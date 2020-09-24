Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) (Also listed on the Toronto Exchange TSX:POU) has long been occupied with turning around the operations of the former Apache (APA) Canada division. This has meant a lot of infrastructure build-out as well as a marketing strategy for the production. Apache largely ignored this division with the result that natural gas was sold for whatever price was close by and there was not a lot more thought put into the sale of other products.

Paramount Resources took over the operation only to find costs above what they should have been. A lot of cost savings measures have been implemented since the purchase. The capital projects have been largely paid for by selling completed parcels to willing buyers. That money has then been reinvested.

The coronavirus demand destruction has made the "paid by" part of the strategy riskier. The market for sales is not what it once was. Therefore periodic cash raises by selling completed projects is temporarily "out of order" and will be used only in cases of emergency until things improve.

All that turnover from sales though makes Paramount Resources a little harder to analyze. The constant sale of leases (and purchases) will distort the cash flow as this project continues. Cash tends to arrive in lumps by design and long term debt gyrates in-between those lumpy receipts of cash.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Paramount Resources September 2020, Investor Presentation

As shown above, this company operates more like a mutual fund of various oil and gas projects. Management does have considerable holdings in various companies that also have various degrees of independence. Management has made the decision to receive cash for its share investment in Strath Resources after the latest business combination. This means that the company continues a routine of regularly occurring nonrepeatable events that drive analysts crazy.

Also notice that management liquidated part of its investment in MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) to raise some cash. The flexibility shown by this management makes this a very different type of investment. This is definitely an oil & gas company. But the current hostile atmosphere towards "deals" adds a degree of risk to this investment because management has long depended upon the ability to purchase, repackage and sell properties.

Management did announce a waiver given to the company by the lenders for the current fiscal year. Obviously some key ratios will be stretched by a very unusual fiscal year. Waivers are not that uncommon. But the situation does bear watching because a continuous extension of waivers is unhealthy. This management is more financially astute than many in the industry. Therefore shareholders should expect management to bring any outlying ratios into compliance before those waivers become a point of contention with lenders.

Operations Progress

For anyone wondering about the ability of Apache to run an unconventional or conventional division, this purchased division provides a glimpse into the Apache operations. The strong point of Apache has long been elsewhere so the sale of this division made a lot of sense.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Paramount Resources September 2020, Investor Presentation

Note that the wells drilled are fairly expensive. The decline rate on these wells is fairly low in many of the Canadian fields. The most valuable production is normally the condensate. The right kinds of condensate are generally sold at a premium to the corresponding oil price quote because Canada generally imports condensate to dilute thermal and heavy oil so that oil flows through pipelines.

Management has been working for sometime to decrease costs. In the past the costs have become far more competitive than at the time of purchase.

Source: Paramount Resources September 2020, Investor Presentation

Steadily lowering costs have kept this field (and the others) competitive during times of weak pricing. The exception for much of the industry was the second quarter when demand destruction caused by the coronavirus caused "the bottom to drop out" of key prices. With prices recovering, the cash flow should also recover.

The relatively significant amount of natural gas production generally means that much of the cash flow will happen in the fiscal fourth and first quarters. The heating season often provides a natural gas pricing boost.

Source: Paramount Resources September 2020, Investor Presentation

Apache seemed to lack the operational focus needed to keep up with the fast changing drilling and completion techniques. This smaller company really has a lot of very good reasons to sharpen that focus considerably. The result is that well costs are declining. This positions the company to better withstand the cyclical downturns of the industry.

The other emphasis has been to find more liquids rich and even oil production. Apache sold these properties are basically natural gas with some liquids production (sort like but not exactly like a dry gas producer). Management never saw a whole lot of reason to spend time on Apache Canada as a result.

But if you review the history since acquisition, this management has received the purchase price back through prudent sales while retaining most of the production. Those periodic sales also keep the debt levels manageable. For Paramount management, this sale has turned into one heck of a bargain. Obviously management will keep going by building needed infrastructure while reducing costs. Therefore shareholders can continue to expect periodic gains that make the price earnings ratio appear low at times. But these sales will occur on an irregular basis.

Summary

Paramount Resources had a forgettable second quarter as did much of the industry. However the far greater risk is that management will not be able to sell parcels in the future at a decent price or cannot sell parcels at all. The ability to buy and sell properties has long been a key part of the strategy of this company.

The company also knows how to operate properties reasonably well. Management has made good progress reducing costs and providing needed infrastructure to operate at low costs. However this capital project part of the strategy is also at risk because Apache Canada appears to have been capital starved for some time. An inability to raise cash by selling some of the completed projects would slow the process of whipping the former Apache Canada into shape.

Management does own nearly half of the outstanding shares of stock. Therefore the company as a whole does not have to worry about a corporate raid while asset prices remain low. Plus management is firmly incentivized to raise that share price considerably above current levels.

Nonetheless, this stock in particular is for very patient investors because significant news comes at irregular levels. The gains on the sales can be substantial but are basically random amounts when compared to each other. This stock price varies with that progress accordingly.

But this management appears to be very good at what it does. Therefore this issue is for those that can handle a lot of uncertainty and low visibility while having faith in management to continue to make profitable progress.

