The Debt Pandemic: Sovereign Debt Workouts

Much official help is going to be needed to get countries through a solvency crisis and the four economists write that such re-structurings take an average of seven years.

Four top-flight economists have just written of their concerns in a publication of the International Monetary Fund and the picture they draw is scary.

The debt buildup in emerging market and developing economies is huge and the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have moved these countries to the edge of default.

Debt is building up all over the world, not just in the United States.

There is going to be a day of reckoning…or a week of reckoning…or a month of reckoning….

A group of top-flight economists take the topic of national debt issues to a global level in an article in the latest edition of the Fall 2020 issue of Finance and Development, a journal published by the International Monetary Fund.

“The Debt Pandemic” is the work of economists Jeremy Bulow of Stanford Business School; Carmen Reinhart, vice president and chief economist of the World Bank Group; Kenneth Rogoff of Harvard University’; and Christoph Trebesch of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

The authors conclude, in their review of “The Debt Pandemic” that

The global pandemic is a once-in-a-century shock that merits a generous response from official and private creditors toward emerging market and developing economies, including preserving the global trading system and helping countries weather debt problems.”

This is a tremendous suggestion to absorb.

Putting This In More Specific Terms

The authors can be a little more explicit about the current condition of debt distress in developing and emerging market economies.

For some, a crisis is imminent.”

For many more, only exceptionally low global interest rates may be delaying a reckoning.”

Default rates are rising and the need for debt restructuring is goring.”

The riskiest period may still lie ahead.”

Borrowing needs will only rise further as the economic damage mounts.”

Default episodes have taken, on average, seven years to resolve and typically involve multiple restructurings,”

Since March 2020 the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world have been fighting the effects of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying recession. So far, they have seemingly done a terrific job in avoiding a liquidity crisis.

The one stage of the recession that the Fed and others did not want to get to was that of the “solvency” crisis. The question always has been about whether or not we will move to this next stage.

This group of eminent authors seems to think that a solvency crisis cannot be avoided…at least for emerging market and developing economies.

The question then becomes, it such a solvency crisis occurs, will such a crisis carry over into the developed world?

You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet

The authors have not taken their arguments from the emerging market and developing economies of the world to the developed world.

At least they don’t expand on this possibility in the article they have produced for the International Monetary Fund.

But, I think that the implication is very clear.

Support must be forthcoming….”

I think that this is the substance behind the whole article. We have a problem and there is going to have to be a global response to this solvency crisis so that it does not spread to the developed world. But, this does not discuss the problems that the developed world might be having with its own solvency crisis.

Officials are going to have to respond to the problems as they develop. Private creditors generally are the first to get out through the door, leaving official bodies to deal with what is left.

For example, the authors comment that

During the 1980s emerging market debt crisis, private creditors were quite successful at pulling out funds as official creditors went in ever deeper. Similar developments were at play during the European debt crisis, when investors did take some losses in Greece….”

Thus, official creditors may be left holding the bag for the bulk of the losses, even when they start with little of the outstanding debt, as in Greece.”

So, officials must be prepared to devote a lot of time to this process and must be aware that a lot of resources may end up lost by the end of the crisis.

And, legal steps must added to present regulations to support orderly sovereign debt restructurings.

The authors argue that there must will be a tremendous amount of resources and time devoted to the working out of these debt workouts. Officials and private creditors are going to have to work together and there must be as much “fair” burden-sharing between parties as possible.

A further suggestion is that “the more official aid and soft loans can go toward helping needy citizens around the globe…the better.”

Is This The Time The Debt Catches Up With Us?

One could argue that this situation has been building up for a long time. As I have regularly written, in the United States the behavior that has gotten us here began in the early 1960s. But, “credit inflation” has been the policy followed by most countries in the European Union and Great Britain. In fact, most countries in the world are overly financed by debt.

Excessive debt loads eventually catches up with you. It may take a major pandemic to do it, but, that is always the danger. The problem with debt is that more and more debt always seems a good idea…until is isn’t.

The authors of “The Debt Pandemic” want people, private organizations and official, to be prepared. In terms of the debt in emerging market and developing economies they seem to think that the time is now. If they are correct, investors need to be prepared and take the relevant actions to protect themselves.

