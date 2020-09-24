XLU will continue to underperform until institutional and individual investors prefer value over growth.

Renewable energy and competition from companies outside the traditional utility sector are putting pressure on utility stock prices.

Utility stocks are failing to perform in up markets while proving only limited value as a safe-haven in down markets.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) has not performed well for much of this year. A slower economy should encourage investment in safer stocks, such as utility companies with their guaranteed rates of return, but so far that thesis has not panned out.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

The XLU includes a broader array of companies, including ones focused on natural gas rather than electricity or gas-electricity multiline and one focused on water.

Electric utilities and multiline utilities make up around 94% of XLU with natural gas and water utilities making up 5%, and the balance carried in the State Street Institutional Liquid Reserves Fund.

The four largest holdings of XLU, along with market cap, are

NextEra Energy (NEE) $135.24B

Dominion Energy (D) $65.44B

Duke Energy (DUK) $60.72B

Southern Company (SO) $56.01B

January saw the XLU index begin the year north of $63 and reach up to $71 by mid-February before it began its downward journey.

By the third week in March, the index had found itself down to $43 and change, losses that took it back to levels of 2016. From that low point, XLU rebounded but was never able to reach that $70-mark again.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Even in the current selloff, XLU continues to slide along with other sectors. Over the past 30 days, XLU has dropped more than 2.3%, while the S&P 500 index has declined 2.4%.

A non-electric company, American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), has been one of the stars of XLU this year, with a year-to-date stock price increase of 14.1%, just behind NextEra Energy's 14.8% lead. Without AWW, XLU would have looked even worse.

So why is XLU not performing better in the face of favorable winds?

While traditional utility companies have moved to include renewable energy products in their generation mix, investors have been turning towards companies fully dependent on renewable energy for their revenue, and stocks focused on energy but outside the traditional utility sector.

Even for NextEra Energy, certainly an early leader in renewable energy, its Florida Power and Light subsidiary continues to mix its electrical generation from a combination of traditional and renewable sources.

Source: NextEra Energy September 2020 Investor Presentation

Investors are looking for higher growth stocks and a greater commitment to renewable energy sources than they have been able to find in traditional utility companies.

Renewable Energy Stocks

Renewable energy companies remain small but their growth has been fast-paced. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) is the largest ETF in the renewable energy sector and its assets under management is $1.38B compared to XLU's $11.32B.

ICLN's four largest holdings, along with market cap, are

Sunrun (RUN) $7.83B

Plug Power (PLUG) $4.85B

Xinyi Solar Holdings (OTCPK:XISHY) $90.22B

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) $9.49B

(Source: ICLN holdings statement)

In comparison, NRG Energy (NRG), the smallest company included in XLU, contains a market cap of around $7B.

Unlike traditional utilities, these renewable energy stocks offer small-to-no dividends and/or current profits.

Sunrun and Plug Power have negative forward earnings per share with no dividend, while SolarEdge Technologies is carrying a forward P/E of 47.95 with no dividend and information on Xinyi Solar is limited because it is not traded on a U.S. exchange.

At the same time, the stocks of these smaller companies, like Sunrun and Plug Power, have been on a run this year.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

As a result, the ICLN ETF has sharply outperformed XLU and is attracting investors.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Competition from other industries

XLU's competition does not confine itself to renewable energy companies.

Companies engaged in developing new sources of energy are not neatly classified into one sector, such as utilities. They inhabit such S&P sectors as industrials and materials, all of which have produced better results than the utility sector, or at least have lost less money year to date, even with the current downturn in the markets:

S&P 500 + 2.6%

Industrials - 5.5%

Materials + 3.1%

Utilities - 10.2%

(Source: SPDR Tracker, as of September 23, 2020)

Not every company in each of these sectors is in the energy business, and in many cases, energy is just a part of their larger businesses.

While their company products may not be focused only in areas served by traditional electric utilities, they are expanding their business models into areas traditionally dominated by utilities.

Companies such as Air Products and Chemicals (APD), a materials company now building an ammonia plant in Saudi Arabia, with ammonia being touted as an alternative clean energy source when created by using solar power.

Emerson Electric (EMR), an industrial company engaged in building microgrids that use renewable energy along with storage batteries.

The list continues with companies such as General Electric (GE) building wind turbines, and Target (TGT) installing solar panels on the roofs of its stores.

Conclusion

I have been relentlessly bullish on utilities. You can see this in my two previous articles (XLU: Time For Utilities and XLU: Long-Term Investors Need To Pay Attention).

I can understand the comfort level that investors find in traditional utilities with their relatively safe dividends and certainty of annual revenues and profits but a combination of factors, some industry-specific and others that are market-wide, is converging to negatively impact the utility sector and reduce my views to a neutral stance on the sector, especially if September proves to be a repeat of March.

When growth stocks are in favor, as they have been this year, utility investors are missing out on the outsized rewards that come with additional risk from highly leveraged companies with great revenue forecasts.

At the same time, when the market drops and investors rush to cash, utility stocks are proving to decline, albeit at a slower pace than other sectors, but offering only value as a safe haven for investors.

Until the mindset of individual and institutional investors change away from growth and towards value stocks, XLU will continue to underperform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.