A high valuation and shareholders offering quite a few shares at the offering prevent me from getting excited here.

Bentley Systems (BSY) has gone public in an offering well-received by the market. The IPO price was set above the preliminary range, in part because it is solidly profitable and reports decent top line sales growth, yet the issue is that the valuation has ballooned to more than 60 times earnings. I appreciate the future of the business and the high valuations across the sector, and while relative valuations look reasonable, the absolute valuation multiples prevent me from jumping onboard.

Infrastructure Engineering Software

Bentley is a global provider of software for infrastructure engineering. Its software solutions allow for civil, structural, geological and plant engineering. Founded in 1984 by the namesake Bentley brothers, the company has developed integrated software offerings across professional areas, project lifecycles and different geographical areas.

In terms of the actual functional areas, it is public works that are responsible for about 50% of sales, as this includes roads, rail, airports and utility networks. Industrial applications such as power generation, factories, oil & gas and mining make up 40% of sales, with a small portion of revenues derived from commercial applications such as hospitals, campuses and offices.

Infrastructure is complex due to the large scale and interconnectedness required between multiple disciplines at and between many stages, not just from design, built and completion, but also maintenance. With a presence in many countries, the company is truly globally diversified, being a beneficiary of multiple long-term trends such as increased digitalization, demographic growth, need for more and updated infrastructure, and more focus on lifecycle analysis, among others.

IPO Process and Valuation Thoughts

Underwriters initially aimed to sell 10.75 million shares in a price range between $17 and $19 per share, as solid demand meant that the final offer price was set at $22 per share, and thus, Bentley Systems will obtain $236 million in gross proceeds. Unfortunately, none of these proceeds will benefit the company, with all the shares offered by selling shareholders.

A total of 261.2 million shares are outstanding following the offering, which gives Bentley Systems a $5.75 billion equity valuation. This valuation is even a bit higher as the company reports a pro forma net debt load of $487 million by June 30, boosting the enterprise value well over $6 billion.

It must be said that the underlying financial numbers look resilient, as they show solid growth in combination with compelling margins. While the financials are complicated in a small way due to an accounting change, that impacts sales by less than a percent, so there's no major detraction.

Over the years 2017 to 2019, the company has grown total revenues from $629 million in 2017 to $692 million in 2018, with sales hitting the $735 million mark last year. Operating profits came in at $121 million in 2017 and 2018 and hit $140 million last year, with margins approaching 20% (all based on GAAP accounting).

Growth has been strong in 2020 despite COVID-19, with sales up around 9% in the first half of the year, as a similar performance in the second half of the year could result in an $800 million revenue number. COVID-19 actually provides a near-term boost, with revenues being sticky thanks to licensing models but costs falling, thereby providing (at least a temporary) earnings boost. Operating profits jumped to $90 million on just $379 million in sales in the first six months of the year. For modeling purposes, I work with 20% margin assumptions, revealing operating profit potential of around $160 million based on potential revenues for 2020.

As the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $188 million last year, leverage ratios came in around 2.5 times - very manageable given the growth and solid cash flow conversion. Pegging interest expenses around $20 million, I see potential earnings before taxes at around $140 million. Assuming a tax rate of 20%, that works down to net earnings of $112 million, or about $0.43 per share. At the offer price, this translates into a sky-high multiple around 50 times earnings, with shares trading around 8 times sales.

With shares trading at $28 in the first hour of trading, the equity value has risen to $7.3 billion, for an enterprise value of $7.8 billion. At this valuation, the earnings multiple has expanded to 65 times earnings and roughly 10 times sales.

What Now?

Do not get me wrong. This is a very sound business that, unfortunately, is carrying a steep valuation. Risk factors mostly relate to the state of the economy and the company's competitive position. To place its valuation into perspective, we can look at some related competitors, such as Autodesk (ADSK), Trimble (TRMB), and Aspen Technology (AZPN), among a few others.

Let's put the valuations in perspective. Autodesk generates billings at a rate of around $4 billion with similar margins at a valuation of around $50 billion, translating into very steep a valuation as well at around 12 times sales and a similar sky-high earnings multiple. Trimble is not a great comparison, in my opinion, while Aspen is of similar size with $600 million in sales, yet far more profitable with EBIT margins as high as 50%. For this reason, Aspen carries an even higher multiple at 15 times sales, or $9 billion in actual dollar terms.

So, based on these comparisons, the valuation looks largely in line, yet it might very well be that the entire business is overvalued, including Bentley Systems, despite the predictable recent revenue growth. Add to this that selling shareholders are the only ones offering shares in this IPO, I find it easy to steer clear of the shares.

The price-to-earnings multiples are simply very high and margins are quite impressive already, with little potential on that front to dramatically reduce valuation multiples. While the solid high-single digit revenue growth looks compelling, and given COVID-19 does not have an immediate impact on the results (with usage down 3-5% during the pandemic), one can expect some sort of slowdown if the economy feels the underlying pain of COVID-19. Amidst all of this, the valuation is too steep, in my opinion, to create a compelling risk-reward here at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.