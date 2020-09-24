We explore some of Axfood's latest investment projects, the expansion of the online offer and the upgrade of its warehouses.

Although it is tempting to focus on its store chains, one of the keys to Axfood’s success is its logistics operations.

Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) is not currently one of the most attractive retail stocks in our assessment, but, at the same time, it is neither overvalued as some analysts have argued. Things are not black and white and, in this case, we think the market valuation is correctly pondering the main factors. The objective of this article is to help to better understand Axfood and the Nordic retail markets, while not defending an investment idea or trying to establish a position.

Axfood is a superior business compared to Europris (OTC:ERPSY), a Norwegian retailer we covered a year ago, and has some similarities regarding the competitive environment. Therefore, it makes sense that its earnings yield is lower than other common retailers, which are not so well-positioned financially - Europris is significantly indebted.

One of the few big retailers in Sweden

Axfood is one of the few big retailers in Sweden, together with ICA Gruppen (OTC:ICCGF) and Coop. These three companies currently represent more than 85% market share of grocery stores and supermarkets in the country. Axfood operates four differentiated segments: Hemköp and Willys are its two largest supermarket chains, Snabbgross is a distributor for restaurants and cafeterias, while Dagab is its central logistic section supplying the rest of businesses.

Data from 2019 Axfood Annual Report

Willys is now the most important business for the company, as the discount store model has successfully expanded in recent decades. However, from the point of view of profitability and long-term strategy, we should pay attention to the logistics and its economies of scale. Although we think the company is well managed on the customer front - management of supermarkets, stores and marketing - an important part of Axfood financial success is its competitive environment and Sweden's socioeconomic circumstances.

For instance, some acquisitions of small store chains, such as Sweden Euroscash, have been included in the Willys segment. It is possible that the main economic benefit of those acquisitions was not due to a larger store chain, but to a larger logistics operation - Dagab. This logistics section is also providing services for other external business partners, increasing the scale and reducing average costs.

We can find many comments and quotes in the reports and presentations that point to the importance of Dagab and their logistics strategy:

But it is important to say that none of our chains would be able to grow so well – or maintain such low prices – if Dagab and all the other underlying Group functions were not doing such a good job. Through close collaboration we are creating economies of scale and cost efficiency, which is also reflected in our business model through a high and stable cash flow. 2019 Axfood Annual Report - Page 6

This does not diminish the merit of both management and its main shareholders - the Axel Johnson family, who controls more than 50% of voting rights - who perfectly understood the keys of this market long ago - at least, this is what we observe after checking out its policy of not investing outside of Sweden. This makes sense because the larger scale is achieved when its logistics organization adds nearby establishments, not foreign stores outside the Scandinavian countries.

Strong competitive position and financial performance

The main reason why outsiders cannot benefit from the high returns achieved by the established retailers is the relationship between market size and economies of scale. The Swedish economy is small compared to its territory, just 10 million in a large area, with no large cities, and a low population density in many areas. Technology has evolved and centralized logistics is capable of covering a larger market size, therefore, the biggest retailers get stronger year after year. Also, the extension and local market size produce market niches, which benefits the established distributors. The following maps show traffic density compared to Central Europe, which is highly populated.

Source: Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

We can illustrate this idea showing the most extreme market niches in the North of Sweden, a low populated region far from Stockholm. There is not enough market for outsiders, as established retailers have already paid off most of its fixed investment - stores and local distribution:

Source: Google Maps

The example that illustrates this point is the entrance of Lidl in Norway in 2004, which was followed by its exit in 2008. Lidl also established in Sweden and has remained there; however, it has not achieved significant market share since 2012. Norway is maybe a more extreme example of these socioeconomic circumstances, as its population is around 4 million people and also has a large extended territory.

Meanwhile, ICA Gruppen and Axfood have shown constant growth in revenue and profit, without investing heavily, because they already dominate the market. They benefit from the advantage of economies of scale in a relatively small market, where it is very difficult for outsiders to reach enough scale to lower the average cost of distribution. This market is not growing fast enough for a new company to capture the new demand and lower its costs over time, which becomes an important barrier for foreign competitors.

Axfood profitability is clearly high and consistent, following a 4.7% annual revenue growth rate since 2007. The following table shows net income evolution, return on invested capital and return on equity.

Data from annual reports and own calculations

Logistics operations make the difference in this environment. This explains why Axfood maintains a separate subsidiary - Dagab - in charge of this task. This logic is consistent with all the comments and information provided by the company. In the annual reports, Axfood highlights the fact that the percentage of its store products distributed through Dagab has significantly grown over time, and the strategy has been to include even more chains and businesses in the same logistic operations:

In late 2018/early 2019 Dagab took over operational responsibility for Mat.se’s dark stores in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö. The aim is to create synergies in the logistics function and provide effective support to the respective e-commerce concepts’ customer offerings. In a first step, operations in Stockholm were developed to cover, in addition to Mat.se and Middagsfrid, all or parts of Hemköp’s and Willys’ e-commerce volumes. The next step is to introduce this in Gothenburg. The decision has been made to close the warehouse in Malmö. 2019 Axfood Annual Report - Page 28

Finally, one of the current key projects is warehouse automatization. Axfood successfully developed a pilot project for the Dagab operations, and after observing the results, management decided to expand the system to a huge central automatized logistics centre in Bålsta. The plan is to invest around SEK 2.5 billion until 2023. Again, this illustrates the relevance of logistics operations in the long-term strategy of the company. Additionally, the company is going to significantly upgrade its Dagab’s dark store for online distribution:

As previously communicated, in April an agreement was signed with the property owner of Dagab’s dark store in Årsta on an expansion of the warehouse’s area. The warehouse area will be doubled from 5,000 sq. m. to 10,000 sq. m., and the expansion is planned to be completed at the end of 2020. The larger area will provide more capacity for Axfood’s e-commerce concepts. The online pharmacy Apohem, which is partly owned by Axfood, will move to the expanded warehouse area, giving the company space for continued growth and potential for synergies with Axfood’s food retail concepts. Q2 2020 Axfood Quarterly Report - Page 9

These investments are the underlying cause of relative average cost reduction for the whole Axfood group. And, in our opinion, this is one of the key factors that explains the huge returns on invested capital over recent decades.

Growth opportunities and initiatives: cost reduction and online investments

We have already explained the importance of logistics efficiency in the strategy of Axfood. We consider this aspect a growth opportunity for the company, which allows to maintain high profitability over gradually growing sales. As we showed above, current investments in warehouse operations are significant, representing almost all the annual capital expenditures.

The other opportunity is the expansion of the online offer. The launching of an online pharmacy is an example of how the company could use its online and physical infrastructure to offer more services. Axfood has also been expanding its online offer to its current store chains, a move which tries to strengthen its position in the sector. It is still early, but the click & collect model could open possibilities to improve efficiency in deliveries. In fact, Axfood is exploring automated delivery systems - see its partnership with the Norwegian provider of these systems, Strongpoint - reducing labour costs and store saturation. In light of recent events, such as the Covid-19 crisis, these projects could provide still more stability and resilience to the current distribution model.

Adding more stores to the group - for example, the recent acquisition of Eurocash in Sweden - could be another growth possibility. However, this path is limited as the company has already integrated some of these small companies and the focus is now on online services instead of more physical stores. Perhaps, the Snabbgross segment could find new opportunities to serve more restaurants and new establishments, increasing the scope of logistics operations.

In summary, we expect that Axfood will be able to annually increase its operating profit at a 3-4% rate. This is a decent growth taking into account the company does not need to invest too much. This growth is achieved while the company is distributing almost all its annual profit in dividends.

Free cash flow, shareholder remuneration and fiscal inconveniences

Thanks to the growth with low investment, Axfood is a free cash flow generating machine. It coincides with the annual net income almost perfectly.

*free cash flow = cash from operating activities - acquisitions of intangible assets - acquisitions of property, plant and equipment - acquisitions of businesses + sales of businesses + sales of property, plant and equipment

Currently, the financial debt is less than the cash and equivalents, if we exclude leasing liabilities. We will consider that the company has no net cash or net debt. The latest available balance sheet - as of June 30, 2020 - discloses the following data:

Cash and cash equivalents = SEK 883 million

Financial assets = SEK 24 million

Other interest-bearing liabilities = SEK 405 million

Short-term lease liabilities = SEK 1,377 million

Long-term lease liabilities = SEK 4,532 million

This is not a very high financial leverage, taking into account a SEK 4.5 billion annual EBITDA, considering leasing costs as depreciation - new accounting criteria.

This allowed a high dividend payout ratio every year with no relevant debt increases. The company does not significantly repurchase shares; therefore, the individual investor just has to count on dividends and profit growth. This simplifies the assessment of the company, as the growth is consistent and low single-digit. However, this is an inconvenience for the individual investor, because the tax rate on dividends in Sweden is 30%. It is likely that the non-Swedish investor suffers a double taxation on dividends. This will depend on the specific circumstances of the investor and the tax laws in his/her country.

Share repurchases in market corrections could soften this impact, delaying the tax burden and increasing profit per share - but the company does not significantly repurchase shares. Also, the best news for the individual investor in this company is the new investment projects in logistics. As the company reinvests more internally and distributes less dividends in the short term, the fiscal burden decreases.

The other inconvenience is the currency risk. For investors in the euro area, this problem is not very important because the Swedish economy is quite integrated with the rest of European economies. Therefore, the euro-krone exchange rate is relatively stable. This is not the case of the Norwegian currency because of its exposure to oil and other raw materials. For US investors, the Swedish macroeconomic environment could be similar to the Euro area in practical terms, although it is not exactly the same.

The 2017-18 slowdown: profit growth stopped while the underlying business was fine

Between 2017 and 2018, Axfood increased its investment in online infrastructure. This research and development was considered a current expense in the income statement, in contrast with the capitalization of other investments in fixed capital - warehouses and stores. This investment classified as an expense was reflected in the joint-group investments, a clear hint that it was an effort for the whole group and not for just a store chain. The short-term effect was an operating profit slowdown, which depressed the share price over one and a half years while the underlying business was performing positively.

This was the best recent opportunity to start a long position in Axfood in recent years. Obviously, in retrospect, it was even more attractive in 2010-2014, but the rest of the market was also depressed. The point is that some investments and data could impact the share price while the underlying business is overperforming, as illustrated above. We can expect more online projects and other kinds of investments that could impact the stock in the short term. This is why we follow this company sporadically.

In the current context, it still offers an acceptable earnings yield - around 3.8%, considering the 2019 attributable profit and the market capitalization as of September 23, 2020 - for a stable and high profitable business. Nevertheless, in our opinion, this is not quite enough, taking into account the fiscal disadvantage and a limited currency risk for non-Swedish investors. Therefore, our rating for the current share price of Axfood is neutral. In any case, we are closer to being bullish than bearish in the current context, assuming the gradual growth in revenue continues and the macroeconomic environment - long-term interest rates - does not change dramatically.

