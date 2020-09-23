Future devaluation of shale or disruption in energy could cause a dramatic revaluation of their only asset; land.

While undervaluation and business model did play a part, much of the recent gains are due to the shale oil boom.

TPL is the furthest thing from tech, yet its CAGR during the past two decades rivals even the hottest tech stocks.

What may be the most peculiar – yet rewarding – real estate plays among publicly traded companies is Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL).

You may not have heard of it, but it’s been around far longer than any REIT. 1888 to be exact. In terms of actual land ownership, it’s also far greater than any other public company.

Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) may be the most analogous example. Founded in 1913, they too have a lot of land; around 11,000 acres. Much of it also in Texas, including the master planned community, The Woodlands.

Yet even HHC is small potatoes compared to TPL, which owns over 80x more land. About 900,000 acres. That equates to being more than ½ of 1 percent of the State of Texas.

How they got so much land

TPL was born out of a bankruptcy.

Texas and Pacific Railway was the former owner of this land (as well as 2,600,000 additional acres). When they went bust, the bankruptcy court gave T&P bondholders the right to exchange their worthless bonds for claims on the land, in the form of trust certificates.

A few decades later, these certificates became a publicly traded asset. Each certificate was divided into 3,000 sub-share certificates. These became publicly traded, similar to common stock in a company, on the NYSE in 1927.

Business acumen or luck?

I first discovered TPL about 20 years ago, in high school. I believe it was in 9th or 10th grade. I stumbled across it on the now defunct MSN Moneycentral site. They had a lively forum and interesting tidbits on stocks you just wouldn’t hear about elsewhere.

Of course, this was long before the shale oil boom. I can’t tell you the exact date but it was 2001 or 2002. This is why I fell in love with the business back then:

Royalty model – No active business operations, as they generate revenue by leasing out their land.

– No active business operations, as they generate revenue by leasing out their land. Minimal headcount – Today they have nearly 100 employees but back then, the number you could count on your hands. I believe they had fewer than 10 employees all throughout the first decade of this century.

– Today they have nearly 100 employees but back then, the number you could count on your hands. I believe they had fewer than 10 employees all throughout the first decade of this century. Constant share repurchases – In addition to a trivial dividend, free cash flow was plowed into share buybacks.

– In addition to a trivial dividend, free cash flow was plowed into share buybacks. No debt

It was a business model so simple and straightforward, even an idiot could run it. A model like this may not make you rich in 5 or 10 years, if you bought a chunk and tucked it away in your early adulthood until the time of your retirement, surely the magic of compounding would leave you with a very valuable slice of the pie.

Actually, it was get-rich-quick!

If you would have invested $10,000 in TPL on the first trading day of 2002, today it would be worth roughly $970,000. That's an annual return of nearly 28%. An Amazon-like return for a company which couldn’t be less tech.

However, this phenomenal return was not exactly due to the bullet points I outlined above.

Yes, they are constantly buying back stock, but not at an insane rate. At least compared to today's standards via debt-fueled buybacks.

During the past decade, shares outstanding have decreased at a 2.24% CAGR. The rate between 2000 and 2010 was comparable.

So what was responsible for this Amazon-like growth?

Shale oil.

Back when I first found TPL, I recall a lot of discussion in their 10Qs and 10Ks being about grazing rights for cattle. Yes, there was mining and energy revenue, but nothing like today.

From what I remember, if you divided their marketcap by acres, at the start of this century their land was being valued at a liquidation value of around $40 to 100 per acre. That should paint some perspective as to how little revenue this land was bringing in on an annual basis.

Using nice round numbers here, if we assume a $4B marketcap and 900,000 acres, we are told that today's land is valued at $4,444 per acre. Quite an appreciation.

What if shale oil flops?

Where I currently live, each square foot of land is valued at how much TPL is per acre. On a relative basis, that may seem like their land is still a screaming bargain.

Not quite.

Going back to those now defunct Moneycentral forums, I recall ranchers and landowners in Texas – or at least those familiar with such – discussing how in actuality, yes TPL’s land was undervalued but not substantially so. Land in the middle of nowhere is dirt cheap and for good reason. There’s not much use for it.

The reason TPL’s land today – in the middle of nowhere – is incredibly valuable is specifically because of shale oil. Without that, it really would have been a get rich slowly stock.

Just as shale oil was an energy disruption no one saw coming, it too could be disrupted.

Actually there’s no question as to whether that will occur. Rather, the question is, how far in the future will that be?

Are we talking several decades, where plenty of money is made beforehand?

Or perhaps not an outright doomsday scenario, but rather something more comparable to oil sands. Whereas, there’s still value in the ground but with the price of oil and political environment, it’s worth pennies on the dollar compared to what it was valued at a decade ago.

These are very real risks for Texas Pacific Land Trust.

Horizon Kinetics is the biggest TPL bull. They've owned it since the 1990's and have something like 36% of their portfolio in it, per their last 13F. While not an analyst, they’re the most prominent voice touting the company.

Not that I really value analysts opinions anyway, but only one covers the company; Stifel’s Derrick Whitfield since 2019, who also is a bull.

In summary, not a lot of contrarian perspectives being peddled.

Personally, I am long TPL and remain bullish. However on the flipside, I’m aware that disruption in energy could immensely devalue their one and only asset; land. It's possible this may come sooner than we anticipate.

While I don’t believe this is in the near future, I thought the same about oil sands. More specifically, Canadian Oil Sands Trust (OTCQX:COSWF). As the name suggests, they owned the Canadian oil sands and a lot of it; about a quarter of the market.

Similar to TPL, they experienced exponential growth for many years, until the oil bust five years ago. Then the business model collapsed. They were purchased in a fire sale, stock-for-stock, by Suncor (SU). On a cost-basis, COSWF/SU is among my largest holdings and that’s not one I’m proud of.

In conclusion, the royalty model of TPL is good for a bullish bet on oil. However the drawback versus a diversified energy play is that all of your eggs are in one basket; shale. Fortunately, it’s in the Permian, which is arguably the best domestic acreage for shale. Water rights are an emerging business for them but how much revenue that will generate is yet to be proven.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.