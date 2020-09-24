By selling the common now and buying the preferred or debentures, you would end up with more new shares.

Just Energy Group (JE) is an alternative energy retailer. Essentially, its business model is to sell electricity and natural gas contracts to customers and then buy the energy to supply those contracts. Just Energy isn't an incumbent utility, which means that its customer acquisition is a bit creative. The company does everything from operating kiosks in malls to selling plans door-to-door. Face-to-face selling of anything hasn't been a particularly good business to be in lately, but the flip side is that energy is generally an essential service, so its existing customers are mostly paying their bills.

However, Just Energy has also significantly leveraged its balance sheet, with a few classes of debt and some preferred shares, all of which are senior to the company's common equity.

Restructuring

To help deal with these issues, Just Energy has proposed a restructuring. Essentially, a bunch of debt and all the preferred shares would be converted into new shares of the company. To make the new shares tradeable at a reasonable price, it is doing a 33:1 reverse split as part of the transaction.

The table below shows the number of shares various securities will receive. The subordinated convertible debentures trade in Canada under the symbols JE.DB.C and JE.DB.D. The last price is ~$35 per $100 of par value. Thus, for $350 CAD, the holders will receive 35.92 new shares. $350 CAD is roughly $262 USD, so those who are buying the debentures now are paying about $7.29 USD for every new share they will receive.

The preferred shares (JE.PA) are trading at $2.21 USD, so for $221 USD, the holders will receive 33.39 new shares. That is only $6.62 US for every new share.

The table below shows the number of common shares received for each option. The publicly traded securities are the Subordinated Convertible Debentures, the Preferred Shares, and the Common Shares.

Source: Just Energy Group News release

The common shares are trading at $0.29 USD per share, or $9.57 per new share. The subscription deadline has passed, so no current buyers of any of these securities will get subscription rights.

As you can see, both the preferred and convertible debentures are trading at a material discount to the common shares. So, any current owner of the common shares can sell the common and buy the preferred or debentures, which will exchange into more common shares once the arrangement closes. An alternative option would be to sell the common and senior securities that convert into the same number of common shares and keep the remaining cash.

Valuation

Determining which option is best requires a view on the value of the firm after the transaction. A comparable sold out in early 2019 at 4X EBITDA. Just Energy's next fiscal year guidance is $130-160 million base EBITDA, which would imply a value of $520-640 million for the firm. Pro forma for this transaction (see figure below), the company expects to have $424 million of debt and 46.6 million shares outstanding. That implies a share price range of $2.06-4.63. That suggests the market prices for all the instruments might be too high, but even if your view is that either the company's guidance or 4X EBITDA is too low, it makes sense to switch to the senior securities and get more common shares after the transaction for no additional cost.

Source: Company Presentation

There are a number of potential risks here as well. The company will no longer be overleveraged, but its position as a direct marketer of energy plans sometimes makes its product more expensive than its competitors' plans (because they have to pay the sales staff). Given energy is largely a commodity service, being a higher-cost provider is potentially not a very sustainable business model.

Naturally, COVID-19 is also a continuing risk. One of Just Energy's big sales methods has been through kiosks in shopping malls. It isn't obvious how long it will take foot traffic in malls to recover, and whether people will be willing to engage in conversation with sales kiosk workers once it does.

Risks

The recapitalization transaction has a number of conditions (shareholder and debtholder votes, court approval, etc.), and all have been met except for one. Just Energy recently announced that FERC, the regulator, has not yet given approval, which is delaying the close. The company did note that its FERC application didn't have any interventions, comments, or objections, and to me, there doesn't seem to be any reason why FERC wouldn't approve this. However, if the recapitalization transaction doesn't happen for any reason, it's quite possible that Just Energy could end up filing for bankruptcy. I think that is one reason the debentures trade at a higher effective price than the preferred shares - if the company does end up filing for bankruptcy, they will be one step higher on the priority ladder.

Conclusion

I am not enthusiastic about the value of the shares after the transaction. Since there is a significant spread between the common and the senior securities, I am long the debentures/preferred and have purchased puts on the common shares to cover the value of the number of common they will convert to. This covers the risk that the shares will trade down immediately after close due to selling from former bondholders/preferred shareholders who aren't interested in owning common shares. That said, if you have a stronger opinion of the go-forward business, it still makes sense to switch to the senior securities to capture the spread.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JE.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long JE.PA and TSE:JE.DB.D. I also hold put options on JE common stock as described in the article.