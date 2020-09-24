Midcap S&P 400 Avoid, Sell And Short Candidates

Tuesday night's announcement by Interactive Brokers that the organization is raising margin requirements on almost every retail account next week has sent in waves of selling on Wall Street, Wednesday, September 23, with most averages down -2% or more as of this writing. It amounts to a mechanical (forced selling) "margin call" on literally tens of billions worth of stock, options and futures positions over several weeks, affecting the pricing of potentially the entire U.S. market through late October. The excuse is to protect the firm from expected volatility going into the November election, but if other brokers follow suit, dramatically lower stock prices may be in order for Wall Street. About the only way to block the negative effect of the selling would be an emergency Federal Reserve money printing decision in coming days. However, I think the Fed is on hold for a bigger dip in equities first, only weeks from the election.

I ran a sort yesterday of some relatively weak performers since early March vs. the overall S&P 400 midcap index, with low volatility characteristics the past two months, that have broken down in the middle of September. I consider this list a great starting point for fundamental research on the individual equities for possible short sales (hedges) against longs in your portfolio. At the very least, I give them a Sell or Avoid rating currently, until the smoke clears from the election chaos approaching fast.

The trading idea is stocks lacking any serious buying momentum going into September, witnessing an uptick in selling the last few weeks, could be larger than normal losers as the autumn months play out into the hotly-contested November transition of political power. Another wave of coronavirus spread into the winter and the lack of federal stimulus spending may also usher in a double-dip recession.

By far, the banks/financials and many REITs have been complete losers the last month of trading. I have written stories about the rotten future for the banking sector in particular, discussing Citigroup (C) here, following the impact of a weaker dollar future. I also wrote last week about a group of financials in the S&P 500 performing poorly here. If you haven't yet, I would start with selling and shorting financials and REITs in your portfolio, especially if using a 4- to 6-week trading window.

For this article, I am eliminating the banks and REITs in my sort, and focusing on a group of 21 out of 400 in the midcap index that look primed to lead the market lower in coming weeks. I wanted to find stocks under both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Plus, sliding Accumulation/Distribution Lines and On Balance Volume were included to verify negative momentum characteristics. The price was required to perform in line or worse than the S&P 400 index over the last seven months.

This is the result of the weak momentum, turning lower in price computer sort. The companies included are Belden (BDC), Cabot Corp. (CBT), ChampionX (CHX), Clean Harbors (CLH), Carlisle Companies (CSL), FTI Consulting (FCN), Goodyear Tire (GT), Harley-Davidson (HOG), HealthEquity (HQY), Hexcel (HXL), Nordstrom (JWN), MasTec (MTZ), nVent Electric (NVT), ONE Gas (OGS), PBF Energy (PBF), Post Holdings (POST), Perspecta (PRSP), Sabre (SABR), Sonoco Products (SON), Visteon (VC), Yelp (YELP).

Below are the charts for you to review the technical picture I am describing.

Final Thoughts

I expect this group of stocks to either rise less robustly or fall considerably faster than the index direction the next 1-3 months. I have only mentioned Goodyear and Nordstrom in past Seeking Alpha articles. I was bullish on Goodyear a year ago, before the recession hit. However, it holds sizable leverage and usually performs poorly in a recession, like 2020 has found itself. Nordstrom is a stock I have been short, off and on, since the coronavirus recession appeared. I have talked about its weak trading momentum, the economic shutdown effect at mall stores, and the company's excessive debt level once or twice during the summer.

As a group, this list "underperformed" the overall S&P 400 peer index rise by -27% on average the last seven months, just as the coronavirus pandemic began hitting America. The lack of buying interest in the shares late during the summer, and renewed selling with the potential for a double-dip recession into 2021 are the reasons I am projecting a continuation of rough performance from the list. Statistically speaking, a diverse group of equities that underperform over a 6- or 7-month period tends to remain in a relative sell-off mode for several more months, at a minimum, from my research.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. This article only touches the surface of the research required to make an educated buy/sell decision on an individual equity. Momentum research should only represent a small fraction of your entire investment process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Investors should understand that shorting involves greater risk than a regular long approach to investing. You can lose more than you invest initially, if good news propels a stock higher unexpectedly. I suggest shorting a large number of individual stocks with your capital only as a hedge against your investments on the long side. Small short positions and a net-neutral to somewhat net-long portfolio design overall will keep bearish short-sale picks from ruining your day, when one or more invariably outperform the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are short C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we may initiate a short position in GT, HOG, JWN, YELP over the next 72 hours.



