Natural Gas Market Deficit Over Winter May Exceed 5 Bcf/D This Coming Cold Season

Even if winter turns out to be significantly warmer than normal, storage will match the five-year average by April. Given this scenario laid out, going long NG producers is the way to go.

Also, there's no Canadian net imports to cushion the substantial supply reduction either, so the NG market is going to be very tight.

Assuming neutral weather, this would line up storage with 2018 figures. But the difference will be that the market will still remain in deficit into 2021.

Over the winter, this will equate to an extra storage draw of 560 Bcf.

The current market deficit is ~2 Bcf/d. With the incoming decrease in production and higher LNG exports, it will be -5 to -5.5 Bcf/d.

Welcome to the deficit math edition of Natural Gas Daily!

There's a very good reason why the winter curve remains so high at the moment averaging ~$3.2/MMBtu - because the supply/demand deficit may exceed -5 Bcf/d.

Here's the math.

The natural gas deficit currently is around ~2 Bcf/d.

The more precise figure is -1.77 Bcf/d, but we have been off on some of the storage reports so you can take either -1.5 or -2 Bcf/d. It really doesn't make a big difference at this point.

The forward projection uses ~87.5 Bcf/d for Lower 48 production and ~7 Bcf/d for LNG exports. Both of these are set to move into year-end to ~86 Bcf/d and ~9 Bcf/d, respectively.

At the current balance and assuming neutral weather, this would put the natural gas market deficit at -5 to -5.5 Bcf/d.

Now consider this, we are going to be entering winter heating demand season around 4.015 Tcf.

So let's just be conservative and assume that the excess storage draw won't occur until mid December when the real winter heating demand season starts.

From Dec. 18 week to April 2, we will have 16 weeks where the underlying market deficit is ~5 Bcf/d (use the lower figure to be conservative). Keep in mind that's also not even assuming that production falls more in Q1 or LNG exports move past ~10 Bcf/d. But you get the point of this exercise.

So over the span of 16 weeks, we will draw on average 35 Bcf higher than normal assuming neutral weather. This is equivalent to 560 Bcf of extra storage draw that otherwise wouldn't be there.

In addition, if we assume -2 Bcf/d deficit from Nov 6th week to Dec. 11 week, then here's how the math would look if we just use the five-year average (e.g. neutral weather).

Here's what 2021 storage will end up being by April:

Now you will notice in the yellow line that we will basically match that of 2018. In addition, 2018 saw a supply surplus in the second half of the year, while in 2021, we will have a continuation of the supply weakness until H2 2021.

This means that if this scenario pans out, 2021 curve is likely to average well above ~$3/MMBtu and in the mid-$3.5/MMBtu range. This will be profoundly bullish for many natural gas producers, so the trade is to go long NG producers.

Of course, the question will remain what the supply response will look like, but if a neutral weather outlook scenario takes place, then it's more likely than not that the 2022 curve also needs to go up to reflect closer to $3/MMBtu.

What if this winter is bearish?

If heating demand is well below the seasonal average and similar to the 2019-2020 winter, which was the second warmest winter on record. This is what storage draws will look like:

Thanks to the deficits, we will still have storage that matches the five-year average by April.

But the big difference this time around is the continuation of the supply deficit for the rest of 2021. Even if we assume that the deficits narrowed materially from -5 Bcf/d to just -2 Bcf/d, the storage set-up by November 2021 will be 3.35 Tcf.

As you can see, this is not a scenario the market even wants to contemplate.

As a result, the trade set-up of going long NG producers as we get confirmation of lower production in the coming weeks is extremely compelling.

It's hard to argue with the math on this one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.