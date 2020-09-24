Pacer ETFs President Sean O’Hara joins the podcast to explain why his firm's newest fund is designed to protect investor portfolios from pandemics, both present and future.

The LifeSci BioThreat Strategy Index underlying VIRS selects holdings based on seven different criteria - everything from potential vaccine makers to companies powering the transition to a work-from-home economy.

Rushed to market just 6 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS) takes a unique approach to picking potential pandemic winners.

By Jonathan Liss

Though it may have been rushed to market on June 24, 2020, to meet investor demand for ETFs that would help navigate the new pandemic-driven investing reality, the idea for Pacer ETFs' new Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS) has actually been marinating since 2016. It is largely due to the long runway Pacer and indexer LifeSci had to come up with their all-encompassing approach to building a pandemic-proof portfolio that the fund was largely ready for launch when reports of a new, deadly virus started coming out of China in January of this year.

The result is a fund that is less than 50% allocated to the healthcare and biotech sector, despite the constant focus on these elements of "profiting off of the pandemic" in much of the financial media.

On the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs, Pacer ETFs President Sean O’Hara explains why his firm's newest ETF is designed to protect investor portfolios from pandemics, both natural and man-made, present and future.

Show Notes 3:00 - Was VIRS planned in advance, or rushed to market in response to COVID-19? 4:30 - Have you had to make adjustments to the fund's composition in response to ongoing developments? 7:00 - What are other elements of the index aside from the medical side of the pandemic (i.e. vaccines and treatment)? 13:15 - How "pure play" does a company have to be to be included in the index? 17:30 - How does VIRS' weighting methodology work? 24:30 - How can you be certain that the index will be able to profit from vaccines given the large number of companies developing them and the relatively small number of companies in the index? Composition of VIRS by sectors and themes 28:00 - Therapeutic drug companies 29:00 - Biological warfare plays 33:00 - What's the underlying strategy of Pacer's Alternator ETF series? (ALTL) (PALC) (PAMC) 42:30 - Potential tax implications of the Alternator funds



