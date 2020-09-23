Introduction

There are many different styles and approaches to stock investing. My approach is fairly unique among stock writers, and my style can sometimes be a significant factor regarding why I might buy or sell a stock when other investors who use a similar value or growth-at-reasonable-price approaches take the opposite view.

More specifically, many stock writers and analysts who care about fundamentals take a 'business-first' approach. What I mean by this is that they want to really understand the mechanics of the business, how it works, and how it is likely to perform at various points in the future, before they buy or sell a stock. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this approach, and it is possible to produce above-average returns using it. However, it is important to recognize a fairly big drawback of the approach. Learning intimate details about a business and the industry it is in takes a lot of time. And because it takes a lot of time, that means the number of stocks an investor can track and analyze using this approach is limited. This means that usually the more an investor requires that they know about a business, the fewer positions they will hold in their portfolio. And the fewer positions they hold means higher concentration. Higher concentration means more risk. So, while gaining intimate knowledge of each business is a perfectly legitimate investing approach, it does lead to more concentration risk.

I take a slightly different approach even though I consider myself a value or growth-at-reasonable-price investor. I start with a minimum data threshold (usually one full business cycle's worth of data for businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical), and then I scan for value using only the value metrics I care about. Then, if I find a stock for which there is enough data, and it appears to be trading at a good value, I try to find something wrong with it. The process for finding something wrong is about 90% data-driven, again, using only the metrics I've found are useful. Only the final 10% of research is focused on the business workings itself, and if we are in a market-free-fall as we were last March, there are times when I don't have time to do the business research at all and I pull the trigger and buy the stock anyway, because moving fast while prices are cheap can be very important at times (again, last March being a good example). So, what my approach does is invert the process that many investors use, and saves the more time-consuming and tedious work for the end. This creates a situation where I often make buying decisions with much less information about a business than your average value investor does. But, the benefit is that I can act and make decisions much faster, and that allows me to be less concentrated at the portfolio level. Most of my initial stock positions are a 1% portfolio weighting. This means that even though I may know less about the workings of any individual business than many fundamental-focused investors, I actually take on less risk (provided the parameters and metrics I'm using to screen stocks are good ones) because I am much less concentrated at the portfolio level.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) is interesting because it had several metrics I care about which were very borderline in terms of the thresholds I use to select (or avoid) stocks. No matter what approach an investor takes when it comes to determining buys and sells, there will always be borderline stocks like this. I first purchased BK stock on 2/28/20 and I first wrote about that purchase publicly in my article "Stock I Bought On The Dip: Bank of New York Mellon". In that article, I explained my methodology for choosing BK. I'm going to go through that same process today, and explain why I have decided to sell the stock.

Based on history, what are the likely returns?

Once I determine that a company's earnings are not highly cyclical, which Bank of NY Mellon's are not, then I run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis", in which I try to use a full business or economic cycle's worth of data to estimate future returns.

Since this is a bearish 'sell' article, I've chosen to be generous with my assumptions about where we may be in the current cycle. As you can see in the FAST Graph, EPS for BK this year is expected to fall about -15% off its peak from last year's annual EPS. I chose a 2010 start date, so 2008 and 2009 are excluded from the graph, but during the Great Recession in 2009, EPS fell -39% for BK. So, when I chose to start measuring the current cycle in 2010, I was actually being pretty generous in my assumptions because that -39% drop in earnings from 2009 will be excluded when I calculate my expected earnings growth rate later in the analysis. And this recession (so far) earnings have only fallen -15%. On one hand, starting the cycle in 2010 is a generous assumption, but on the other hand the financial crisis of 2008/9 affected financial businesses worse than the COVID-19 recession might, we have more Federal Reserve support this time around, and we have more fiscal support this time around. So it's not so unreasonable to think that this recession will mostly be over by mid-2021, and that if we get even more fiscal support (which I expect we will) the recovery will be quicker this time around than in 2009. Putting this all together, I think using a cycle that runs from 2010 through 2020 as a guide for roughly what we might expect the next 10 years is a reasonable starting assumption.

Mean Reversion

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged BK as a buy in late February. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

As I write this, BK's 2020 Price to Earnings ratio is about 8.60. Its average P/E over the time-frame of 2010 to 2020 has been 13.63. If, over the course of the next 10 years, BK's P/E was to revert to its normal 13.63 level from its current 8.60 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about +4.87%. This is a substantial return that an investor could achieve if the market happened to change its mind and rerate the stock in a similar way that it valued the stock during the last cycle. It's worth noting that a 13.63 isn't an especially high P/E, so it probably wouldn't take too much of an upside surprise to get the stock there.

Business Earnings

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. Using peak earnings, the current earnings yield is about 11.63%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $11.63 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2010, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

BK has reduced its shares outstanding by about -27% this cycle. I will back these purchases out while performing my earnings growth estimates for this cycle. After doing so and after taking into account 2012 when EPS declined -13%, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +2.63% over the course of the last cycle, which is pretty slow, and not much higher than the rate of inflation.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought BK's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $11.63 plus +2.63% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +2.63% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $234.54 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +8.90% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns. This is a very good return from the business earnings, which implies that even though growth is slow, the market price is low enough to compensate for that slow growth.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for BK, it will produce a +4.87% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +8.90% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +13.77% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Currently, BK is greater than 12%, and that makes it a 'Buy' at today's prices using the basic full-cycle analysis. However, as I noted in the introduction, the basic analysis is just the starting point. There are several other factors that I consider which can often turn a stock from a 'buy' into an 'avoid', or in the case of BK, which I already own, into a 'sell'.

Additional Factors

In the Cyclical Investor's Club, I currently track about 270 "Full-Cycle" stocks like BK. These are stocks that pass both my data availability threshold and my earnings cyclicality parameters. Out of those 270, about 70 of them are currently 'avoids' for additional reasons that go beyond the basic valuation analysis I shared above. BK is a rare borderline case, that I first purchased and then decided to move to the 'avoid' category, generating a sell. Here is why.

Data by YCharts

Above is the 3-year revenue growth trend for BK. The 3-year revenue growth trend is a metric that I use to weed out businesses that may be in secular decline or whose business may be disrupted. If this number is negative while we are not in a recession, then that is enough for me to completely avoid a stock or to sell a stock if I already own it. BK's isn't negative but it is very slow, producing an annual revenue growth rate of around +2.18%. So, once again, we have a very borderline metric (along with full-cycle earnings growth which was only about +2.63%). This incredibly simple metric has kept me out of many value traps since I started using it (recent examples are Wells Fargo (WFC) and Kohls (KSS)). Currently, out of the 270 stocks I track using this method, 32 have a negative revenue growth trend (or about 12% of the total population), so it is not an insignificant number of stocks that fall into this category.

Thus far, BK has narrowly passed both the earnings growth and the revenue growth tests. This is relevant for understanding both why I might have originally purchased the stock and why I eventually sold the stock because we can see the borderline nature of the metrics. Next, I'll get into what tipped the balance and made me decide to go ahead and sell at a modest loss.

I have a standard that for slow or no-growth stocks (like this one) I want a shareholder yield of at least 8.00% (I calculate shareholder yield as the 3-year average buyback yield plus the current dividend yield), and I prefer that most of that yield come in the form of dividends. The reasoning behind this is that if the business isn't growing earnings very fast, it doesn't make much sense to me for them to be buying back lots of their own stock. It makes more sense for them to pay that money out to me and let me see if I can find some investment with faster growth. If one looks at the big tobacco companies Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI), they see the sort of capital allocation I prefer for slow-growers.

Data by YCharts

These tobacco stocks, both of which I own, pay out almost all of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon, which has a similar earnings growth profile, pays out less than half of its earnings in dividends. The rest they spend on buybacks.

Data by YCharts

Over the past three years, they've averaged a share reduction of about 4.50% per year. So, out of an 8.27% shareholder yield (which exceeds my minimum threshold of 8.00% for slow-growers) the majority is being used to buy back stock.

I prefer to have a dividend rather than a stock buyback because if revenue and earnings turn negative at some point over the next few years, then two things are likely to happen. First, the stock price is likely to decline, and second, I'm likely to sell my position. If I were to receive an 8% dividend over that time period, at least that might be enough to offset potential stock price declines if things don't work out. And by "don't work out" I mean: get modestly worse than they have been the past few years. Nothing terrible has to happen to lose money in this scenario, a modest earnings and/or revenue decline will do it because growth is already so slow. So having a dividend is important in this regard. My investment in Altria is a good example. I bought Altria on 1/25/19. Here are the returns since then:

Data by YCharts

Since Altria's disastrous JUUL investment became clearer in early 2019, the stock price has fallen -12.64%, but because of the dividends I've collected, I'm essentially even on my investment. If Altria had spent half of the dividend payout on buybacks, while it probably would have had some effect on the stock price, experience has taught me that buybacks are never enough to prop up a falling stock price if it's in a long-term downtrend. And, in the current low interest rate environment, my observation has been that dividends tend to attract more investors than buybacks if growth is slow. So, receiving a good dividend yield is an important form of insurance for me when it comes to slow, or no-growth stocks. BK's 3.71% yield simply isn't enough insurance.

Another thing to keep in mind is that a good portion of BK's expected future returns come from Mean Reversion (4.87% of the 13.77% expected 10-year CAGR). This requires that the market eventually values the stock as it did last cycle. With peak revenue growth only coming in around 2-3%, it's hard to see the market rerating the stock anytime soon. And, in fact, the horrible price action since I bought the stock in late February tells us what the market is thinking right now, and it's not positive. Given that the company isn't paying higher dividend, that means investors need to rely on Mr. Market changing his mind at some point in order to achieve a significant portion of the estimated returns, and being almost totally dependent on market sentiment changing is not a position I like to be in, so I decided to take a loss and sell the stock.

Conclusion

As with all borderline stocks, this one isn't an easy call to make. But of the 20+ non-cyclical stocks I bought during the first half of this year, currently BK is the only one with a negative return. And when I examined the differences between BK and the winners (several of them producing over a 100% return this year) the slow revenue and earnings growth stand out as relevant factors. My decision to sell doesn't necessarily mean BK stock is as susceptible to a huge sell-off as stocks that are currently dramatically overpriced. Typically, stocks with BK's slow-growth profile experience a slow decline if they don't find a way to grow earnings. So, unlike a typical warning article that I might write about an overvalued stock, the short-to-medium-term downside for BK probably isn't very big unless additional bad news comes along. It is more likely that if nothing changes it will moderately underperform the same way Altria has (only investors will get paid less for waiting and taking a chance on the stock).

To sum up, while the future return profile of BK looks good based on the last cycle, revenue growth and earnings growth are very slow, and the dividend yield is relatively low as well compared to other stocks with a similar growth profile. If faster earnings and revenue growth doesn't return, then it's unlikely the market will rerate the stock anytime soon and the Mean Reversion expectation probably won't materialize. For those reasons, I have sold my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.