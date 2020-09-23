Stagnant M2, still overbought conditions for GLD, uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election, and a temporary reprieve for the USD could keep the pressure on GLD over the next several weeks.

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) is down roughly 8% from its peak hit in early August 2020. Despite the recent decline, GLD is still up ~25% year-to-date and has gained 76% since its late 2015 bear market low. It's been a steady climb over the last two years, although gold did break above its upper trendline in mid-July and took a more vertical path. I've been extremely bullish on gold and the precious metal mining stocks for many years, but I became cautious about the short-term direction in early August as GLD and the miners became overextended. There were signs of possibly entering a consolidation phase, and I warned at the time of a likely correction over the coming months in the sector. GLD found support at around $179-$180 for the last several weeks, but it's now breaking below this key technical level. This means gold could have more downside before it reaches a bottom, including a possible retest of the 200-day. I want to reiterate that the current decline in GLD isn't at all surprising, and do not assume that the recent price action means that the bull market is over; it's only getting started. In this article, I will review the factors that could weigh on GLD in the very near-term, and explain why much higher prices are in store over the medium- and long-term time horizons.

What Could Keep The Pressure On GLD In The Short term

1. Stagnant M2

Most investors are unaware of what drives gold; they just believe that price is based on sentiment, and there is no way to value the physical metal properly. But that is an off-base assumption. As I've stated repeatedly in my articles on the sector, gold follows the money supply. It seems that some are finally starting to understand the correlation between the price of gold and M2.

Gold has closely tracked M2 over the last several years. When M2 began to spike in the spring of 2020 due to the $2 trillion stimulus package and Fed intervention to prevent a COVID-19-induced economic collapse, the metal swiftly advanced and eventually broke out to new all-time highs.

The rate of M2 growth, though, has slowed dramatically since July 2020. That's to be expected given the amount of money introduced to the system over the prior months and the fact that relief programs from the CARES Act were winding down at the end of July. From mid-July to late August, the money supply remained flat. The U.S. money stock is on the move again, as the August 31, 2020 reading showed M2 increased by about $80 billion week-over-week to a new record high, and then there was another surge of over $100 billion in the latest figures released last Thursday. However, it's possible that M2 reverts to a more stagnant state over the short term, especially since both parties of the U.S. government are at an impasse on the size and scope of the next economic stimulus package. This lack of urgency will likely result in a slowing of the economy, which the stock market could now be in the process of discounting. While the delay of a CARES Act 2 won't prevent the money supply from aggressively expanding over the long term, not having another round of stimulus while the economy is in such a fragile state could be an impediment to M2 growth over the next few weeks/months.

2. Overbought Conditions Persist

As I mentioned earlier in this article, there is a possibility that GLD will retest its 200-day moving average during this correction. In the previous bull market, the MA (200) was reliable support for GLD, and there were several successful retests of this key technical level from 2009-2011. Not once did GLD fall below its 200-day during that uptrend, and it also stuck relatively close to this moving average on the way higher. Even after the recent decline, GLD is still quite extended and remains well above the ~$161 level (or where the 200-day resides), but this doesn't mean that GLD will decline 10% from current prices either. The more likely scenario is it drops to the $170 region and remains range-bound between $170 and $180 over the next several weeks as the 200-day catches up and overbought conditions subside further. On its current trajectory, the 200-day will reach the 170 level by around November. A possible "meeting at the middle" could take place. GLD could just as easily remain overbought and break out in the near-term; however, I think it will need help via another large jump in M2 for this to happen.

3. Uncertainty Surrounding The U.S. Presidential Election

There is always some degree of uncertainty leading up to any U.S. Presidential election, but this year is unprecedented due to COVID-19. There will be a record number of Americans who will vote by mail this election due to the pandemic. Requests for absentee ballots in key swing states have surged compared to 2016, and it's estimated that potentially up to 80 million ballots will be mailed to election offices around the country, more than 2x the number of mail ballots in 2016.

The way Americans will cast their votes in this election has changed significantly from previous elections. There are concerns that this will create issues that delay election results and/or call them into question.

Election offices will see a flood of mail ballots that will need to be counted, and the U.S. Postal Service isn't even guaranteeing that ballots will be sent out or received back in a timely fashion. For those voting in person, the main issue experienced in the primary elections earlier this year (never-ending lines at polling stations across the nation) will test the voting system.

It's possible that by late in the night on November 3, we won't even know the winner.

Any delay in the results or uncertainty with the outcome will put pressure on markets, including gold. To say that gold does well during times of uncertainty is a misnomer. If you analyze gold's response to geopolitical events, for example, you will see that periods of turmoil aren't conducive for gold.

I want to clarify that who wins the election isn't relevant to the long-term trajectory for GLD. Rather, this is about short-term uncertainty that could put downward pressure on the metal over the coming weeks.

4. A Temporary Reprieve For The USD

The U.S. Dollar plunged from its March 2020 peak and reached oversold conditions 3-4 weeks ago. The greenback has rebounded slightly since the start of this month and broke above some short-term overhead resistance. While there isn't a long-term inverse correlation between gold and the USD, the two do tend to move in opposite directions over short timespans. If the USD continues to recover some of these recent losses, then that could weigh on GLD.

I believe the next several weeks will be about working off more of these overbought conditions in GLD and waiting for the money supply to ramp up again (which is inevitable). The upcoming election and potential issues in the voting and counting process, along with rebound (albeit fleeting) in the USD, could also weigh on GLD, but to a lesser degree. This will result in a healthy pullback for the metal and set the stage for new highs either later this year or early next year.

The Case For Much Higher Prices For GLD After Near-term Noise Subsides

1. Substantial Inflation Is Required To Repair The U.S. Government's Balance Sheet

The central theme of my bull thesis on GLD over the last few years has been simple: the amount of money required to fix the debt/deficit in the U.S. will result in a rapid expansion of the money supply, which will result in surging gold prices.

The Congressional Budget Office just released their latest long-term budget outlook a few days ago, and it included the following graph of the projected deficits over the next three decades. As I have always warned, it's not the primary deficit that is the main issue, it's the rising net interest payments due to the normalization of interest rates. The primary deficit as a percent of GDP will stay relatively flat for the next 30 years, but the total deficit will eventually increase to a consistent annual rate of 10%+, as transitioning from ZIRP to a more normal rate environment will result in higher net spending for interest on government debt. While this timeline ends in 2050, the trend doesn't change for the years and decades that follow. This is not sustainable.

Debt to GDP is projected to hit 98% by the end of this year, which is the highest level since World War II. On the current path, the increasing annual deficits will drive federal debt held by the public to 195% of GDP by 2050.

Something extremely important to understand about the above projections is they are based on a still very low interest rate environment. The CBO estimates that the average nominal interest rate on the 10-year Treasury note will be 2.0% from 2020-2030, 3.6% from 2031-2040, and 4.4% from 2041-2050. According to this forecast, the average annual yield on 10-year over the next three decades won't even exceed the 4.5% average yield from 1990-2019 (a period of relatively low rates). To have the 10-year average below 4% for 60 years (1990-2050) seems unrealistic, especially considering the current debt crisis — which can only be resolved via inflation. I believe the CBO is grossly underestimating the future interest rate environment. If their projections ultimately prove to be far too low, then the total deficit as a percentage of GDP will be higher (possibly sharply) than shown in the graph above, as will debt to GDP. Granted, the Federal Reserve is using a new tactic to combat disinflation by switching to average inflation targeting — allowing the Fed to aim for higher than 2% inflation during some years by keeping the Fed Funds rate low. This new policy sets the stage for ultra-low short-term interest rates for as far as the eye can see. But what hasn't been said yet about the Fed's new plan to allow inflation to rise above 2% for an extended period is how incredibly beneficial this policy change will be for the U.S. government. Allowing rates to remain at zero even as inflation takes hold means that the U.S. can continue to take advantage of the low borrowing rates (at least short term, maybe long term depending on the yield curve) when new debt is issued and higher yield debt rolls over. One has to wonder if the Fed is trying to spur inflation, or knows an inflation tsunami is coming and is using this as an excuse to delay sinking the U.S. into a deep deficit hole because of rapidly rising interest payments on the debt. Or maybe it's both. Kill two birds with one stone, perhaps.

Either way, it looks like we will have negative real interest rates for the foreseeable future, which will spur monetary inflation and keep a firm bid under the price of GLD.

As I said almost a year ago when gold was just under $1,500:

"At a minimum, I believe gold will get back in line with the money supply, which would put it just under $2,000 per ounce. I think it will end up closer to the $3,000 mark as I expect a substantial overshoot like in previous bull markets, but it also depends on how quickly M2 rises over the next few years and how frothy the market becomes. Given that the Fed is boxed into a corner and any aggressive increase in rates will blow up the deficit (as interest on the debt would rise exponentially), we could be in the worst-case scenario in 5 years as it will be tough to slow down the growth in the money supply. In that event, my expected target for gold would be too low."

That statement was made pre-COVID-19. With the spike in M2 since March of this year and all of the heavy lifting still to do on the economic front, price targets for gold need to increase. You can see how quickly this is beginning to unravel.

2. Flat To Declining Mine Supply

During the tail-end (2009-2011) of the last gold bull market, the gold miners' mantra was production growth at whatever cost. It was a race to see who could become the biggest miner, and companies spent heavily to advance large-scale projects. Mining executives believed this was what the market wanted, and it would lure investors into buying shares. Corporate presentations focused heavily on output growth, with graphs that reflected impressive production gains in the near-term.

Growth at whatever costs meant building low-return gold mines, which was fine when gold screamed to $1,900 per ounce in 2011 but became a major blunder as the price of gold collapsed soon after. Suddenly, a project that was economical at $1,300-$1,500 was now a money loser. Compounding matters were the extreme costs overruns (sometimes 2x the estimated initial Capex) to build and operate these mines, as the sector experienced severe increases in labor, machinery, and construction costs due to the high demand. When factoring in the over-budget buildouts and rapidly rising all-in sustaining costs, the NPV and IRR of many projects were decimated.

While it's been 10 years since that debacle, mining execs thankfully haven't forgotten their past mistakes and the shareholder value that was destroyed. Even when gold eclipsed $2,000 last month, the gold miners remained conservative about the price environment and expansion plans. There aren't any senior gold producers pushing to boost output. In fact, the two largest gold miners in the world, Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont (NEM), project flat production for the next 10 years. Newmont's production profile (shown below) estimates just over 7 million ounces of gold equivalent production per year over the next decade. Barrick projects about 5 million ounces of gold production over that same period.

Gold reserves by the largest gold companies in the world have dropped precipitously since 2012 and are even well below 2007 levels. Part of this decline results from companies using much lower gold price assumptions for reserve estimates, as over the last few years, most miners modeled reserves on a $1,200-$1,300 gold price. Today, many producers are still using those gold price assumptions for reserve estimates. Some are bumping it up to $1,400 per ounce, but for the most part, gold miners remain extremely conservative as they remember what happened during the last bull market. Even if much higher price assumptions are used, reserves still won't match the 2011-2012 totals, as the vicious 2011-2015 bear market resulted in major cutbacks on exploration spending. This means companies don't have the reserves even if they wanted to ramp up output (at least if they are trying to maintain a consistent 5-10 year production profile).

There is growth occurring for some companies, but it's mostly in the small to mid-caps, and they aren't going to move the needle much when it comes to total global gold production.

Most miners are 100% focused on generating cash flow and distributing profits to shareholders via dividends. It's a completely different mindset now, and I don't see that changing even at $2,000 gold.

Because of the hesitation to focus on growing production, and combined with the decline in reserves, the annual mine supply is likely at a peak and will, at best, stay flat over the coming years. Supply will likely decline should the gold price drop below $1,500 again for an extended period (which I don't expect will happen, even briefly).

If mine supply is flat, while M2 growth goes exponential, there is only one direction that GLD will head in this scenario. Up! Ignore anyone that says there is enough gold above ground that lower annual mine supply wouldn't make a difference or help the bull case, as that argument is completely off the mark as it overlooks the relationship between M2 and gold, and how M2 growth is increasing at a much faster rate than mine supply.

While there might be more short-term pain for GLD, over the medium to long term, the supply/demands fundamentals will result in prices that will likely surprise many investors. Any weakness in this sector over the next several weeks is a long-term buying opportunity. Those that missed the recent run-up should look to take advantage.

