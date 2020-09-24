Prepared by Stephanie of team BAD BEAT Investing

Yes, this will be another post defending AT&T (T) stock. We get it. It is not a growth name (as of yet). It continues to languish (totally true). Putting money into a high-flying growth stock 'could' generate returns worth much more than the divided (so very true). Debt is a major issue here (yes, it is). COVID-19 has hammered revenues in the WarnerMedia space (true, they have been largely deferred but you are not wrong). Does that about cover the usual bearish responses we will get? When it comes to investing, you absolutely, without question, should have exposure to growth, to debt-free companies, to high fliers, and to tech. If you have put all your eggs in the AT&T basket, then you deserve to lose., We just said it. You deserve it.

That said, AT&T stock has a place in a diversified portfolio. It has a strong place in a dividend growth portfolio. Even if it is a slowly growing dividend with little movement in the stock. That is a good thing if we consider it as a component of a broader portfolio. The stock has done nothing since its highly-anticipated Q2 earnings report. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on AT&T's performance, along with so many other companies, and the pain is likely to continue. But you know what? It is a buying opportunity. This stock is paying a safe 7.3% yield. That is so attractive for income but even better for dividend reinvestment and compound interest. On top of that, growth is likely to return next year. We know, why wait? You shouldn't. Buy other stocks too. But consider AT&T for some stability and its yield.

While the company has launched a new streaming service, what will really get the stock going is the economic reopening, which will specifically help WarnerMedia. That is, the lack of studio revenue has been noticeable. New phone launches from major tech companies for the holiday season should be good for telecoms, as well 5G expansion. But as far as the stock being stuck, remember what you are buying. This is among the safest 7.3% dividend-yielding stocks on the entire market.

Simply put, there is just no risk to the dividend in the medium term, and this is even after the disastrous impacts of COVID-19. But if we set the COVID-19 impact aside for a moment, the recent second quarter was pretty much what we had expected and was decent. All things considered, we still love buying the stock in the high $20s with a safe dividend.

Understand that the dividend really is safe

We were projecting weaker cash from operations than what we saw in a very difficult quarter. We thought operational cash would come in around $10.2-11.3 billion. Operating cash flow came in well above this estimate. Operational cash that was generated was $12 billion, above our expectations, driven largely by stronger-than-expected revenues. This led to a figure of free cash flow which was strong.

All you gotta do is watch that payout ratio

As we consider this dividend payer or any of them to be honest, you want to watch free cash flow, and the all-important dividend payout ratio. We were looking for $5.5-$6.5 billion in free cash flow, considering capex spending of $4.5-5.5 billion and operational cash of $10-11.5 billion. Free cash flow exceeded our expectations, hitting $7.6 billion, which is strong, and better than we expected. If pressures we saw in Q2 are the same in H2 2020, then free cash flow could still be a strong $24 billion this year. There is a strong possibility they are even better. Overall, increasing free cash flow has been a priority for the company, but that goal will be pushed into 2021, however, we see it as improving to end the year if COVID-19 remains relatively at bay. All of that said, the dividend payout ratio tells us why the dividend is safe.

We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe in the future. The company crushed our expectation for around 60%, coming in at 49%. Let us just say this plainly. The dividend is safe.

We repeat. The dividend is safe. We do fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again in December, and it's more than covered by free cash flow, even with the pain from COVID-19.

So what are we looking at here is if free cash flow comes in at $24 billion for the year, then we project the payout ratio will be 61% for the year. This is a massive improvement from years past.

If it comes in higher, we could see a payout ratio in the 50% range. We derive this number by expecting approximately $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by the projected $24 billion in 2020 free cash flow.

For the dividend to be in jeopardy, free cash flow would have to be crushed and that is simply not in the cards.

The one risk the bears love to cite is the debt, but it is being paid down

The debt is often discussed by the bears and those negative on the stock. One final piece of positive news was that debt declined $2.3 billion from the sequential quarter. The company continues to chip away at the debt. Last month it announced more early repayment of debt following the acquisition of Time Warner. We estimate debt is just north of $150 billion right now. There is a long path of repayment ahead, but this is substantial progress in less than two years.

Take home

We still love buying in the $27-$28 range. We think that you need to remember why you buy this stock. Some growth in share price is likely as revenue sources rebound. The economy needs to reopen, and WarnerMedia will get a bounce from content.

A new phone cycle and 5G will help telecoms. Debt is being paid. The payout ratio shows the dividend is safe. It is a great and safe income name which may see some capital gains once the economy normalizes and WarnerMedia resumes production.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.