Although Agenus (AGEN) is a small pharmaceutical company, in terms of its under $1 billion stock market capitalization, it has a remarkably broad pipeline of potential cancer drugs. It has long been a commercial-stage company since it licenses a key ingredient of Shingrix to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). It hopes to complete the submission of a rolling BLA (Biologics License Application) to the FDA for balstilimab and zalifrelimab for second-line cervical cancer by the end of 2020. With accelerated approval that could mean a major new source of revenue as early as the second half of 2021.

Despite that, I believe the market continues to undervalue Agenus. In this article, I am going to focus on the Agenus collaboration with Merck, which recently generated some interesting Phase 1 data. I see this as a good indication of how valuable the Agenus pipeline could be, both in terms of potential royalties from larger players and in terms of the drugs it still wholly owns. After looking at the promise of MK-4830 for cancer, I will circle back to some observations on other pieces of the pipeline. In later articles, I will focus again on the potential value of balstilimab and zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, the drugs in the Gilead (GILD) collaboration, the drugs in the Incyte (INCY) collaboration, and the drugs still owned by Agenus with other targets, like TIGIT.

Data by YCharts

MK-4830

Agenus licensed what became MK-4830 to Merck (MRK) in April 2014. On September 20, 2020, MK-4830 Phase 1 data was released by Merck. This was an open-label study with 50 patients in monotherapy and 34 patients receiving MK-4830 combined with Keytruda, a PD-1 inhibitor. Over half the patients had at least three prior therapies for their cancers, which were solid tumors. In the dose-escalation phase, no dose-limiting toxicities occurred and patients receiving combination therapy had adverse events in line with those associated with Keytruda. The preliminary Objective Response Rate (ORR) was 24% for patients receiving the combination. Five responding patients had progressed on a prior anti-PD-1 therapy. Treatment is ongoing in several patients.

That is good data for patients with hard to treat solid tumors. Because of this suggestive early data, the trial will be expanded. Expansion cohorts include pancreatic adenocarcinoma, glioblastoma, head and neck squamous cell, advanced NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer), and gastric cancer.

MK-4830 is an anti-ILT4 antibody. ILT4 (immunoglobin-like transcript 4), also known as LILRB2 or leukocyte immunoglobin like receptor B2, is a protein found in cell membranes that has extracellular immunoreceptor inhibitory domains. In other words, it can inhibit an immune response when activated. It is found mainly on immune system cells such as monocytes, macrophages, dendritic cells, and granulocytes. It can become enriched in the tumor microenvironment, allowing cancer cells to escape immune system detection. Thus, ILT4 is a checkpoint molecule, similar in function to CTLA-4, but with a different mechanism of action.

Merck is responsible for all product development expenses for the antibody candidate. Agenus is eligible to receive up to an additional $95 million in milestone payments as well as royalties on worldwide product sales. Agenus received a $4 million milestone payment in August 2018 when the Phase 1 trial was started.

Immune modulating antibody pipeline

In valuing a company, I generally ascribe little or no value to preclinical work. Good Phase 1 results start building potential value, but there are failure points all along the way to commercial success, including end-market acceptance and competition. However, some results color other results. The good results from balstilimab and zalifrelimab enhance my confidence in the ability of Agenus to deliver more good results. I also note that zalifrelimab is a CTLA-4 inhibitor. Yervoy was the first approved CTLA-4 inhibitor. I see MK-4830 as existing in the same immune checkpoint framework. We will need to wait for more trial data, but it looks like Merck was smart to license this antibody.

The success at Merck now colors my view of much of the rest of the Agenus pipeline. Agenus has been claiming to have the technology to improve immune-oncology antibodies and to produce novel ones, but it is hard to evaluate those claims without trial data. I still expect there to be some failures, as there are in all sufficiently broad pipelines. But I am gaining more confidence in the preclinical work Agenus does. I have hope we will start seeing more positive results, including from partners. The potential of the therapies licensed by Gilead, should they get positive clinical results, are great. GS-1423, a Tumor Micro-Environment conditioning anti-CD73/TGF-beta bispecific, could be a game changer for cancer therapy. Gilead also has options to license AGEN2373 for CD137 and AGEN1223 for regulatory T cell depletion.

Moving to the Incyte pipeline licensed from Agenus, there are 4 antibodies, respectively for GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3, all of which are likely to be used in combination therapies. There is also a preclinical undisclosed therapy licensed to Incyte; which could mean the intellectual property is for a highly valued, novel target. As is typically the case for a company great at discovery, but aspiring to be a major pharmaceutical company, over time, Agenus will undoubtedly keep more of its discoveries to itself or license only ex-U.S. rights. It currently has a variety of preclinical targets that you can see on its Agenus pipeline page.

Conclusion

My conclusion is that the Agenus pipeline is far more valuable than investors are currently giving it credit for. Excitement can be dangerous to investors. But having a level of excitement beneath the real potential of a company can cause opportunities to be overlooked. I think the level of excitement about Agenus is below the level that the pipeline should be generating. The MK-4830 early results add to that conviction. I think that it is highly likely that Agenus will get its first cancer therapy commercial approvals in 2021 and begin building its oncology sales force. Of course, the usual caveats about clinical results apply. Agenus will then be in a good position to sell novel therapies as they go through the regulatory approval process throughout this decade. With milestone payments and, eventually, royalties coming in from partners, Agenus is likely to become one of the big wins for pharmaceutical investors for this decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGEN, GILD, INCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.