Elevator Pitch

I retain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese largest hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail (OTCPK:SURRY) (OTCPK:SURRF) [6808:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on Sun Art Retail published on March 9, 2020. Sun Art Retail's share price has decreased by -18% from HK$10.94 as of March 6, 2020 to HK$8.96 as of September 23, 2020, since my last update. Sun Art Retail trades at 20.8 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 2.1%.

Sun Art Retail's earnings grew by +16.8% YoY in 1H 2020 due to strong online sales and operating margin expansion, but the company's earnings growth is expected to slow in 2H 2020 given expectations of weaker same-store sales growth. Also, Sun Art Retail's multi-format store expansion plans with a focus on smaller stores in the spotlight, with a longer-than-expected time taken for break-even and the potential cannibalization of the company's hypermarkets being key down-side risks.

I see a Neutral rating for Sun Art Retail as fair, given that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow in 2H 2020, and more time is needed to assess the progress and success of the company's multi-format store expansion plans with a focus on smaller stores.

Readers have the option of trading in Sun Art Retail shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SURRY and SURRF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 6808:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that are internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $18 million, and market capitalization is above $11 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own Sun Art Retail shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Matthews International Capital Management, and Wells Capital Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Strong Revenue And Earnings Growth For 1H 2020

Sun Art Retail announced its 1H 2020 financial results on August 12, 2020, and the company's financial performance was good as expected given Covid-19 tailwinds. Sun Art Retail's top line increased by +5.1% YoY from RMB 50,586 million in 1H 2019 to RMB53,170 million in 1H 2020, while its net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +16.8% YoY from RMB1,766 million to RMB2,062 million over the same period.

The company's strong revenue growth in the first half of the year was driven by both new store openings and an increase in same-store sales, which was partially offset by lower rental income.

In the past year up to June 30, 2020, Sun Art Retail opened six new stores (on a gross basis), bringing its total store footprint in China to 481 hypermarkets and three supermarkets as of end-1H 2020. Furthermore, the company's same-store sales growth reversed from a negative -1.8% YoY in 1H 2019 to a positive +5.7% YoY in 1H 2020. This was mainly driven by the strong growth for its B2C (Business-to-Consumer) business which benefited from higher online sales in the first half of the year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, Sun Art Retail's DOPS (Daily Order Per Store) for its online B2C business increased from more than 750 in 1Q 2020 to over 950 in 2Q 2020.

On the flip side, Sun Art Retail's rental income, generated by leasing gallery space at its hypermarkets to tenants, fell by -18.8% YoY from RMB2,064 million in 1H 2019 to RMB1,676 million in 1H 2020. This was the result of rent waivers for tenants which were not open for business in the early part of the year due to Covid-19.

Also, Sun Art Retail's gross profit margin contracted by -1.5 percentage points from 26.1% in 1H 2019 to 24.6% in 1H 2020. This was mainly due to a decrease in rental income (high-margin revenue stream without significant direct costs) and an unfavorable sales mix with an increase in revenue contribution from low-margin fresh food products.

However, Sun Art Retail still managed to expand its bottom line by +16.8% YoY in the first half of the year, thanks to a +0.3 percentage points increase in the company's gross margin from 6.0% in 1H 2019 to 6.3% in 1H 2020. Specifically, the company's operating expenses-to-revenue ratio decreased from 21.7% in 1H 2019 to 20.0% in 1H 2020 due to better cost control. Sun Art Retail's staff costs as a percentage of revenue also declined from 10.3% to 9.4% over the same period as a result of "reduction and exemption in the payment of certain social welfare items" as part of the Chinese government's efforts to ease business operating costs, as per its 1H 2020 results announcement.

Earnings Growth Likely To Slow In 2H 2020

Market consensus expects Sun Art Retail's revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders to increase by +4% and +11% YoY to RMB99,453 million and RMB3,155 million, respectively for full-year FY 2020. Considering that Sun Art Retail's top line and bottom line grew by +5.1% and +16.8% YoY to RMB53,170 million and RMB2,062 million, respectively in 1H 2020, the company's earnings growth is expected to moderate in the second half of the year. Also, sell-side analysts see Sun Art Retail delivering a same-store sales growth of +2.0% for FY 2020, as compared to the company's 1H 2020 same-store sales growth of +5.7%.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 12, 2020, Sun Art Retail guided for flat same-store sales growth, stable gross margin and EBIT margin in 2H 2020. On the positive side of things, Sun Art Retail expects the online B2C business' DOPS to further increase to 1,200 by end-FY 2020, and for the YoY rental income decline from -18.8% in 1H 2020 to narrow to 5%-10% in the second half of the year. On the negative side of things, Sun Art Retail's same-store sales growth slowed down in June and July 2020, due to a mix of factors including a resurgence of Covid-19 in certain parts of China, floods in the central provinces of China, and warmer weather.

Multi-format Store Expansion With A Focus On Smaller Stores

Sun Art Retail only opened a single new supermarket store in 1H 2020, but the company has ambitious store expansion plans for 2H 2020. As per the company's 1H 2020 results announcement, Sun Art Retail is targeting for "approximately ten hypermarkets, two to three supermarkets and 30 mini stores" to be opened in full-year FY 2020.

Notably, the focus of Sun Art Retail's store expansion plans is smaller stores. The company disclosed at its 1H 2020 results briefing on August 12, 2020 that it hopes to open more than 200 small stores (RT-Mart mini stores with an average Gross Floor Area or GFA per store of 200-500 sq m) and 30-50 mid-sized stores (supermarkets with an average GFA per store of 3,000-5,000 sq m) in the next three to five years. Sun Art Retail stressed at the recent earnings call that "customers are demanding ever more convenience in shopping" and opening smaller stores "is an inevitable direction of development."

The key concerns for Sun Art Retail's focus on smaller stores as part of its store expansion plans are a longer-than-expected time for break-even and a cannibalization of the company's hypermarkets. At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call, Sun Art Retail acknowledged that "it doesn't mean that each store will right away breakeven on opening" although the new smaller stores have done well. The company also admitted that "there may be some diverting of traffic" for its hypermarkets due to the opening of new smaller stores, but emphasized that "we have to occupy the market" and "leave no space for our competitors."

Media Reports Of Potential New CEO For RT-Mart

It was reported in local media in June 2020 that Mr Lin Xiaohai from Alibaba (BABA) will be appointed as the new CEO for Sun Art Retail's RT-Mart business arm. Sun Art Retail has two brands or banners for its retail operations, "Auchan" and "RT-Mart". Alibaba acquired a 36.2% equity interest in Sun Art Retail in November 2017, and Mr Lin Xiaohai is a vice president at Alibaba and the general manager for Ling Shou Tong or LST. Alibaba's LST is a "data-backed retail management system" meant to "digitize the business of millions of mom and pop stores and neighborhood convenience stores", according to August 29, 2020 China Daily article.

Sun Art Retail noted at the company's recent 1H 2020 earnings call that this new appointment has yet to be confirmed. But the company highlighted that "there will be more Alibaba resources representing Alibaba's support for Sun Art" and "we have good people to lead RT-Mart in going to new retail." At this point of time, it is premature to judge if the potential appointment of a new CEO for RT-Mart from Alibaba will be positive or negative for Sun Art Retail.

Valuation And Dividends

Sun Art Retail trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 23.6 times and 20.8 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$8.96 as of September 23, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 25.8 times and 23.1 times, respectively.

The stock offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively. Market consensus expects Sun Art Retail's dividends per share to increase from HK$0.15 in FY 2019 to HK$0.16 and HK$0.19 for FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. The company has consistently paid out dividends (once per year) every year since 2012.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sun Art Retail include a strategy focusing on multi-format store expansion not working as well as expected, a potential change in strategic direction assuming the appointment of new management, and lower-than-expected dividends for FY 2020 and beyond.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Sun Art Retail shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

