An interesting pattern on the chart shows that there is support just below the current stock price.

The company saw a huge jump in its EPS in the fourth quarter and earnings are expected to increase again in Q1.

I have written several articles about consumer staple companies in the last few months and there seems to be a common theme about the companies. The stocks have been rising, the company fundamentals are good, and there is a bearish sentiment from analysts and investors. You can add Conagra (CAG) to the growing list with the company set to report fiscal first quarter earnings results on Thursday, October 1.

Analysts expect the company to earn $0.57 per share on the quarter and that would be a 32.6% increase over the $0.43 EPS the company reported last year. Conagra saw earnings grow by 108% in Q4 2020 and they have grown by 4% per year over the last three years.

Revenue is expected to increase to $2.61 billion for the first quarter and that is up by 9.0% from the $2.39 billion in Q1 2020. Revenue jumped by 26% in the fourth quarter and has increased by an average of 14% per year over the last three years. For 2021 as a whole, analysts expect earnings to grow by 4.4% while revenue is expected to slip by 2.5%.

Obviously, the packaged food industry has benefitted from consumers staying and eating at home during the pandemic and the 2021 outlook is likely reflecting the ideology that 2021 will see the economy return to normal.

Conagra's management efficiency measurements are in the average range at this time. The return on equity is 14.6% and the profit margin is at 12.6%. The stock is trading with a trailing P/E of 20.2 and a forward P/E of 15.2. The company pays a small dividend and the current yield is 2.4%.

An Interesting Pattern on the Weekly Chart

Looking at the weekly chart, if we go back to the beginning of 2019 and connect the lows from January and October of that year, the trend line that connects those lows extends out to connect with the low from June of this year. Of course, that is overlooking the dip in February and March that fell well below the trend line.

True technical analysts would argue against using such a trend line, but I think we have to consider what was happening in the first quarter. The initial response from investors was to sell everything. It didn't matter what sector or industry stocks were in, investors were selling. Once the market started to turn around and as we saw what patterns were going to develop in the work from home economy, it started to make more sense than consumer staples companies that produce food products would benefit from people eating at home. That's why I'm okay drawing the trend line the way I did.

We see that the recent pullback in Conagra has put the stock just above the trend line and the weekly overbought/oversold indicators moved out of overbought territory in the past month. Personally, I think the trend line will help keep the stock from falling sharply again.

Analysts Aren't as Bullish on Conagra as the Average Company

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators for Conagra, we see a similar result for the stock as we saw with other consumer staple companies like Kroger (KR), Campbell Soup (CPB), and Hormel (HRL). Analysts are far less bullish on Conagra than they are the average company. There are 17 analysts covering the stock at this time with seven "buy" ratings and 10 "hold" ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of 41.2% while the average buy percentage is between 65% and 75%.

In the past, I've had readers comment, "Who cares what analysts think?" While I agree with the statement to some degree, the fact of the matter is that an analyst upgrade can help boost the stock price. And if the majority of analysts are neutral or bearish on the stock, the odds of an upgrade are greater than the odds of a downgrade.

The short interest ratio for Conagra falls in the neutral range with a reading of 2.8. The average ratio falls in the 3.0 area, so I consider anything from 2.75 to 3.25 as a neutral reading. The short interest did increase from 7.2 million to 8.6 million from mid-August through the end of the month report. This suggests that the bearish sentiment toward the stock is increasing.

Conagra's put/call ratio is also in the neutral range with a reading of 0.91. There are 27,649 puts open and 30,318 calls open at this time. The ratio was at 0.83 back on June 30 when the company reported fourth quarter results. The current reading is one of the highest readings of the past three months. Like the increase in short interest, the rising put/call ratio suggests that sentiment is becoming increasingly bearish.

With analysts being bearish and neutral readings on the short interest ratio and put/call ratio, I would grade the overall sentiment as slightly bearish. The fact that the short interest increased and that the put/call ratio has been climbing, it makes me grade it as more bearish.

My Overall Take on Conagra

I like the fact that Conagra saw earnings jump so sharply in the fourth quarter and that they are expected to jump again for the first quarter. Seeing the revenue increase as well is yet another plus. The current economic environment is certainly helping the company and when the economy opens back up, we may see the growth slow a little, but I think it will be a long time before we see the majority of people resuming their old ways of eating out. Sure, most people will resume eating at restaurants once they are fully opened, but I think it will take a long time before the frequency of visits gets anywhere near where it was in pre-pandemic days.

On the technical side, I like the fact that the trend line connects the three lows that occurred under more normal market conditions. As I stated before, the drop in the first quarter was from panic selling and before people realized how the economic shutdowns could benefit some industries.

The fact that the sentiment is bearish, and becoming more bearish, is another plus. Bearish sentiment usually means the expectations are low and it makes it easier for the stock to climb after the earnings report.

The overall picture for Conagra is bullish, and I think the stock will continue to climb in the coming months. I can see the stock rising above the $40 level in the coming months and it could reach as high as $43 in the next six months based on my projections. If the stock falls below the $32 level, I would be concerned that the upward trend has come to an end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.