Sell, Sell, Sell: Why, When, And How

I consider why, when and how you should sell overvalued stocks.

Most investors have plenty of rules to buy, but lack rules to sell.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction: May you live in interesting times.

The elections, the Fed, the pandemic! Should I sell, should I hold? How much do I stand to lose?

The last couple weeks have been high in emotions for all investors. I know, because I’ve received an unusually high amount of email asking for guidance. My newsfeed is also full of junk from the media, which thrives on panic-producing headlines.

Source: Open Domain

Panic selling is never good. Mindful, planned selling, also known as pruning, is always good. In fact, if you learn how to do this with skill, you’ll never be compelled to panic sell. As stocks become overvalued, you’ll be able to rationally pick exit points. As they become undervalued, you’ll be able to pick entry points.

In this article, I offer dividend investors a simple framework to decide when to sell their stocks.

There are two main reasons why a dividend investor would want to sell a stock:

The fundamentals and future prospects have seriously deteriorated and the dividend is no longer safe. The price has become absurdly overvalued.

Note that this article will only cover reason number 2. If you are able to detect a safe dividend, you are able to detect an unsafe one, in which case you should be able to figure out when to sell because of bad fundamentals.

However, selling on valuation is a different beast: Why sell? When to sell? How to sell?

These questions, I have pondered since I started investing. I have found it interesting that there are some investors who say they “buy and hold” forever. Is this because they believe that stocks never become overvalued? Or because they are unable of estimating when this is the case?

This article will tackle why you should sell stocks based on valuation. It will also suggest when to do so. (You’ll see, knowing when to sell also leads to knowing when to buy). Finally we’ll look at how you should do it (all in one go, or little by little?).

Why you should sell based on valuation.

Any investor who believes markets aren’t totally efficient – this should be all investors – understands that price and value are two different things.

Like Buffett would say, price is what you pay, value is what you get.

To illustrate this graphically, let’s suggest that the value of a stock increases linearly at 7% per annum. That’s the dark red line on the chart below.

Source: author’s data.

Every 7 years, value would double, as you can see here. Over long periods of time, price tends to move with value. But over shorter periods of time, say anywhere from 1 to a few years, there can often be a disconnect between price and value.

This leads to the stock being overvalued at times, and undervalued at other times.

The savvy investor knows that he should buy stocks when they are priced below value. It follows he should be just as interested in selling these stocks when price goes above value.

The investor who buys and holds from 1 to 2 will make 100%.

The investor who buys at 1, sells at 2, buys back at 0.75 and rides it until 2, makes 333%.

Of course, this suggests that you buy at the bottom and sell at the top. This won’t happen exactly like this, but you get the point.

For dividend investors, the potential is even more powerful. I explained the concepts in one of our classic Seeking Alpha articles: “How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income.”

More recently, I showcased how investors can put this idea to work: “Shift to value and supercharge your income.”

The idea is quite simple: Buy a stock which yields 4%. The stock doubles, and now yields 2%. You sell it and buy a new 4% stock: your income has just doubled. Tax would complicate the situation a little, but once again, you get the idea.

This is why Robert and I always say: “Capital gains are insurance against lackluster dividend growth”…provided you know when to realize them.

But increasing your income is only one of three benefits of selling overvalued stocks. This is also explained in my article, detailing why I sold half my Home Depot (HD) shares at $280.

Reason 1: You can significantly increase your income. As a dividend investor, isn’t this your goal?

You can significantly increase your income. As a dividend investor, isn’t this your goal? Reason 2: You shift your portfolio to value. Would you rather know that you own assets which are worth more than their price, or that you own assets which are worth less than their price?

You shift your portfolio to value. Would you rather know that you own assets which are worth more than their price, or that you own assets which are worth less than their price? Reason 3: You can achieve more diversification. This will be covered later. But consider why you’d want this: In my article “The history of 50 dividend aristocrats and what it means for your retirement,” I showed how diversification can provide you with higher income growth with lower risks.

These are the rational reasons. There is also the psychological reason. Who has never said “Aww man, if only I sold XYZ when it was trading at $1,000”? Not you, if you’ve been applying these concepts.

And what’s better, you don’t have to part ways forever with your stocks.

In my recent article “5 undervalued blue chip high dividend growth stocks you need to buy now,” I gave an example of this:

Hopefully by now, we can agree that if we can know when a stock is overvalued or undervalued, we’d be much better off.

But we now need to ask the darn question: When is a stock overvalued or undervalued?

When to sell overvalued stocks?

To know when to sell an overvalued stock is to know when a stock is overvalued.

The question has been tackled by many academics and investors. Complex discounted cash flow models, applying peer median multiples, and throwing darts at a board, are but some of the techniques which investors have come up with.

I have always been a believer that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. And what follows applies only to high quality dividend stocks. If you were hoping to apply it to shaky penny stock investments, it won’t work.

Robert and I noticed something while analyzing high quality dividend stocks, which we call All Weather dividend stocks.

Over time, these stocks grow their dividend at a certain rate. Over years, the price tends to go up in line with the dividend. Sometimes it seriously lags, creating higher than usual dividend yields. Sometimes it leads, creating lower than usual dividend yields.

But for the most part, the dividend yield would oscillate in a quite narrow range. For instance, over the past decade, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has yielded as little as 2.3% and as much as 4%. But on half of all trading days, the yield was between 2.7% and 3.3%.

For 25% of trading days, the yield was between 2.3% and 2.7%, and for another 25% it was between 3.3% and 4%. The median was 2.8%.

This means that a “normal” range for JNJ is between 2.7% and 3.3%. Anything outside of that range is historically overvalued or undervalued.

Here are the ranges for a few stocks we will look at in this article. Note that I picked one per sector to show that this technique can be applied to all sectors.

Stock Min 25th Median 75th Max T. Rowe Price (TROW) 1.5% 2.1% 2.3% 2.8% 4.2% Air Products and Chemicals (APD) 1.7% 2.3% 2.5% 2.7% 3.4% Federal Realty (FRT) 2.2% 2.7% 3.0% 3.3% 6.4% Southern (SO) 3.5% 4.4% 4.7% 4.9% 5.7% Microsoft (MSFT) 0.9% 1.8% 2.5% 2.7% 3.5% AT&T (T) 4.4% 5.2% 5.5% 6.0% 7.8% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.3% 2.7% 2.8% 3.3% 4.0% Chevron (CVX) 2.6% 3.3% 3.7% 4.1% 9.5% 3M (MMM) 1.8% 2.4% 2.6% 2.7% 5.0% Clorox (CLX) 1.8% 2.5% 2.9% 3.3% 3.8% Home Depot (HD) 1.6% 2.0% 2.2% 2.6% 3.9%

Source: data from mad-dividends.com

We can easily overlay this insight onto a price graph, calculating the theoretical price, assuming the stock traded at any of these above yields.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

Undervalued: The dark blue area charts the range of prices if the stock traded at a yield between the maximum yield and the 75th percentile.

Fair (Slightly Undervalued): The light blue area charts between the 75th percentile and the median yield.

Fair (Slightly Overvalued): The light pink area charts between the median and the 25th percentile.

Overvalued: The dark red area charts between the median and the minimum yield.

Remember yield and price have an inverse relationship, the higher the price, the lower the yield.

As the dividend increases, the range of prices which are fair, overvalued or undervalued changes.

It is easy to see on the chart how buying JNJ in the dark blue area between 2010 and 2013 would have been a significantly better investment than buying it in 2017 in the red area.

You’ll also notice in this chart, and the ones which follow, that for the most part, the stock only spent short amounts of time out of the light blue and light pink areas.

A simple strategy, therefore, would be to :

Consider buying in the dark blue area. Hold through the light blue and light pink. Consider selling in the red area.

Let’s look at these charts for a few more stocks, and see what we can learn from them.

Becoming very overvalued: Clorox and Air Products and Chemicals.

Based on this framework, we can easily pull out a chart and see whether a stock might be trading at a valuation which might not make sense.

Our first example is Clorox. Looking at the chart, the last time it was fairly valued was around the fall of last year, not long after I announced that “Clorox is a SWAN, even at these prices.”

By late April, the stock had shot up into the red zone. I warned that an entry at these prices would be foolish. The price continued to rise to new heights and set record-low dividend yields.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

And here is the thing: Clorox is still very overvalued relative to its history. This chart suggests that the price could decline at least until $170, and the stock still wouldn’t look cheap.

Another example is Air Products and Chemicals. The valuation here has been hectic, with the stock oscillating between undervalued and overvalued in extremely short periods of time.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

Overvaluation never ends well: 3M and Southern

But here is the thing, overvaluation never ends well.

In late 2017, and early 2018, 3M was clearly overvalued. This prompted Robert to write at the time “Why I can’t buy 3M.”

Since then, there has been nothing but pain for the stock, as you can see in the chart below.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

The stock is down 30% since that article. On the other hand, buying in May 2020, as Robert suggested this year, would have resulted in a cheeky 15% appreciation in just a few months.

For Southern, we didn’t get it quite as right. Robert first suggested buying Southern in April 2019, when it traded at a fair, to slightly overvalued price already. In November, when the price was clearly overvalued, Robert failed to sell it, because of the lack of attractive opportunities within the sector, and our willingness to keep a healthy level of exposure to utilities. In retrospect, we could have avoided this.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype.

Sooner or later, the crowd realises that the emperor has no clothes and the price comes crashing down. Just look how systematically Southern went into the overvalued range, and snapped back down into the undervalued range, just to repeat the cycle all over.

Both 3M and Southern are now, once again at prices which investors should consider again.

Looking very undervalued: Federal Realty and Chevron

It is a myth to believe that all of the stock market is overvalued. Some sectors have been slammed. You know which ones: real estate and energy.

And there is a fair reason these stocks have been hit. But in every sector, there are a few superior companies, which have phenomenal liquidity, and phenomenal commitment to their dividend policies.

Do you ascribe to Howard Marks’ rules number 1 and 2?

- Rule No. 1: Most things will prove to be cyclical. – Rule No. 2: Some of the greatest opportunities for gain and loss come when other people forget Rule No. 1.

If so, you believe that mankind will prevail, that we will move on from the pandemic, and that large, financially afloat companies, will come out okay on the other side.

In this case, here are a couple high yielding stocks which trade way below their fair ranges.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

Chevron traded well below its fair range back in late 2015 to early 2016. It recovered. It is now once again trading well below its range. We believe it will recover, as Robert explains in his most recent article on the stock.

Federal Realty is in a very similar situation, trading at bargain valuations which hadn’t been seen in over a decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

High growth versus Low growth: Home Depot and AT&T

Another lesson these charts can show us is the difference between high dividend growth stocks and low dividend growth stocks.

On average, you can expect higher dividend growth companies to increase more in value than low dividend growth companies.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype.

Consider the above chart for Home Depot. Back in 2010, $70 would have been an absurd price to pay for the stock, way above the red area. On the other hand, today $220 would be an attractive price to purchase the stock. In late March, when I suggested buying Home Depot at $186, it was in the undervalued range. When I sold half of my shares at $280, it was knocking on the door of the overvalued range.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype.

However, an expensive price for AT&T 10 years ago doesn’t look that different as an expensive price for AT&T today. This is due to the low dividend growth.

There is always a trade-off between high and low yield, but provided that you can meet your goals with low yielding stocks, and you have time on your hand, you might want to prefer lower yielding high-growth dividend stocks. Ultimately, you’ll probably end up with a balance of both, with more of your portfolio in a certain category.

Do ranges change with time? T. Rowe Price and Microsoft

The final question is: do ranges change with time?

If the prospects for dividend growth decrease as a company matures, shouldn’t it yield more?

Inversely, if the prospects for dividend growth increase, shouldn’t it yield less?

The answer is yes, but within reason.

Look at the chart for T. Rowe Price. It spent half of the decade in the pink and red areas, and the next half in the light blue and blue areas.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Could we conclude that the range has somewhat shifted. That the pink range is the new red range, and the light blue range is the new pink range? Only time would tell, but it would certainly be a conservative approach. Thus at current prices, TROW would be only slightly undervalued. Historically, it is considerably undervalued.

On the other hand, consider Microsoft.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype.

Since 2017, the stock has taken off and made it into the stratosphere. Can we conclude that the range has changed? Yes, but it would be unreasonable to assume it has changed that much. The top of the pink range is at $114. Do we realistically see Microsoft going down that far? Maybe, maybe not. You be the judge.

Maybe, Microsoft should no longer be considered as a dividend stock, because of its lackluster yield. Maybe we could say that a P/E ratio would be a better fit.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Yet the 36 P/E seems rich as well for Microsoft. Yet it is “only” 28% above its median P/E, instead of more than 100% above its median dividend yield. This suggests that dividend yield ranges do change, yet I can only conclude that MSFT remains overvalued, But maybe not by as much as these charts would suggest.

To wrap up when to sell:

If a company’s 10-year prospects remain similar to the recent past and that the dividend is safe, one would be well served by considering to sell when a stock enters the red zone; that is to say, it yields less than it has in 75% of the trading days over the past decade.

How to sell?

Now comes the topic of how to sell. A lot of clues were covered in the previous section. As such this will be much more concise.

As you have seen, while companies don’t usually stay in the red zone for a long time, it can happen.

For that reason alone, I suggest not selling all your shares in one go. The number I like to sell is half. If the price goes even higher, I still have a sizeable position which will profit from this. If the price goes back down, I can buy again later at a more attractive price.

So when a stock approaches or enters the red zone, you can consider:

How much of a gain would you be booking by selling now? What would be the tax impact?

At what yield would you need to reinvest the proceeds to replace 100% of income? (the formula to solve this including capital gains tax is explained here)

Do you have a replacement candidate which is undervalued and yields enough to replace your income?

If yes, sell 50% of your position.

If you don’t have a replacement, you might still want to sell part, although maybe less than 50%. I’d suggest 25% of the position. I don’t think you should have large amounts of cash sitting around not contributing to building income. Maybe you disagree, but it’s just too big a gamble for me.

Then over the next month or two, closely monitor technicals and the overall trend. Set a target at which you would sell either all, or another half of the position. When the stock hits that target, sell and be happy with your decision. At some point in the next 5 years, you most likely will have an opportunity to buy back at a more attractive valuation (not necessarily a more attractive price though, but that is irrelevant).

This is how I approach the nitty gritty of actually putting in sell orders; you might have rules that work better for you.

So there you have it. In just a whooping 3,000 words, we have seen why, when and how to sell dividend stocks.

One last word

Disclosure: I am/we are long T VFC HD CVX JNJ TROW FRT MMM SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.