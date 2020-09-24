Stitch Fix has not been a tremendous beneficiary of the coronavirus as many other e-commerce companies have, as people's clothing needs during the pandemic have turned to simpler tastes.

Almost every single e-commerce company in the market has had a banner year this year. Names like Etsy (ETSY) have nearly tripled this year as people flocked to the site to buy all manner of things from masks to housewares, while category specialists like Wayfair (W) and Carvana (CVNA) have also surged as their brick-and-mortar competitors were shuttered.

One major holdout is Stitch Fix (SFIX). At one point, investors were also bullish on Stitch Fix's ability to grow its market share at a time when many clothing stores are down for the count. But this has not happened. In addition to warehouse constraints last quarter that caused the company to fall behind on auto-ship orders, consumer's clothing tastes are just simpler during the age of the coronavirus - and Stitch Fix's stylish, mid/higher-priced wares just aren't in high demand at the moment.

Despite beating Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings estimates, Stitch Fix guided low for Q1 and disappointed investors on the pace of its FY21 recovery. Shares dipped ~15% as a result:

Data by YCharts

Shares are now approximately flat for the year, in-line with the S&P 500 but underperforming most other internet/tech stocks. I think the dip is worth watching, and there's a credible bullish thesis for this company on several fronts:

Multiple avenues of expansion, across categories, purchasing formats, and geographies. Stitch Fix is focused on growth via many strategies. In recent years, the company has diversified beyond women by adding successful Men's and Kids lineups. It has also added a "direct buy" format to complement its existing we-pick-your-Fix format. It has also entered its first international market with a UK launch last year.

Stitch Fix is focused on growth via many strategies. In recent years, the company has diversified beyond women by adding successful Men's and Kids lineups. It has also added a "direct buy" format to complement its existing we-pick-your-Fix format. It has also entered its first international market with a UK launch last year. More and more retail spend is shifting online. This isn't a big surprise for anyone, as we have gotten far more accustomed to buying things online, sight unseen (especially during the pandemic). Stitch Fix expects $30 billion of retail spend to shift online, and the company intends to capture its share of that shift.

This isn't a big surprise for anyone, as we have gotten far more accustomed to buying things online, sight unseen (especially during the pandemic). Stitch Fix expects $30 billion of retail spend to shift online, and the company intends to capture its share of that shift. Gross margin expansion. We were worried last quarter when Stitch Fix's margins fell off a cliff, but due to a normalizing inventory position Stitch Fix has returned to solid ~45% gross margins in Q4.

We were worried last quarter when Stitch Fix's margins fell off a cliff, but due to a normalizing inventory position Stitch Fix has returned to solid ~45% gross margins in Q4. Free cash flow positive. Unlike many other recent tech IPOs, Stitch Fix has managed to stay cash flow positive even during the pandemic.

I remain neutral on Stitch Fix because I think a low ~$20s price is a better entry point for Stitch Fix. But given the fundamental recovery that Stitch Fix was able to achieve in Q4, this is a name worth watching.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Stitch Fix's fiscal fourth quarter results in greater detail, and also zoom in deeper on why the stock fell off a cliff despite strong headline results in the quarter.

Figure 1. Stitch Fix revenue trends

Source: Stitch Fix Q4 investor letter

As seen in the chart above, Stitch Fix saw a meaningful rebound in Q4. Q3 was hampered by supply constraints, in which the company fell behind on auto-ship orders and suffered its first-ever revenue decline of -9% y/y. In Q4, however, Stitch Fix rebounded to $443.4 million in revenue (+3% y/y), beating Wall Street's expectations of $415.4 million (-4% y/y) by a substantial margin. When also counting for the fact that FY19 was a 53-week fiscal year with a 14-week fourth quarter, Stitch Fix grew 11% y/y on an adjusted basis.

Similarly, Stitch Fix managed to continue growing active clients again, which the company defines as a customer that had any purchasing activity with Stitch Fix over the trailing twelve months. After losing ~50k active clients in Q3, the company added ~100k in Q4, with the active client base up 9% y/y. Note, however, that Stitch Fix's pace of active client growth is still lower than the ~17% y/y that the company notched in Q1 and Q2, pre-pandemic.

Figure 2. Stitch Fix active client trends

Source: Stitch Fix Q4 investor letter

Wall Street's biggest concern over the company, meanwhile (and the biggest driver behind its stock plunge) was the slower recovery timeline that management has laid out for fiscal 2021. Stitch Fix didn't offer up its usual annual guidance view, and only gave us two data points:

For Q1, mid-to-high single digit revenue growth (lower than 10.5% y/y consensus)

Revenue growth won't re-accelerate until the second half of fiscal 2021, which for Stitch Fix is the quarter beginning in February

Figure 3. Stitch Fix guidance statement

Source: Stitch Fix Q4 investor letter

Investors were hoping for a speedier recovery, especially with the stronger-than-expected Q4 results. There's still hope that Stitch Fix's outlook is simply overly cautious. CEO Katrina Lake's demand commentary during her prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call seems to suggest that Stitch Fix is executing well, especially compared to its Q3 trough:

As our distribution center capacity rebounded in late June, we dialed marketing back up. In July, we saw 50% year-over-year increase in our first Fix shipment, and we saw elevated growth continue through the month of August. This is the highest sequential first Fix growth rate we've seen in the last three years, so much so that we've had some higher than average Fix lead times as we catch up to support this windfall of new client demand. We believe this elevated first Fix demand will also drive incremental subsequent Fix volume in the quarters ahead, given that the majority of our clients choose to receive Fixes on a recurring basis."

We do think, based on the rapid bounceback in Q4 (especially in new active client acquisitions), Stitch Fix will see better than single-digit revenue growth in Q1 especially if its adjusted growth y/y in Q4 was already at 11% y/y.

More positive news on the profitability front. In Q3, Stitch Fix disappointed investors when the company suffered a four-point reduction in gross margins to 41%. This quarter, however, Stitch Fix managed an 80bps improvement in gross margins back to its usual ~45% margins:

Figure 4. Stitch Fix gross margin trends

Source: Stitch Fix Q4 investor letter

This improvement was driven by a reduction in Stitch Fix's inventory reserves (essentially lower-quality inventory to be written off). In addition, Stitch Fix also managed to generate $51.8 million of free cash flow in the quarter. And even in a pandemic-impacted FY20, Stitch Fix managed to remain FCF positive - distinguishing the company from many other small/mid-cap tech stocks that have burned cash heavily during the coronavirus.

Figure 5. Stitch Fix FCF Source: Stitch Fix Q4 investor letter

Key takeaways

Investors should be far less worried about Stitch Fix after seeing its fourth-quarter bounceback than immediately after the third quarter, when Stitch Fix saw declining revenues, active clients, and gross margins. In the span of three months, Stitch Fix wiped away all of these issues - leading us to believe that its outlook for FY21 may be understated. Monitor the dip here and buy in if Stitch Fix falls to the low $20s.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.