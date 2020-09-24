Investors may look at Teva Pharmaceutical as an example of how heavy debt hurts stock performance.

When stock market sell-off pressures accelerate, companies that are slow to turnaround their prospects fall hard. Such declines may prove more fatal to a portfolio compared to strong companies that drop. DXC Technology Company (DXC) is one of many beaten-up companies whose prospects need more time to play out. When investors panic, patience is the last thing on their minds.

The over 20% drop in Apple (AAPL) stock from 52-week highs differs from DXC’s 16% weekly drop. Investors who bet on a stock split creating value learned the hard way that a shift in sentiment will change the narrative. Apple may have more shares on the market and appeal to more investors. Those who bought the stock at over $110 will have to wait out the sell-off.

Apple’s business is as solid as ever and its profit margins are set to improve. Service revenue is expanding. For example, the company launched its first online store in India, widening its addressable market. The more iPhone users, the more apps and services Apple sells in India.

DXC In a World Of Hurt

DXC stock typically rallies in November, thanks to seasonal strength:

In 2017, the company’s ambitious growth increased its appetite for acquiring companies. By the end of last year, debt ballooned to $8.2 billion, a CAGR of 75.3%:

Now that businesses are slowing, DXC has to slim down. But not quick enough. The sale of its U.S. State and Local Health and Human Services will bring in $5 billion.

Related Companies with High Debt

Technology investors may look at the drug manufacturing sector to learn how poorly heavily indebted firms underperform. Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) has a debt/equity of 1.9 times. Its strategy of harvesting positive cash flow from generic drug sales to pay down debt works in a healthy environment. A lawsuit from New York State is heightening uncertainties ahead.

Teva and DXC's debt compared:

If Teva has to pay over $1 billion in fines, it will slow the company’s debt reduction plans.

Below, Teva shareholders panicked and sold:

Conversely, DXC reported a book-to-bill of 1.2 times in the first quarter. It focused on its customers and people to the market, increasing renewals and cross-selling to increase its addressable market. For example, DXC expanded its relationship with Sabre. It fixed 38 of the identified 40 challenged accounts.

DXC’s cost reduction plan will save it $550 million in costs this year. In the current second quarter, the company expects to expand margins. DXC forecast Q2 revenue in the range of $4.4-4.5 billion. Margins will rise slightly from 5% to 5.5% sequentially.

Headwinds

DXC incurred restructuring costs of $72 million or 24 cents a share. Amortization of acquired intangibles cost 45 cents per diluted share, or $148 million. And revenue fell 5.7% sequentially to $4.5 billion.

Fortunately, the asset sale to the U.S. state and local health and human services will bring its debt to less than $5.5 billion.

Despite the headwinds, there are opportunities for investors. DXC’s fade from the $20 level to $16.28 at the time of writing creates a buying opportunity for value investors.

The poor performance in DXC stock triggered a bearish quant rating:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) operates in the same sector as DXC but is more attractive. The stock pays a 48 cent dividend, which it recently resumed, yielding 5.16% annually. I compared DXC to Himax Technologies (HIMX) because this stock is facing another violent short-term sell-off. Investors who bet an augmented reality device from Apple or developments in Microsoft’s wearable bought Himax stock. Yet, the 3D sensing supplier will not report quarterly results until November. By then, the stock may fade lower like DXC stock. This gives speculators another entry point to both stocks.

BlackBerry (BB), which is also struggling to pivot to a growth market in cybersecurity, has no positive catalysts to suggest a meaningful uptrend in shares. And DXC has a higher likelihood of paring debt in the next few quarters, winning more contracts, and attracting value investors. This suggests that if the companies above fail to reward investors, DXC is a better bet.

Longer term, DXC said it is working towards maintaining a solid financial position in operating at a debt-to-EBITDA of 2 times or less.

With the technology-led selling underway, wait for investors to ease their selling pressure on DXC. Those who bought the stock in March at $10 are up 106%. If the stock bottoms again and rebounds, patient investors will get rewarded.

