't as steadily linear as it is for bulkers or tankers. I estimate a newbuild cost of about $40-$45M to build a 5k TEU ship (but to be fair, there haven't been any meaningful comps for nearly a decade) and $80M+ for a 10-11k TEU ship. Such an investment cost would require a lifecycle estimate of 25+ years and lifetime midcycle rates of over $20kpd for Panamaxes and around $35kpd for the 10-11k TEU ships.

That's a mega-hurdle to cross. It's economic nonsense to consider newbuilds unless rates would both double and be expected to hold at those elevated levels for the long term. The market clearly doesn't expect gangbuster rates as most 15-20y+ tonnage is valued roughly at demolition levels.

Take, for instance, the 2010-built "Nave Dorado," which is a 4,250 TEU ship. It is just 10 years old and has a functional lifetime of up to 20 more years. Although it was valued in the mid-$40M when first ordered and a replacement ship would likely still cost $40-$45M, the "Dorado" is currently valued at a horrendous $11.4M against a demolition/scrap value of $6.7M. That's already a decent uplift from $7.2M earlier in the year.

Source: VesselsValue, Navios Dorado valuation

Before newbuilds could be a legitimate threat, the Dorado would have to be earning $20-$25kpd with a market belief that those sorts of rates would persist for another 10-20 years. If that was the case, given the Dorado is still relatively young, it would likely be worth around $25M.

Future Environmental Regulation?

An even bigger threat to newbuilds is potential draconian environmental regulation, perhaps as soon as 2025, but almost certainly by 2030. Ordering a newbuild of any ship today is a ludicrous idea, but containerships are the most striking. If you are bullish on the next 5-10 years, you can buy the "Dorado" for just $5M above residual value, and if the rules are horrendous in 2030 and the market is weak, you just scrap the ship and walk away.

Only an LNG or LPG-fueled newbuild could pose a legitimate threat, but even in this situation, a true newbuild would likely cost over $50M while someone could buy a hull like the Dorado (designed to do 30-35 years of service) and spend $5-$10M on a retrofit project. Bottom line is that there's zero logical threat of newbuilds until rates increase significantly and older asset values re-rate massively. Pretty big 'luxury problem.' Such a case means the underlying market is gangbusters, and any newbuild capacity would still be another 2-3 years further away yet.

Huge Equity Disconnect & Containership Outlier

Investing in shipping has been a fairly horrendous endeavor throughout 2020. Some of this is obvious with COVID-19 impacts, but rates in many areas are exceptionally strong. Unfortunately, the stocks have been so brutal that most are afraid to touch them or believe every rate improvement is a mirage. There are also a lot of misperceptions about supply levels and true underlying demand.

Containership stocks are even more interesting. Why? Well with crude tankers or even the LPG/LNG type ships, we can easily look to the much larger energy sector as an explanator of weakness. Despite the fact that crude tanker firms have enjoyed one of the best past two years in the past decade, people are worried about the future, and it's hard to expect a stock like Euronav (EURN) to be surging if even Exxon Mobil (XOM) isn't far off 20y lows.

It is frustrating, but can generally be understood. With something like crude tankers, we invest, rack up cash flows and NAV accretion and wait for the next cycle of enthusiasm. I've been doing this for 11 years and via Value Investor's Edge for over 5 years. This too shall pass, and investors will be massively rewarded, but it's unlikely to happen until energy itself turns up.

Containerships are different. In this industry, the liners themselves (the actual logistics companies like COSCO, Maersk, CMA CGM) are surging. Most of the stocks aren't US-listed, but we can look at Matson (MATX) as a reasonable comp. Since lessors are a mixture of both spot rate takers in the near term and counterparty credit risk in the long term, you expect the lessors to go up/down based on a mixture of near-term rates and long-term industry health. Box lessors are a similar breed. They own metal containers and lease them to all the major liner companies - the main trio are CAI (CAI), Textainer (TGH), and Triton (TRTN).

The liner stocks (and bonds) have all surged since March-April lows

The box lessors are all surging, some near 5-year highs

The ship lessors are all in the dumpster

This chart neatly shows the spreads. Every single red stock trades far closer to 52w lows than highs, and all of them are ship lessors. The four green stocks are 3 box lessors and 1 US-based liner.

Source: Seeking Alpha, portfolio comparison

I believe this is primarily due to a sort of faulty/silly market correlation of "shipping" versus "logistics." All the liners fall into the latter category (think UPS (NYSE:UPS), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), APO), while the box-lessors are traded as a logistics derivative like the railroads or a pure trucking company.

Check out this basket of logistics and look at the 52w range. We're almost getting into the tech level of relative strength!

Source: Seeking Alpha, portfolio comparison

Containership lessors are considered "shipping" by the market, but trucking, railroads, and even the containership liners themselves are clearly considered "logistics." Shipping sucks, logistics rules. Shipping is dominated by energy derivatives, including nearly 30 tanker, LNG, and LPG shipping stocks. Containerships don't belong in that bucket, but they are temporarily trading there. I expect this disconnect will close.

Potential Bonus: Regulatory Pressure to Add Tonnage

A recent 'bonus' which makes matters even more exciting is that the bulk of available midsize ships are “sold out” according to recent industry reports. Furthermore, large liner companies are under investigation and international pressure to increase route capacity due to surging global shipping costs. This is because the liners ‘allegedly’ have artificially manipulated the market stronger by idling tonnage and deleting routes. If they are pressured to increase routes, that means even more demand for these ships! Remember, these firms don’t get paid for the cargo rates, they get paid for the ship lease.

With Chinese authorities recently stepping into the scene to “suggest” more capacity additions, we’re really making waves, and more industry news sources are picking up on it. Liner companies are already desperate for these ship designs, so it should be no surprise that today's headline from Tradewinds referenced a smaller feedership going for a record-high charter rate.

Thesis: Buy Containerships, Particularly Midsize + Spot

This leads to the next logical conclusion, which is that it makes tremendous sense to invest in midsize Panamax and Post-Panamax containerships at this time. The markets are strong, liner companies are earning significant profits, and even the little box lessors like CAI, Textainer, and Triton are surging. Two of those are nearing 5-year highs.

People are bullish enough on the market to buy companies that literally own and rent these commodity metal boxes, yet the firms that own the ships themselves are all in the trashcan. Valuations range from as low as less than 20% NAV (yes, one-fifth of current asset values, which I've already illustrated are in and of themselves extremely depressed) for the smallest of the players to still sub-NAV for the larger more popular names like Costamare (CMRE).

Rather than pick favorites here, I'm going to list the relevant sector names in order of valuation, ranging from the highest valued to the cheapest trading:

Atlas Corp. (ex-Seaspan) (ATCO)

Costamare (CMRE)

Global Ship Lease (GSL)

Danaos Corp. (DAC)

Capital Partners (CPLP)

Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI)

ATCO is the only name which trades above NAV, and it is more of a mini-conglomerate firm now following a Prem Watsa-backed merger. I've written more extensively about Global Ship Lease in a recent update.

My Personal Allocations

I am personally long CMRE, GSL, DAC, CPLP, and NMCI. After confirming recent trends and structural stability of the sector, I have recently opened a position in DAC at $5.05, added to CPLP at $5.95, added to NMCI at $0.80, am long options in CMRE, and I added significantly to GSL at $5.25 earlier this year.

I spoke with the CFO of DAC and CFO of CMRE last week to confirm their positioning and impressions of the market. Nothing nonpublic or material, of course, but suffice it to say these firms are doing incredibly well, and we are looking forward to public results and additional updates.

Thanks for reading, and please feel free to join the discussion below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE, CPLP, DAC, GSL, NMCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.