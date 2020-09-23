Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi Presents at Jefferies Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Virtual Summit Call Transcript

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Jefferies Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Virtual Summit September 23, 2020 1:45 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Amit Munshi - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Howerton - Jefferies

Chris Howerton

Hi, everyone. My name is Chris Howerton, part of the Jefferies biotechnology research team. Thanks so much for joining us for our Next Generation IBD Therapeutic Summit, the inaugural.

I'm very pleased to be introducing the next company presenting Arena Pharmaceuticals. And on behalf of the company is Amit Munshi, the CEO. Thanks so much for joining us Amit and maybe we'll even have some time for a little conversation at the end. But appreciate your presence and presenting today.

Amit Munshi

Chris, thanks again. And thanks to the entire Jefferies team for having us here today. I'll go through a few slides today. And then hopefully, we'll have a few moments at the end for some Q&A. So can I get the next slide please?

So the forward looking statements as usual, we'd like to provide you with a detailed set of forward-looking statements for a full list of our disclosures and risk factors, we ask that you take a look at our most recent SEC filings. And I will be making forward-looking statements as we go through the presentation today. Next slide?

So as we've all talked about extensively in the past Etrasimod and we believe it has the potential to be a best in disease, S1P receptor modulator and even a potentially best in disease oral compound for the treatment of IBD. We recognize fully that up to 80% of patients today, despite two decades of anti-TNF therapies have not or either have never received an anti-TNF therapy or are not in remission, so the market opportunity remains quite robust. We've spoken extensively in the past Etrasimod intrinsic features of receptor pharmacology and the lack of target activity, specifically in S1P2, the strong control in terms of durable remission rates out to a year and a clean safety profile as we've seen to-date, the pharmacodynamics remain, again, we believe best-in-class with rapid on-rate, and rapid off-rate in the short half life all with the convenience but for one the agent. Next slide?

You see Phase 3 programs comprised of two different elements, you see 52, which is ongoing in enrollment, and we expect to complete enrollment the trial by the end of this year, as we've made strong progress in UC 52, we have initiated UC 12. Again, both trials are designed to read out at the back end of next year. And we're excited that we've been able to keep these programs on track, on time with a high degree of study integrity throughout the COVID crisis. Next slide?

Again, just to make a fine point on it, and real shout out to the entire clinical team. The clinical ops team, the manufacturing team, supply chain, the entire group of people at Arena have been working tremendously hard through COVID in terms of maintaining momentum in the trials throughout the world, and I could not have been more proud of the organisation. Next slide?

It's important to understand that during this time, as we've been executing the trial, we've been spending a lot of time with payers, patients, providers in both quantitative research and qualitative research to really understand what is the most important thing and whether it's convenient delivery in terms of the broad ranging physician belief that the profile of a Etrasimod is a ideal for a moderate set of patients. We'll talk a little bit more about that as we go on today.

Payers, they are looking for products that don't have broke costly dose escalation, or decline in efficacy over time, as you see with many of the biologics. And patients are really, really looking for some step between the five assays and conventional therapies and the biologics. And so there's clearly a gap here, where patients are sub optimally treated on conventional therapies, but rather reluctant to move to biologics have peer issues in terms of moving to biologics, or frankly, I have providers who are saying we probably need to wait on the biologics. So there's this emerging gap that's becoming fairly obvious in terms of the marketplace. And we think Etrasimod is primed to fit into that role.

Novel oral agents continue to gain an increasing more percent of perception share in the physician community routinely across our large quantitative studies that we've conducted as one piece of routinely selected over the JAK's primarily because of the VTE risk which is already elevated in IBD patients, which has been further exacerbated by the JAK inhibitors, along with their black box malignancy warnings. And then across the board, Etrasimod selector was predominantly because of its fast on rate, fast off rate and of course an efficacy signal on that directionally with all the caveats across draw comparison [indiscernible] 2x ozanimod in a more recalcitrant patient population. Next slide?

So what we see in terms of market conditions is, patients move out of five assays and corticosteroids and even some low dose immunosuppressives. And before they move to biologics, this is where the bulk of the sub optimally treated patients are in the marketplace. And we've been spending a lot of time at Arena thinking about not only our registrational programs, but other programs that we want to begin to get up and running, to begin to address this patient population more broadly. We think again, this is where the market is asking for treatments. This is where patients are asking for treatments. Next slide?

So with that, I'm happy to announce a new study that we're intending to initiate in early 2021. The team's been working incredibly hard to get this up and running. And it's the Gladiator program. The Gladiator UC program is designed to enroll patients in two different formats. One, our patients who have the modified Mayo score four to six, but have an endoscopic score greater than or equal to one, but for some reason don't qualify for UC. So their rectal bleeding isn't where it needs to be, or their endoscopic scores where they need to be. These are truly moderate patients. And again, that's the sweet spot of the market. And we'll be taking those patients who screen fail out of the UC study for these specific areas, including endoscopic score and moving them into Gladiator.

And then, after UC enrollment completes, we'll be looking for these patients, de novo so two streams to enroll this Gladiator study. We expect to have this Gladiator date around the time of approval for the UC indication. So it's a multi-year study. It's a large scale study. But we think this is going to solidify and quantify this moderate population and squarely position Etrasimod as the preferred choice in that group.

The way it all sort of fits together is ELEVATE gives us access to patients who are a little bit more serious moving toward biologics and Gladiator gives us a broader access to earlier patients in that same sub population. So together we think those two studies, the three studies that will be 1252 and the Gladiator program are going to really help us quantify this really important set of patients. Next slide?

And then, finally, I want to provide a new update on the cultivate study the Phase 2/3 program in Crohn's disease. As you will recall, we had suspended guidance on the Crohn's program we've had along with other people had significant issues initiating large scale global trials in the middle of COVID-19, and we've been looking for important ways to really get critical data specifically around the dose finding the 2 milligrams and 3 milligrams and the way we're going to do this is we're going to introduce a new Phase 2 study, this part of the overall face 2/3 program, we call it sub-study A and a sub-study A will be 14-week, induction trial, looking at Etrasimod 2 and 3 milligrams and we'll go a long way toward helping us make an important dosing decision next year.

So we'd originally talked about having data next year, we suspended that guidance to COVID-19. And we're pleased to say we've been able to engineer a way to make sure that we have Crohn's data next year ahead of the UC face 2/3 read out, we think this is going to be important for the overall program and important for the dose finding decision that has to get made.

So that's a lot of information on some new trials. But our milestones and catalysts remain on track from our previous guidance. We're adding the CULTIVATE Phase 2 now into the middle of next year. And we're excited about the upcoming 80 readouts and, of course, the [indiscernible] readout in IBS pain, mid-Q1. So an exciting time for us.

As a company, we continue to make progress across all fronts. And we think the addition of Gladiator is going to play a major role in our long-term commercial success of the compound. And we're pleased to be able to be able to provide important dose finding decision around the CULTIVATE study, and the Phase 2/3 dosing in Crohn's patients middle of next year.

So let me pause there, and I think I've left some time for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Howerton

Yes, absolutely. That's awesome to see the updates, Amit, thank you so much for sharing those today. And yes, so maybe a few things to unpack with respect to the new trials and I guess first with respect to Gladiator, is the expectation I think you said that the results should be around the time that you're expecting some sort of PDUFA decision. Is that right?

Amit Munshi

Yes. I mean, approximately, there's a lot of moving part -- an approximation. And, but that's what we're aiming for is to make sure the data is available as we enter the commercial space.

Chris Howerton

Got it. Yes, totally. And so, I know that, obviously, the ELEVATE trial is theoretically a little bit more on the severe side and Gladiator a little bit more on the moderate side. Let's say, one obvious question or potentially just obvious to me is then, what have you thought about things in terms of add-on therapies and combination studies and things like that, is that part of the eventual program here that you think?

Amit Munshi

Yes, Chris, it's a great question. We think a lot of these autoimmune areas, [indiscernible]. We know that single therapies are really, really driving 25% to 30% of patients and placebo adjusted basis into remission. So we think that the field is ripe and is more therapeutic options emerge, especially safer oral options that you can stack on top of biologics, for example, those questions become more and more prevalent. So these are the areas that we're studying very hard internally. We've teed up a lot of animal model work. We want to make sure that, first, do no harm here, right? So we want to make sure we're not overly immunosuppressing patients, and creating additional adverse events. And how do you think about the dosing and what kind of dose adjustments you have to make for the foundational therapy as well as the therapy you add on top of that. So we're doing a lot of modeling. we're talking to a lot of experts, we have animal models up and running. We're actively exploring some really interesting ideas here. Again, I know we're talking about IBD here, we're exploring those ideas in IBD and other autoimmune areas, because we think that's where the world is going to go.

Chris Howerton

Yes, okay, totally. And, with respect to the new Phase 2, it's still in the captivate program, right? Is that cultivate, I'm sorry, I'm getting a little lost on the…

Amit Munshi

It's part of the cultivate program. Don't worry, I make the same mistake often. The CULTIVATE, yes, is still part of the CULTIVATE program, is designed to add in some additional long-term data, patients will flow from one set of studies to another. There's some other nuances here that are not on this graphic. But again, the idea is to make sure that to try to stay as close to the original timelines as we possibly can, given the COVID environment. One of the most important thing is to see if we can separate that two and three milligram and the program allows us to think about that next year.

Chris Howerton

Got it. Okay. And so, as we're looking at this kind of programmatic Gantt chart, what line should we be paying attention to? I'm sorry, that the one that -- the slide that we just had, that was focusing on CULTIVATE? Yes, so which line is the data for next year and how does that kind of build upon itself, maybe just walk us through for those of us that are uninitiated?

Amit Munshi

Sure. So the Sub-study A is a 14-week induction study, two and three milligrams, we're looking at quantitative measures of endoscopy and endoscopic improvement, as well as CDI, but really looking for the quantitative measures here, the 7.3 milligram, at 14-week, so it's that top bar. And that's going to inform how we run the 2b and then into the three program and still more work to be done on the 2b and three elements. But we were confident this will help us begin to separate the two and three milligram. And if we can start seeing separation, endoscopically here, that'll go a long way toward us making the important decision about which dose to take into Phase 3.

Chris Howerton

Got it. I totally understand it. And so, the obvious feature here is that it's not placebo controlled. And so I could see both advantages and disadvantages of that. And I guess, how do you see it? Or maybe I could ask the question, if you don't touch on it.

Amit Munshi

No, absolutely. We debated that internally extensively. The choices to wait for that two to three milligram decision to go out in time or to try to get an early read on that two to three milligram decision and the fastest way to do that is in a non-placebo controlled trial. So, it's still a well-controlled trial. We're using hard endpoints of endoscopic response. We'll be looking closely at the histology and that'll help us really determine whether we're seeing physiologically we're seeing changes. The symptom elements will capture through CDAI and that's the one that's most subject to the placebo.

The primary efficacy endpoint here is looking at endoscopically which is not as susceptible to placebo response. So, we have some quantitative hard endpoints that allow us to really begin to separate the two and three milligram.

Chris Howerton

Got it. And so, with respect to the let's say, the placebo response, I think point well taken with the CDAI is that that certainly more heterogeneous and potential to have influence -- from the placebo group, but at any sense in terms of what we might be able to expect, like if there was a placebo controlled, what would it look like in terms of endoscopic healing and remission? What do you think?

Amit Munshi

So what we'll do, as we get closer to the time point as we've done historically was will provide some kind of benchmark data on placebo response on CDAI and [Scott] [ph] permission. So there's some benchmarks, we will look at that data. It's important -- this is as much for us being able to provide an important data readout for the external world but it's also just important to start as part of the overall program to be able to separate. We also want to make sure the three milligram is safe, is the first thing in 3 milligrams into patients, we've taken 3 milligrams into a broad range of healthy volunteers, it looks fine, and the healthy. It will be the first time we're taking it into patients. So again, we want to make sure that we're thinking about this systematically. And as we get closer, we'll be able to provide a little bit more context on what the expectations might be.

Chris Howerton

Yes, okay, that's totally fair. And so, basically to summarize here is that, although there are potential limitations of not having a placebo control group, the clear advantages are that, I imagine enrollments a lot easier, that there's no chance that they'll be going to placebo arm. You can get an answer sooner than later. And that if there is a clear dosing decision that can be made, you save a lot of money and time moving downstream in terms of multiple arms in your Phase 2 and 3 studies.

Amit Munshi

Exactly. And don't forget the sub-study 1 has already been initiated, already began initiating right at the beginning of COVID. And so as COVID resolve sub-study 1 will also continue to gain traction. So we're really pushing both of those forward, it's not the end. But it just allows us to make some initial safety decisions and some initial dosing decisions. And if we see no differences histologically and endoscopic response between 2 and 3 milligrams at 14 weeks, then we'll have to rethink whether we drop one of the dose groups even in the sub-study 1. So those are [indiscernible] answer as we go forward for the whole year to continue to gain momentum on the program. And continue to really keep moving things forward as we have with the UC program, despite COVID.

Chris Howerton

Yes. Okay. All right. Very good. Okay, so maybe, turning back a little more broadly to ulcerative colitis, and I guess the class of drugs, S1P1 modulators agonists, I'm not sure exactly what we call them, but the -- we did have top line results from Ozanimod earlier this year that were positive. And I think, most of kind of thought of that as being validating for the class and certainly for your drug in particular. So I guess, what are your thoughts on that specific question? And what are you and the team looking for it, the full results, which I think are UHEW, I don't know that's been confirmed or not?

Amit Munshi

Yes, that's our expectation. Again, I don't think that's been confirmed. We found it interesting that p value is provided without effect size.

Chris Howerton

As a statistician, I hate that man. It's so annoying.

Amit Munshi

And it's one of these situations where, larger company BMS, can get away with that, right? And if a smaller company does that, it's get decimated. So but our expectation was Ozanimod is active, clearly, we saw the p value, it's active, Phase 2 was active, they overpower their Phase 3, we've been saying that for a considerable amount of time, a very large Phase 3 program. So it's not a surprise that they saw statistically significant effect. Our expectation, and it's completely uninformed by data, but just our expectation is that we will see something that looks like the Phase 2 data.

Chris Howerton

That's a Bayesian approach. Certainly, that makes sense.

Amit Munshi

So there's no reason to believe it would be substantially better. Otherwise, you would have seen it in the press release. There's no reason to believe we were substantially worse. So we think it will look similar. And it's really interesting the other program that read out in the space in the last quarter or two, was the Roche Integron program, [indiscernible]. And interestingly, they look fairly similar from Phase 2 to Phase 3, there wasn't some miraculous drop off in efficacy. Their Phase 2 had an inverse dose response that had a drop off in efficacy from week six to week 10. A little bit of a scatterplot in terms of efficacy and their Phase 3 look exactly the same. So, nice to see some consistency from Phase 2 to Phase 3. And, again, our expectation completely void of any information -- Ozanimod would look similar.

Chris Howerton

It's fair, I mean, that's a pretty -- it's the best information we do have, I guess. And, the one thing that I always joke about is that data rarely gets materially better moving, downstream in terms of trials, from one to two, or two to three. So I think a replication would be great. And certainly some diminution of efficacy wouldn't be totally unexpected.

Amit Munshi

Exactly. Yes, we'll kind of be in that range. And then, we're super excited about our Phase 3 program. I'm incredibly proud of the organization, as I mentioned, in terms of being able to maintain the momentum and maintain the timing. And, Chris, I think the hardest part has been maintaining steady integrity. And so we paid very, very close attention to making sure that through COVID, we're managing every patient at every site in every country, every day, and making sure that we're managing to ensure no missing values, and we're staying within the boundary conditions that were originally set out in the statistical analysis plan. And the team has done an excellent job. So, really pleased.

Chris Howerton

I mean, that's absolutely -- I had a chance to speak to your CMO last week. And he really kind of walked me through all of that, and just how, it's almost -- it's very personal, almost at this point in terms of him and his team kind of making sure that everybody makes it through right, which is obviously fantastic.

Okay. And so you don't want to spend too much time on competitor program, certainly. But I think in this case, it might be useful just to kind of think like, how some of the sell side investors are that -- how can we use this to predict what's going to happen with the Etrasimod? So I think maybe what I heard you say was that when you look at Ozanimod and the full results, you'd like somewhat of consistency from Phase 2 to 3, and that would give you confidence that yours would also replicate from Phase 2 to Phase 3, I mean, a, is that true? And then, secondarily, or b, Is there anything else that you think would be informative to your program or your investors?

Amit Munshi

Yes, True North had a lot of kind of ups and downs, it was initiated, inside one company, it was then executed inside company three, and then wrapped up inside company -- inside another company two and then wrapped up inside a company number three, in the middle of that they had the refusal to file because [Technical Difficulty]. So that program has gone through lots of ups and downs, I like to believe and that our program is just better designed top to bottom for everyone. We took a lot of painstaking attention in the beginning. We really thought carefully about the three two study design, we talked to experts in the field, we talked to the agency. It hasn't been in multiple hands and hasn't had multiple changes. So we hope to be able to replicate our Phase 2 data and the Phase 3, that's our expectation.

And I can't speak for the ins and outs of the nuances of where their program has been. But I can tell you that in my 30 years in the business, there are very few cases when a drug changes hands two, three times along the way that there aren't actual changes to the protocol made. They had delays and enrollment, they had to change some of the elements of the study because of that was done in [indiscernible] hands. And then, of course, we did -- was faced with some of the lingering issues there. So again, I think, that's the no one's fault. That's just companies got acquired and the drug changed hands, but then you have whole new teams, running the programs all the way along. So that also lends a lot of complexity, as far as True North is concerned.

Chris Howerton

Yes. Okay. Very good. And so, earlier today, we hosted a panel with a couple of physicians who both treat IBD patients and do some research and I think one of the things that I thought was interesting out of that conversation was that for the perception of both of these physicians are that S1Ps won't necessarily be as safe as promised. So I guess, one would be -- what's your reaction to that and because it was surprising to me, I must say. And then, secondarily, what do you think is specific about Etrasimod that there may be lends in more towards tolerability or safer than others that have been in the class?

Amit Munshi

Sure. Look, their skepticism is understandable. They've been dealing with the JAKs.

Chris Howerton

That's what they pointed out to.

Amit Munshi

And to be exact to the promise to be these crazy safe molecules and we've seen exactly the opposite, especially at the high doses. And so they have all the reason to be skeptical of a new class of drugs that's kind of promising to be safer than the JAKs. But the reality is this. No S1P modulator, even in the MS phase has a black box for malignancy, right? We don't increase VTE risks, the VTE risk component is something that just simply doesn't get enough air time and attention as it relates to the JAKs. We know that IBD patients already have a 2x elevated risk. Some studies suggest 3x elevated risk of VTEs. We know that 50% to 60% more than a majority are women of childbearing age. So they're on contraception that VTE risk is elevated more. And now you get JAKs come in that other, again, elevate to the VTE risk. We haven't seen VTE risk with any of the S1P modulators, even going back to the first generation nonspecific compounds. So it's just not a classifier. So the things that the JAKs have are just not class effects with the S1P modulators. So broadly, we believe the S1P modulators demonstrate a overall cleaner safety profile as it compares Etrasimod/Ozanimod, the story is a little bit more nuanced. But the data is all already out there.

We have the fastest on-rate, we're the fastest off-rate, now, why does that matter? The only time you need a faster -- the only time a patient comes in to change a modality is when they're in a flare. Rapidity of action is really important. It's not just repetitive action in terms of lymphocyte counts, we've demonstrated statistically significant changes on rectal bleeding stool frequency as early as two weeks. And it's because we don't have a titration schedule. So we don't have to wait two weeks or three weeks to get to that [indiscernible] and then have at that trailing efficacy signal, we're seeing that in a matter of days.

And so we like that feature of the drug and that's directly related to the fact that has a completely different activity on the G couple receptor and the group channel and has far less activity on the growth channel relative to its overall activity compared to the competing products. So we don't have a titration schedule, we see up single digit heart rate change at day one and all of that combines together to create a preferential profile.

So just to recap, and compare the JAKs, if any of the liabilities near term and compared to the JAKs, you have any of the ongoing monitoring, I'll point out that several of the JAKs have GI perforations on their label, right? So I mean, the last thing you want to do is increase risk first, the patient already have diminished barrier function in their guts. So it's -- I think that they have reason to be skeptical. The JAKs have created a very negative sort of scenario for gastroenterologist. We've treated close to 1000 patients now out a couple of years and we're seeing a durability of activity, we're seeing consistency of safety signal.

We get a lot of questions about pre-treatment EKGs like most doctors handle pre-treatment EKGs. And the reality is patients already have to go in for pre-treatment, everything chest X ray, master testing, COVID testing, it's out there all of that anyway. With JAK inhibitors and we don't have any of those, we just have a baseline EKG. So again, we're seeing a profile that across the board looks more convenient. We want them to be a lot more convenient, with minimum -- we expect to be minimum monitoring requirements, and an overall better performance of JAK. So I'm fully understanding appreciate where the physicians are at today. There's a long road ahead and we continue to see the more data that we have, the more information we have the better our profile gets relative to the competition.

Chris Howerton

Right. Okay. Well, so I guess, what do you expect kind of the safety database to look like upon like a first approval and I guess what do you think that there's going to be specific education that's required to kind of get over this perception? Or I guess what is your thinking around that?

Amit Munshi

Yes, I think if you talk to physicians that have used Etrasimod in the clinic, you'll get a very different perspective in terms of the compound. So there's no substitute for physicians using the drug in their own practice. So we'll be working hard to make sure there's broad utilization of that more physicians have experienced with the drug. Gladiator is a big part of that, right? Allows us to get to this really important patient subset, and it has this really important unmet need and get broader access to physicians who want to treat these patients. So, the more we use them, the more you'll see that what we're talking about is a classic converse.

Let me be clear, there is no drug out there that is devoid of any adverse events, right? So let's not fool ourselves that there will be things that occur, right? But it's all about relative risk, compared to alternatives. And here, we're comparing ourselves on one hand to anti-TNFs, which have really de minimis efficacy signals, we're looking at [seven delton] [ph], for domain, for example, with Humira. They have, as you saw in the peer comments, they're frustrated with the dose escalation there, that's a big issue. Humira one in three patients at six months, based on our data seem to either those escalate Humira double their dose, or eight double the frequency of use. So you see drugs get really, really up in that high end of the range on pricing. That again, continues to open up the market opportunity for us.

Chris Howerton

Yes. Okay, totally. And I think point well taken is that, once a physician actually uses the drug, they're certainly in a better position to talk from experience and sounds like the experience has been good thus far, at least from your perspective.

Amit Munshi

Yes. And there's a long road ahead. I totally understand that. If I was sitting on the panel of the physicians, I say, I totally understand it. We want to make sure that you have adequate access to Etrasimod through the clinical programs and through the early launch and then let's have a conversation then.

Chris Howerton

Yeah, okay. Totally. All right. And so I think we just were running, maybe have three or four minutes or so. So, one other thing that I'll just point out is obviously Etrasimod has opportunities and dermatological indications that I think we should get some information relatively soon. But maybe one thing that spanning kind of the dosing decisions that you're talking about, in Crohn's disease, the dermatological opportunities is the controlled release formulation. So, what exactly are you trying to accomplish there? And how can this be overlaid to kind of your ongoing and planned clinical development here?

Amit Munshi

Yes. Thanks Chris. The reason to do the control release was really because these are homegrown products, we have intrinsically a very deep understanding of how the drug works, and specifically how this specific molecule that is in our hands Etrasimod works in the human body, and we just through literally a decade of work. And the simple idea that we had was, we already had the lowest intrinsic first source heart rate effect, can we make it better? And the reason to do that was really two things extend and expand. So to extend the intellectual property life of the compound, which then leads us to expand the level of potential indications. And derm really being one of the most important ones that the dermatologists are much more sensitized to adverse events. And so we're able to take our already, first those heart rate effect down, which is single digits, down to low single digits. We think that's a potential game changer for the class.

The game plan right now is to move that compound forward as fast as possible, have it ready to go into Phase 3 in our derm indications, and then we'll bridge it into our UC, but that'll be post approval. That's it. We can have a staged approach, as part of just a lifecycle plan. It's interesting, we get lots of questions. Why did you guys do this, is there something wrong with the Etrasimod? If you're a big company, you're constantly thinking about lifecycle planning, right? When I was at Amgen, we were thinking about new last time we had Neupogen, we're thinking about Darbepoetin Alfa, when we had Epoetin Alfa and simply because of lifecycle planning, making the experience better for patients and physicians extending the market exclusivity and intellectual property at the same time, being able to go into more indications. And that's exactly what we're doing.

Chris Howerton

Yes. So for the derm indications it's almost seen as, I don't know if I want to say must have but certainly, it important feature to kind of limit any tolerability issues that may or may not be apparent. But with respect to IBD, it's more as you know, a lifecycle management and a nice to have profile for those indications that are fair, way to put it?

Amit Munshi

Well, that's pretty close. Look, if we didn't have it today, we still have so much better than the JAK inhibitors in the derm industry. So it's not like we're really wrestling with how different is S1P modulation from the JAK, sort of Etrasimod from the JAKs in the derm occasion. So we already have substantial separation relative to JAKs in the derm pace. On the safety side, we'll see what the efficacy looks like, obviously, later this year. And this just makes it better just gets rid of that one more hurdle the physician may say, why, I don't want to do this? I'm worried about this? And you can take that objection out. And we'll be the same for the gastroenterologist and other therapeutic areas that we choose to go in over time. Because this allows us to do this, this allows us to continue building multiple additional indications for Etrasimod over time.

Chris Howerton

Okay. That's great. So maybe just on -- very briefly on EOE, what is the plans there? I think probably data towards the end of next year, beginning of '22 said, at least, that's what the Gantt chart says here.

Amit Munshi

Yes. Probably, below the line COVID dependent timelines. We're still trying to get the study up and running this year. If we're able to do it, we'll be able to stay on track. Across the board, I think we've done a pretty good job of making sure we're delivering and we're working really hard to see if we can get that study up and running this year.

Chris Howerton

Okay. Well, I will just stay tuned there. Okay. And as maybe in just the final moments that we have here, I think, certainly investors and I talk a lot about the atopic dermatitis readouts very soon, which comment on if you want, but what are -- outside of those readouts very soon. What else should we be paying attention to over the next year, so do you think?

Amit Munshi

Yes. So first with the completion of the ELEVATE 52 enrollment. The advice of course atopic derm data later this year, mid-Q1 will have the CULTIVATE IBS pain. That's an IBS C&D, that's a Phase 2b study. We're looking at three doses in placebo. So we think there's just a really exciting opportunity in there that, frankly, we don't get a lot of chance to talk about. And then, through the back end of next year, we'll have the AIA data. Our second derm indication and then we are reading on Phase 3 studies.

As we talked about, CULTIVATE, we will have the initial data read, mid-year. And then, EPD 418 is one of two cardiovascular programs for the company. The second one we'll be disclosing later in the year. And both will have readouts in '21, both clinical stage programs. So just really gives us another leg of the stool for the business. And we're super excited about where that those cardiovascular programs are heading. We think there's tremendous unmet medical need and we had delayed because of COVID on the Phase 1 with the Phase 1 unit shut down before we're back up and running and back on track to get to Phase 2, study up and running.

Chris Howerton

Okay. So just, I will say that I have seen increased interest in 418. So I think that certainly is on people's radar. So but just to clarify Amit, is that a second indication for 418 or a second molecule within cardiovascular?

Amit Munshi

It's the second compound within cardiovascular. We're doing a lot of work on it now to make sure we get all the pieces we need in place before we disclose that program later in the year.

Chris Howerton

Okay. Well, this is very exciting. And I think, obviously, paying attention to atopic dermatitis, which should certainly be, I think a monumental step forward for your company and the program to kind of think about not only is it just, in this tried and trued path to some degree in IBD. But what is the breadth of opportunity here, which I'm frankly very excited about.

Amit Munshi

We're as well so look forward to the data. Thanks again, Chris.

Chris Howerton

Okay. All right. Well, thanks so much for joining us and exciting developments today. Thanks for sharing that with us and I hope everybody has a great rest of your day. And stay safe out there.

Amit Munshi

You as well. Thanks again.