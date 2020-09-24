Prepared by Chris, CEO of Quad 7 Capital and Lead Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

The market turned strongly negative today and took Cintas Corp. (CTAS) with it. In fact, shares have corrected over 10% from recent highs and we think you can do some buying. We got our members into this stock at $225, and returns of 50% were seen in 12 to 13 short weeks. Great. So what to do now? Well, we think many of you have locked in profits already, but we think this stock is offering a compelling entry point at $315 for another run higher. You can scale in. This offers us the potential of seeing gains if the stock doesn't look back (a high quality problem), but, positions us to leverage a pullback to get a real position, the way it should be done.

You see, one of our selling points is that our track record is clear: we generate rapid returns. That is certainly likely here, but we think that this market is so unpredictable you have to allow yourself time to scale in. If you desire to play options here, you should go as far out as possible to give this thing time to run. We really like the name, but, this market is highly volatile, and you should also plan to scale into an options position. Look for $350 strikes. It can get pricey however. The company just reported earnings and we like what we see here. Get long.

Discussion

Cintas Corp. has over 400 facilities in the U.S. and Canada. As one of the largest corporate laundry companies, it has been continuing to grow over recent years. Cintas has acquired larger organizations, like G&K Services last year, as well as smaller local companies.

Cintas peaked at just over $300 in February and it hit a low of $154.33 on March 23. We got into it just over $200 and had a nice run. We think that run continues. With economies opening again, even under "a new normal," we do not see that low happening again. I think shares are a touch pricey considering 2020 is a tough year, which is why we want you to be smart here and embrace scaling in if the market allows.

In terms of performance, Cintas released its fiscal Q1 earnings this morning (Sep 23rd), just before the market turned nasty. The company beat the EPS and revenue estimates and earnings saw solid growth over Q1 2020. It was pretty solid. Earnings were up 19% though revenue decreased by 3% over the previous year. Over the last three years, earnings have increased by an average rate of 26%. Revenue has grown by a rate of 12% per year over this same period. COVID hurt for sure, but business is coming back. COVID may spike again but governments and the people have a better handle on it. Real shutdowns are unlikely. This market is already looking to calendar 2021. We think Cintas really ramps up then and returns to the growth we were seeing as this fiscal year continues

What kind of growth? Let's go back to the pre-COVID quarter for a bit, okay, just so you can see the growth. The pre-COVID quarter was fiscal Q3 2020. Gross margin was impressive. Those margins for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $824.4 million, and increased 9.2% over the prior year. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 45.5% for Q3 compared to 44.9% a year ago. Operating income for Q3 was $314.7 million and increased 13.1%. Operating margin was 17.4% compared to 16.5% a year ago. Net income from continuing operations for Q3 was $234.5 million and the company reported earnings per share of $2.16. Excluding the G&K acquisition integration expenses, EPS increased 17.4%. In addition to the solid financial performance, the thing you need to be aware of is that the company continues to generate strong cash flow. Third quarter free cash flow was $300 million, an increase of 17.2% compared to last year.

Okay, so now let's talk fiscal Q1 2021. Gross margin declined. Those margins for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $826.2 million, and decreased 2.7% over the prior year. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 47.3% for Q1 compared to 46.9% a year ago, a nice improvement. Operating income for Q1 was $349.7 million and increased 14.2%. Net income from continuing operations for Q1 was $300 million and the company reported earnings per share of $2.78. which increased 19.8%. So much winning. In addition to the solid financial performance, the thing you need to be aware of is that the company continues to generate strong cash flow. First quarter free cash flow was $284 million, an increase of 32.6% compared to last year.

Keep in mind, the company is shareholder-friendly as well. The dividend of $2.55 per share paid out was an increase of 24.4% over last year's annual dividend. In addition to the annual dividend, the company purchased $69 million of its stock in the quarter. We love that the company is doing a buyback of shares. The amount remaining under its buyback authorization is $1 billion, and we think it has been buying back shares all this time. That might help Q2 earnings too.

We want to look a little deeper here at the segments. The company's uniform rental and facility services' operating segment includes the rental and servicing of uniforms, mats and towels, and the provision of restroom supplies and other facility products and services. This segment also includes the sale of items from catalogs to customers. In Q1, uniform rental and facility services revenue was $1.39 billion, a decrease of 4.1%. The uniform rental and facility services' segment gross margin was 48.7% up from 47.2% in last year's quarter. Very strong. The first aid and safety services' operating segment includes revenue from the sale and servicing of first-aid products, safety products, and training.

This segment's revenue for the first quarter was $204 million. The organic growth rate for this segment was 5%. That is solid. Further, the first-aid segment gross margin was 40.2% compared to 48.8% in last year's quarter; the decline was noted from higher selling expenses. More safety and personal protective equipment product sales, which generally have lower margins than the other revenue categories, explain a large portion as well. We think this safety equipment sees a huge boost going forward given the need for more safety in the workplace.

The company also has fire protection services and uniform direct sales that it does. The fire business continues to grow each year at a strong pace. The uniform direct sales business growth rates are generally low-single digits and are subject to volatility. Uniform direct sales, however, is a key business as it presents significant opportunities to cross-sell and provide products and services from Cintas' other business units. That is a real opportunity going forward. These other segments produced revenue of $147.1 million which was a decrease of 20%. The other segment sees volatile revenues.

Q2 and beyond is very tough to handicap. We know fiscal 2021 is going to shine, but the degree depends on what happens with COVID. We simply do not see shutdowns happening again. Vaccines should be out within a year, distancing is enforced, mask adoption is relatively high, and the death rate has plunged. Things look good for businesses staying open.

Balance sheet-wise, leverage has averaged around 1.6-1.8 times debt to EBITDA. The company still has a credit facility of $1 billion it can access for liquidity, and it has no debt maturities due in the next 12 months and no material debt maturities in the next two years. That means there is plenty of time for the company to fully rebound. And make no mistake, the company is going to be cash flow positive in fiscal 2021.

There is risk from restaurant exposure, but Cintas has a ton of healthcare exposure and they really need Cintas' solutions right now. So we think a lot of downside like restaurant and retail exposure will be largely offset by this healthcare exposure if COVID gets bad again. Although there have been abrupt closures which have impacted much of Cintas' business, this is not a normal recession, and as we see, things are rebounding sharply for the company. While a lot of small businesses are getting destroyed and it is awful, Cintas clients are large, diverse, and global. Things are only going to improve. Buy the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.