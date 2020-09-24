The company makes big steps towards survival, but near-term perspectives of its shares are muted at best.

Borr Drilling (BORR) has recently announced that it was contemplating offering of $40 million - $50 million and that it managed to extend maturity of $595 million of loan facilities until January 2023. Borr Drilling continues its attempts to improve its liquidity profile for the near future so let’s take a closer look at what’s going on.

Source: Borr Drilling presentation

So, here is what Borr Drilling managed to do:

The company extended maturities with bank syndicates and Hayfin ($595 million in total) to January 2023. After this move, Borr Drilling will have no maturities until Q4 2022 as shown on the slide above. The above-mentioned creditors agreed to lower minimum liquidity covenant to $5 million until maturity. In practice, this means that the liquidity covenant was de-facto eliminated. Creditors demanded an improved liquidity profile, so Borr Drilling had to do another equity raise. The company finished the second quarter with $34.6 million on the balance sheet so it did not have any material cash cushion. Creditor’s desire to see more money put into Borr Drilling is completely understandable. Borr Drilling will issue $40 - $50 million of shares at a price of $0.70 per share (57 million – 71 million new shares). Certain investors have already committed to subscribe to $30 million of shares. The ultimate size of the offering depends on demand for the remaining shares. Some of the proceeds from the offering may be directed to buying bonds on discount: “The Company may also use part of the proceeds to repurchase bonds under the Company’s USD 350 million convertible bond loan on term acceptable to the Board”. Interestingly, Borr Drilling mentioned that its moves “will strengthen the balance sheet ahead of possible industry consolidation”. Earlier this year, Borr Drilling issued 46 million shares as part of its “mini-restructuring”, so the company enjoys steady demand for its shares, although the transactions happen in the penny zone.

In addition, Borr Drilling stated that Pemex has already paid for 65% of the money it owes to the company’s integrated well services joint venture entities in Mexico. Borr noted that it was an improvement compared to the previous situation. However, it is obvious that there is still plenty of work to do on this front.

From a business perspective, Borr Drilling made another important step towards positioning itself for the market recovery. The company has almost cleared its way to 2023 which is a great achievement given the current state of the offshore drilling market. Borr owns a fleet of modern jack-ups which will be the first in line to enjoy better conditions once the offshore drilling activity starts to pick up. In my opinion, “recovery by 2023” for the shallow water segment looks like a plausible scenario, especially given the fact that many older jack-ups will likely leave the scene in 2021 – 2023.

From a shareholders’ perspective, the situation is less rosy. While Borr proved that certain investors are interested in its stock, this interest presents itself in the penny stock zone. Given the uncertainty regarding the timing of the offshore drilling recovery as well as uncertainty regarding Pemex’ ability to pay for Borr’s services in time, Borr may choose to make more equity offerings in case it needs additional liquidity, diluting current shareholders in a step-by-step process. I believe that the fear of the “wheel of dilution” is the main reason why Borr shares did not react positively to the good news.

Borr increasingly looks like a survivor but near-term perspectives of its shares remain muted at best.

