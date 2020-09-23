Starbucks and Domino's Pizza were the emerging ecosystem plays within this context last decade. CVS Health is the buy in 2020.

If you're going to invest in a company with a massive brick and mortar footprint, make sure it provides essential goods and services or is building out a tech-like ecosystem.

I opened a position in CVS Health (CVS) today.

In 10 years, I anticipate CVS being one of the top performers of the last decade. In 2012, I had the same level of conviction for Domino's Pizza (DPZ). People laughed. But look at what happened:

That's from an article I published in April, 2012 on Seeking Alpha about Domino's. There's one problem with that screenshot. I never bought the stock. I'm not going to make the same mistake twice.

I also have been bullish Starbucks (SBUX) for quite some time. Since I first started following the stock in 2012, it's up nearly 400 percent.

Good news here. I did buy. Not in 2012, but shortly thereafter.

CVS has more than a snowball's chance in a warming climate of falling somewhere between DPZ and SBUX as we head into the meowing 2020s and most likely see somebody other than Trump or Biden as President by 2030.

I'm optimistic about the future!

CVS Is a Lot Like Starbucks

CVS has broad commonalities with Domino's and Starbucks.

I loved Domino's and Starbucks early on because both acted - and continue to act - more like tech companies than players in the food and beverage space. They realized early on that, in a connected digital and mobile world, you have to be in tech even if you don't technically run in the sector. Other consumer-facing companies didn't realize this - J. C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) comes to mind - and look what happened. They imploded. And went down in case studies of what not to do in a changing world.

It's simple to identify what not to do as technology emerges around you. It's far more difficult to create the corporate culture and organizational structure to act accordingly. To have the courage and will.

Companies that think of themselves as tech companies see their stocks increase 1,104.93 percent and 390.84 percent, respectively. Companies that don't end up down nearly 100 percent, trading for Robinhood gamblers at $0.26, as of last meaningless check.

Because I think it's a decidedly better comparison and for clarity's sake, I'll refer to Starbucks, not Domino's, when discussing CVS.

As you know if you have read more than a handful of my articles, I'm a qualitative guy. I like numbers. I look at them. I consider them. I use them. But I prefer making decisions - investment or otherwise - on the basis of the story. When you see a logical story taking shape - also known as a strategy - the numbers tend to support that story, if not now, down the road. Amazon.com (AMZN) might be the best example of this in my generation.

"Much More Than Just Your Corner Drugstore"

Source: CVS presentation at the Morgan Stanley Global Health Conference

These slides detail the health side of CVS' business. It's difficult to discuss a "positive effect" of a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States and threatens a second wave. But, with that qualifier, COVID-19 highlights CVS' strengths and synergies and forced it to accelerate its already aggressive plans. CVS ultimately benefits from the pandemic, even if it only, slowly but surely, helps bring the company to the surface as essential for an increasing number of people.

This is President and CEO Larry Merlo on the company's recent Q2 earnings conference call:

CVS health is much more than just your corner drugstore. And in this era of COVID-19 our strategy of diverse assets across healthcare, this triad of care where connections are delivered in the community, at home and in the palm of your hand could not be more important... Increasingly, the power of our assets is taking us into areas that provide greater choice, as well as new areas for growth, ranging from diagnostic testing to B2B solutions, to the potential of clinical trial, recruitment and enrollment. The results we share with you today underscores that our strategy is right, that it's working, and the COVID-19 is driving us to bend our innovation curve markedly and accelerate solutions that will have long-term sustainability. There are numerous interdependencies in our three core businesses that the pandemic has made more apparent, driving the strength in our diversification while bringing new solutions to market. (my emphasis)

Merlo sounds like a tech CEO. What he says sounds a lot like the language we heard from Starbucks 10 years ago as it made its digital push. And it's in a similar realm with the things Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is saying lately:

Our digital leadership and ability to transform lower performing locations and formats to successful new store formats (i.e., relocate Starbucks stores from low-traffic malls to new, thriving Starbucks locations that combine the third place with drive-thrus) are unique strengths that we will lean into in the coming months. The plans we had for this broader store transformation over a three- to five-year period will now occur over the next 12 to 18 months.

It's all about leveraging technology and being, pardon the buzzword, nimble.

While the general comparison is clear, what CVS is doing goes deeper than what Starbucks did. Starbucks deals in convenience and community with respect to being a coffee shop. They're part of millions of daily routines. A large chunk, if not a majority of Starbucks' guests, might call the chain "essential." And they're predictable. Pretty much no matter where you are, you can walk into a Starbucks, order the same way, and consume the same way as you do at any other Starbucks.

While many consider this a negative, particularly from a social standpoint, it solidifies SBUX as an investment, particularly during a pandemic. I don't go to Starbucks often. I prefer local coffee shops. That's a personal and social statement. That said, I'd probably never invest a dollar, if it were anything but charity, in one or even a consortium of local coffeehouses.

CVS shares all of these attributes, however it executes in a far more essential space, particularly in light of and, most likely, after the pandemic. If you visit its stores, you might walk in, buy a few things, and stop there. This is what you tend to do at Starbucks. In this context, CVS could become a daily habit. It's your "corner drugstore" just as Starbucks functions as your local coffee shop.

However, CVS has the opportunity to take this relationship to the next level and the next level after that. This is where the exciting, long-term investment case lies.

A visit to your local CVS can lead to a multi-faceted, multi-layered relationship. CVS can be one of your healthcare providers, far beyond picking up a prescription. In and out of the store, CVS appears to have a strategy of getting in your face, of being everywhere, all of the time to acquire you as a customer across the many areas it does business.

Examples from the conference call:

We now operate community testing sites at over 1,800 CVS drive-through locations... *** We also recently launched our Return Ready COVID-19 testing solution to our Aetna and Caremark clients. Return Ready is a fully configurable end-to-end program that enables organizations to screen and test their employees or students and monitor their populations through integrated reporting capabilities. We have over 40 clients currently enrolled, including universities and corporations across a variety of sectors and a strong pipeline of demand of over 1,000 prospects for the core testing offering as well as add-on health and safety solutions, such as contact tracing and on-site immunization clinics for the upcoming seasonal flu. We also launched diagnostic testing for seniors in long-term care facilities. *** ...we are launching Health Advisor to Caremark clients as a new service offering in 2021. We are enhancing our experiences from Aetna's next best action program, coupled with our pharmacy panel capabilities... *** Transform Oncology is another new program taking advantage of enterprise assets. Now oncology spending is projected to exceed $240 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of about 10%. So helping clients address this important area will be a critical market differentiator as we move forward. To date, the program has engaged about 70 provider systems with approximately 20% of Aetna's insured eligible oncology population enrolled. ***

I could go on. But it's opportunity, synergy, expansion to an insane extent.

CVS Can Cut Deeper in Guests' Lives Than Starbucks

So, think of it this way, every guest that walks into CVS isn't just a potential loyal, repeat visitor like we see at Starbucks. They are prospects CVS can capture in entirely different, though hardly separate businesses.

It has been happening forever at the most basic level. I pick up my prescription at the drugstore, so I might as well grab a bottle of soda, nail clippers, a birthday card, and a bag of chips. In reverse, I'm at CVS to grab a bottle of soda, nail clippers, a birthday card, and a bag of chips like every other day (who really needs nail clippers or birthday cards that often), so I might as well start getting my prescriptions here also.

And they have a blood pressure machine. And they do vaccines. And they'll give me the TB test I need for the new school year. That's all old school stuff. Way beyond what Starbucks is capable of doing and what corner drugstores have traditionally done, CVS can create essential, if not critical, relationships with its guests. As I think about it, it might have made sense for Starbucks to buy Aetna and take the CVS approach with coffee shops as the physical foundation (I'm three quarters joking!).

I have to imagine CVS' corporate strategy - and struggle - is messaging and activating this from the national to regional to local to on the floor at the store level. It can't be easy. I need to spend more time in my local CVS stores to see how employees engage guests, if at all. How aggressive is the push to convert me into something more than a traditional drugstore customer?

CVS' Dividend

CVS suspended dividend raises in 2017 as it got set to acquire Aetna. Since then, CVS has maintained a $0.50 quarterly payout. I'm confident it will maintain this dividend, though I don't think they'll raise it again anytime in the next year or two, at least.

Here's what Merlo said on the recent conference call:

In July, we repaid $2.75 billion of scheduled debt principal and we remain committed to achieving our low three times target leverage ratio in 2022. We also returned approximately $660million to shareholders through cash dividends.

CVS manages its balance sheet well. And it's in a relatively strong position. I want to hear Merlo answer the question about dividend raises directly again. Will CVS resume dividend increases in the low 3X's leverage ratio or at a 3X leverage ratio?

Either way, it pays a dividend, making it a stock I can buy. I don't mind that CVS paused on increases because I absolutely love the growth strategy. I'll take a $2 annual dividend any day of the week in a stock with massive synergistic growth prospects and one of the more aggressive growth stories you're going to see outside of tech.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.