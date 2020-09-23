The current stock price of BioXcel Therapeutics is highly influenced by the approval and filing of the NDA for agitation in bipolar and schizophrenia.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Chuchu Mei as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is a buy, due to their promising clinical trial results in treating cancer and agitation associated with dementia and other pathophysiological conditions. Their leading product, BXCL501, has a lot of potential for treatment of mild to moderate acute agitation with good safety profile, regardless of underlying cause.

CNS at a glance

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the market's primary emphasis has been on the development of an effective vaccine. In doing so, the market has ignored the secondary impact of the pandemic - mental health. Historically, economic depression and social isolation have been proven to invoke depression and anxiety in healthy populations. For patients, psychiatric disorders, including bipolar, major depression disorder (MDD) or schizophrenia, bring long-lasting impact on various aspects of life. In 2020, the central nervous system (CNS) market has largely failed to keep up with $IBB. 2020 brought the failure of Acadia (NASDAQ:ACAD) Phase 3 trial, losing $1.5B overnight, and the failure of SAGE Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SAGE) phase 3 trial on MDD, accompanied by its losing $4B market value. However, significant opportunities within this market have arisen due to the circumstances of the pandemic.

About the company

BioXcel Therapeutics is based in Connecticut, USA. BioXcel was formed in an attempt to use artificial intelligence algorithm to explore the repurposing of drugs for novel conditions, primarily for CNS and cancer. BioXcel's AI identified lead asset, BXCL501, is a rapid onset, easy to administer, sublingual film for acute agitation in schizophrenia & bipolar. Their second-line drug, BXCL701, improves tumor microenvironments to allow T cells to work more efficiently.

Source: BioXcel Website presentation

BXCL501 for agitation

BXCL501 is a potential first-in-class sublingual thin film dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation. BXCL501 is for treatment of mild to moderate acute agitation associated with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or dementia.

Agitation is a common occurrence in most neuropsychiatric disorders, characterized by recurring episodes requiring frequent treatments. Over 150 million people worldwide suffer from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, dementia, delirium and opioid use disorder. Over 13M patients in the U.S. alone experience agitation. This represents a multi-billion-dollar financial burden. Current treatment options are suboptimal, including either physically restraining patients, or overly sedating therapies such as antipsychotic and benzodiazepine drugs. Additionally, antipsychotic drugs carry a black box warning for elderly patients. Therefore, dexmedetomidine seems like a better candidate for elderly patients since they can't take antipsychotics.

Source: BioXcel Website presentation

Compared to AXS-05 from Axsome (NASDAQ:AXSM), another player in the agitation field, BXCL501 acts acutely on agitation. SERENITY, current phase 3 trial, 180 mcg of BXCL501 significantly reduced agitation after 20 minutes (p < 0.0001), and continued to reduce agitation for the entire 120-minute duration, nearly returning to baseline, as shown in the figure above. BXCL501 was well tolerated with no serious adverse events. The key benefit of BXCL501 compared to other options on the market is the short onset of symptom relief, within 20 minutes of taking the drug.

Source: BioXcel Website presentation

Data on BXCL501's safety and efficacy should make it a slam dunk for approval in 2021. We are looking at a blockbuster drug that can create a multi-bagger within 2 years. Data of seriously lower risks with the next big catalyst in dementia, giving BioXcel a big potential boost.

Sublingual dexmedetomidine will work on agitation of all types. BXCL501 offers a novel mechanism and a highly differentiated approach. We are only beginning to understand the molecular pharmacology of many agents we use on a daily basis, such as sedatives or anxiolytics, but dexmedetomidine appears to be unique in that our insight into its mechanism of action was far advanced before its introduction into human clinical practice.

Source: Baylor University Medical Center Proceedings

α2-Adrenoceptor agonists may provide an attractive alternative to anesthetic adjunctive agents now in use because of their anesthetic-sparing and hemodynamic-stabilizing effects. Dexmedetomidine provides better perioperative hemodynamic stability than many agents now in use and may offer protection from ischemia due to the attenuated neuroendocrine response, but the incidence of hypotension and bradycardia requiring intervention during clinical studies was higher in the dexmedetomidine groups than in the placebo groups. α2-Adrenoceptor agonists do not affect the synthesis, storage, or metabolism of neurotransmitters and do not block the receptors, thus providing the possibility of reversing the hemodynamic effects with vasoactive drugs or the α2-agonist effects with a specific α2-adrenoceptor antagonist. Therefore, they may have a role in anesthesia for patients who are at high risk of myocardial ischemia while undergoing major surgery. One of the benefits of this molecule, compared to traditional clinical sedatives like benzodiazepines or opiates, is that it provides effective sedation without the risk of respiratory depression. With benzodiazepines, respiratory depression is a danger in patients that take these drugs either recreationally or under the supervision of a doctor. Additionally, there are no known contraindications for dexmedetomidine, whereas opiates and benzodiazepines carry a high risk of dangerous interactions. More than 30 percent of overdoses involving opioids also involve benzodiazepines. Sublingual administration is both fast-acting and convenient for patients who may feel the onset of an episode at any time during their daily life.

Finally, the possibility afforded by dexmedetomidine of continuing sedation throughout the extubation process without significant respiratory impairment and with lower analgesic requirements may pave their way to various populations and scenarios. It has not yet been determined if this will have any cost implications.

Various Clinical Outcomes

BioXcel is going after some serious heavy hitters in the CNS field. Dementia, hyperactive delirium and opioid withdrawal symptoms are all scourges that are difficult to treat.

Building on the potential of BioXcel's dexmedetomidine and the fact that it works independently of the underlying cause, its initial targets (agitation from Schizophrenic/bipolar, dementia, delirium, and opioid withdrawal) add up to billions in potential revenues, without competition. Its safety profile has already been established through 20 years of IV administration. Given the drug's promise, executives are already considering the implications for treating indications such as glossophobia, or the fear of public speaking. The executives clearly see it as a drug people will keep handy for moments when they need calming. There are many hurdles to reach this point, but given the safety profile, it seems an attainable goal. The most logical explanation for the very careful approach of TRANQUILITY is that findings from this trial at a higher dose could jeopardize the FDA's clean label for schizophrenia and bipolar. Leaving the door open for the drug's use in an outpatient setting is crucial going forward.

BioXcel is also doing a COVID-19 agitation trial, as many patients get extremely agitated with intubation. Massachusetts General Hospital is investigating BXCL501 for COVID-19 delirium. These are all ICU patients that can as easily get the generic IV dexmedetomidine. The reason BioXcel goes into the COVID-19 scene is either to test the potential of delirium of BXCL501, or the IV dexmedetomidine will require more intense monitoring. Cling film can be a lot less haste to administer, building on real-word data, learning from practical implementation procedures. It's bullish and supports off-label right away. If it has advantages over IV dexmedetomidine, and is efficacious on COVID-19 ICU patients, this may open the door for BXCL501 as a sub-chronic treatment to prevent postoperative delirium. Occurrence is very high (45%) in elderly patients.

BioXcel's initial strategy is to establish a foothold within an ER setting before moving on to market BXCL501 as an all-purpose calmer. Because BXCL501's mechanism of action in treating patients with agitation appeared to be independent of underlying neuropsychiatric disease conditions, BioXcel believes that BXCL501 has significant potential to treat agitation associated with other disorders, and is actively advancing programs in dementia (TRANQUILITY), opioid withdrawal symptoms (RELEASE) and delirium. BioXcel is also exploring the potential of BXCL501 in other hyperarousal disease states, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, alcohol withdrawal and as a treatment for phobias. Those initial billion-dollar markets will seem like nothing when BXCL501 becomes the adult pacifier we all carry in our pockets.

BXCL701 for solid tumors

BXCL701 is an investigational orally-available systemic innate immunity activator that inhibits DPP8/9 and FAP. FAP is related to DPP in function (protease) and expressed on many cancer cells. A predecessor to this drug is sibrotuzumab, which is an antibody against FAP, which failed in colorectal cancer trials. However, BXCL701 is a dual mechanism of action. DPP is traditionally associated with diabetes mellitus (insulin secretagogues). A research by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center showed that inhibiting DPP8/9 prevents lytic cell death in monocytes and macrophages. With the BXCL701, the next catalyst we will expect is 2020Q4 for the phase 1b/2 combo with Keytruda in treatment-emergent Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (tNEPC) and another Phase 2 basket of solid tumors trials with MD Anderson.

Financial Assessment

By 9th Sept, BioXcel closed at $42.6, giving them a market cap of around $992 million. Their Q2 2020 loss is 21 million dollars. Their Q2 net current cash is around $65.5 million.

Additionally, there was $21.4M ($1.06 per share) in the net loss versus $8.5M ($0.54 per share) decline for the same comparison. It makes sense that the bottom line depreciation widened due to the higher R&D commitment. That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $17.9M and $6.5M. We view the 175% R&D increase positively because the money spent today can translate into different indications. Given how many clinical milestones they're trying to achieve, this is unsurprising.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if it is a "serial diluter." A company that serially dilutes will render your investment. Given that the shares outstanding increased from $15.7M to $20.3M, my math reveals a 29% annual dilution.

Source: BioXcel Website

Regarding the balance sheet, there was $65M in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. Against the $21.4M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations for the next 3 quarters. Most of this capital came from a public offering back in 2018. Like most developmental-stage biotech, BioXcel has yet to garner any revenue. That is normal because right now, the bulk value of BioXcel resides in its developing drugs rather than sales. Hence, you should analyze other more meaningful metrics. With robust Phase III data in hand, this is a ~ $1B per year revenue opportunity.

BioXcel Phase II data in dementia in 4Q20: BXCL501 has a massive opportunity if it can keep showing efficacy in higher doses while avoiding side effects (particularly falls and syncope). Safety will be a key issue for BXCL501. Incremental dose escalation will be required to find an effective range that does not induce falls. On a recent conference call, BioXcel's CEO indicated a potential higher dose cohort into Q1'21 if current trials involving doses (30,60 and 90 μg) show a higher dose might be more effective.

BioXcel's other upside: BXCL501 is pursuing multiple other indications. Among the most near-term and promising include agitation due to opioid withdrawal and delirium, two indications with large populations of ~2M and ~4M patients.

BXCL501

ER/inpatient settings with 35% penetration $304M in peak sales in 2039 (90% risk-adjusted).

outpatient: 12.5% penetration and $631M in 2039 sales (75% risk-adjusted).

Dementia: Positive Phase II/III studies with limited AE's. 15% penetration results in $626M in 2039 sales (45% POS).

Opiate withdrawal: 12% penetration - $226M in 2039 peak sales (55% POS).

No credit for BXCL701 and $175M for sublingual film and EvolverAI platform.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for BioXcel is whether various drugs will continue to deliver strong data.

Concluding Remarks

In summary, I recommend a "buy" on BioXcel in response to their promising clinical trial results in treating cancer and agitation associated with dementia and other pathophysiological conditions. The current stock price is highly influenced by the approval and filing of the NDA for agitation in bipolar and schizophrenia. Putting it all together, it's rare to see a biotech startup with no marketed products attaining these many shots on reformulation of a molecule of decades of proven performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.