IMI's above-average exposure to power and oil/gas warrants a discount, but I believe the implied discount is now too high and IMI offers relatively attractive returns within the industrial sector.

A carefully-cultivated skepticism can be an investor's best friend, and when a stock looks oddly mispriced, it's entirely reasonable to wonder why. This brings me to IMI plc (OTCPK:IMIAY) (IMI.LN). I can understand why investors are worried about a fluid/motion control company leveraged to oil/gas and power, but the discount still looks a little large relative to the quality of the business, as well as leverage to more attractive opportunities in short-cycle industrial and climate. On top of that, I see ongoing self-improvement potential from cost-out actions and add-on M&A.

It's been a while since I've written on IMI. I thought it was a borderline call back in May of 2017, and the shares have underperformed the industrial group since then, while the revenue and FCF have developed pretty much as I expected (within about 2%-3% on revenue, 5% on FCF). While I see IMI's exposure to less-attractive end-markets as a drag on growth relative to peers, I do also see the shares as relatively undervalued on just 3% long-term FCF growth.

Short-Cycle Opportunities In Precision

The Precision segment generates about half of the company's revenue and earnings, and this is where I see the best near-term potential. First-half results were actually quite good, as the 7% decline in revenue was far better than the mid-to-high teens declines seen by most industrials. Even if you strip out the strong growth in Life Sciences (up 82%) driven by ventilator components, the 11% decline in Motion Control and 37% decline in Commercial Vehicles were both quite a bit better than most peers.

This business sells a wide range of valves, actuators, pressure sensors and controls, and regulators for motion and fluid control. As the name might suggest, these products are used in situation where precision, speed of response, and reliability are paramount considerations, and the business is still generating a mid-to-high teens (17%) EBITA even in the midst of this downturn.

Around 50% to 60% of the business in this segment comes from "industrial automation", with most of its products bucketed as "opex spending" versus "capex" by its customers. That should give the company meaningful leverage to short-cycle recoveries in multiple markets, as I believe factory automation products will be among the strongest of the recovery categories (part of the reason I also like Parker-Hannifin (PH) and Emerson (EMR), which compete with IMI in some areas).

Longer term, I also like the company's leverage to end-markets like food/beverages, where I expect ongoing conversion toward more automated systems, and life sciences, and I believe IMI may well look to augment its specialty life sci offerings through M&A (particularly in pharmaceuticals) and follow a bit in the path of IDEX (IEX).

Commercial vehicles is also an important business within Precision, and one where I believe there is a solid case for a recovery starting in 2021 and into 2022. While the company has been gaining share in the oil/gas area, I believe this market (about 10% of segment sales) is looking at a multiyear recovery path.

Longer-Term Concerns In Critical

Critical produces about one-third of IMI's revenue, and while the business has a good reputation with its customers, it's never been a particularly well-integrated segment. Management has made definite progress here over the years, but with the company now looking to sell about 20% to 30% of the business that they have determined is "non-core", I believe they've found some un-fixable parts (or at least businesses unlikely to earn attractive/adequate long-term returns).

A chunk of the "non-core" is likely in the fossil power business, where IMI is a leading player in a fading market. SPX FLOW (FLOW) got out of here a little while ago, and I think it will be wise for IMI to do the same; both Siemens Power and GE (GE) have signaled their intentions of getting out of the coal-fired new-build business, and while there will be a long tail for aftermarket demand, it's not a growth business.

The sizable exposure to oil/gas and petrochem is also problematic. IMI's roughly 15% total-company exposure to oil/gas is largely on the downstream side, and while LNG offers some respectable growth potential over the next few years (and perhaps beyond), refinery and petrochem investment spending is likely to slow significantly for a couple of years in the face of the demand shock created by COVID-19. This is not a bad business, it still generated a low double-digit margin in the first half, but it's going to be under pressures that growth opportunities in LNG, food/beverage, and pharmaceuticals can only be expected to partly offset.

The Outlook

In addition to the above, there is a respectable near-term opportunity in Hydronic, with IMI leveraged to growth in new commercial HVAC sales, particularly in Europe. Although I am concerned about the pace of non-resi new-builds over the next couple of years, green building retrofits could offer some counterbalance.

I do believe that the weakness in power gen and especially in oil/gas will drive a weaker recovery relative to companies with more short-cycle end-market exposure (like Parker), but still better than those companies even more reliant on oil/gas end-markets (like Rotork (OTCPK:RTOXY)). Moreover, with a pretty clean balance sheet and a broad footprint, I believe IMI can do some value-additive deals in automation/life sciences and possibly cut out some of the weaker power gen exposure in Critical.

Balancing those drivers, I believe revenue will decline slightly from 2019 to 2022, with the damage done in 2020, before recoveries in process industries (like refining) help drive a growth recovery. Long term, I'm looking for IMI to be a low single-digit grower, but I do see upside if management can shift the business more towards factory automation, particularly in food/bev and pharma. As the company realizes the benefits of cost reductions and other restructuring, I expect operating margins to move into and through the mid-teens, and selling those underperforming Critical operations would offer some upside on top of that. Long term, I expect FCF margins in the low-to-mid teens, driving 3% FCF growth from 2019 or closer to 7% growth from 2020.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, IMI looks quite reasonably valued, if not undervalued. At a time when most industrial companies are priced to generate mid-single-digit long-term annualized returns, IMI looks priced for a high single-digit to low double-digit annualized return. Certainly some discount or caution is warranted given IMI's 30% weighting to unattractive markets like power gen and oil/gas, but this level of discount seems high, and I think this is a name to consider as a "catch-up" or contrarian play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.