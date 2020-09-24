The Long-Term Effects Of COVID-19 On The Healthcare Industry

Summary
Health Care sector has been resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical Devices companies have been most impacted due to the decline in elective surgeries.
Health Care will continue to be driven by (1) demographic, and (2) innovation tailwinds.
As the world grapples with the global emergency caused by COVID-19, the race to find a vaccine has cast a spotlight on the healthcare sector. Anthony Okolie speaks with Tarik Aeta, Healthcare Analyst, TD Asset Management, about the long-term implications the pandemic will have on the healthcare industry.